U.S. markets close in 5 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,919.55
    +63.79 (+1.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,168.39
    +349.25 (+1.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,405.26
    +216.42 (+1.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,793.00
    +48.70 (+2.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.16
    -0.64 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,906.30
    -10.20 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    21.82
    -0.11 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0725
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6680
    +0.1530 (+4.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2169
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5490
    +1.3510 (+1.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,229.82
    +3,185.53 (+15.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    573.28
    +24.26 (+4.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.70
    +63.07 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,222.04
    -610.92 (-2.19%)
     
BREAKING:

Inflation rises at slowest annual pace since late 2021

7.68% Growth in Merchant Acquiring Market Size by 2028: Comprehensive Report by Size, Current Insights, and Demographic Trends

Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd
·9 min read
Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd
Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd

Pune, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Merchant Acquiring Market is set for remarkable expansion in the upcoming years, with increasing demand for various types (E-commerce, M-commerce) and applications (Government, Commercial, Others). The market's growth will be driven by several factors such as size, segmentations, upcoming trends, sales volume, demand and supply. Moreover, the rising adoption of advanced technologies and increasing investment in research and development activities are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth. With cutting-edge market research techniques, this report delivers insightful analysis of the current market dynamics, industry trends, and future growth prospects. The study also assesses the influence of market drivers, restraints, and challenges, offering a comprehensive overview of the global Merchant Acquiring Market.

Get a sample PDF of the report at - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/22366492

The global Merchant Acquiring market size was valued at USD 20311.51 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.68% during the forecast period, reaching USD 31659.3 million by 2028. Global Merchant Acquiring Report 2023 is spread across 109 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Overall, the Merchant Acquiring Market presents new opportunities for growth and innovation, and the report offers valuable insights into upcoming trends and future scenarios for the industry. The market report presents a detailed evaluation of the market's influential factors, including drivers, trends, restraints, key segments, competitive landscape, and other significant elements that are contributing significantly to the market's growth.

TOP Prominent Players of Merchant Acquiring Industry

  • CUP Merchant Services

  • Elavon

  • Wells Fargo Merchant Services

  • Chase Paymentech Solutions

  • Global Payments

  • FIS

  • Bank of America Merchant Services

  • First Data

  • Commercial and Industrial Bank of China

  • Citi Merchant Services

Get a Sample PDF of the Report 2023

Most important types of Merchant Acquiring products covered in this report are:

  • E-commerce

  • M-commerce

Most widely used downstream fields of Merchant Acquiring market covered in this report are:

  • Government

  • Commercial

  • Others

What is New Additions in 2023 Merchant Acquiring market Report?

  • Brief industry overview

  • Overall in-depth information on company players

  • Customized report and analyst support on request

  • Recent developments in Merchant Acquiring industry and its futuristic growth opportunities

Does this report consider the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the Merchant Acquiring Market?

Yes. As for the impact of COVID-19 on the Merchant Acquiring market, it is clear that the pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital and remote research technologies. Many businesses have had to pivot to virtual research methods due to social distancing measures, and this has highlighted the importance of having flexible and adaptable research technologies in place.

Overall, businesses that are able to effectively navigate the risks and opportunities presented by new research technologies are likely to have a competitive advantage in their respective markets.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/22366492

Merchant Acquiring Market Report Contains 2023: -

  • The Merchant Acquiring Market report provides essential data, statistics, and trends to businesses worldwide.

  • This market offers valuable insights into the competitive landscape and industry potential, making it an indispensable resource for decision-makers in various industries.

  • The market's top-performing countries include the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia. Moreover, the progress of key regional Merchant Acquiring Markets, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, is also highlighted.

  • The Merchant Acquiring Market's potential is evaluated based on several factors, including type (E-commerce, M-commerce), application (Government, Commercial, Others), capacity, and end-use industry.

  • The market's impact is evaluated based on the most important drivers and restraints, current trends, and dynamics in the global market.

  • The Merchant Acquiring industry forecast provides valuable information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities, allowing businesses to make informed decisions about their strategies and investments.

Short Description About Merchant Acquiring Market:

The Merchant Acquiring Marketing is analysed in detail in this report, with a focus on various aspects such as market size, segment size, and competitor landscape. The report provides valuable insights into the latest developments, trends, and challenges faced by the market. Additionally, the report offers strategic recommendations to companies to overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their businesses.

Technological advancements and innovation are expected to play a key role in enhancing the performance of the product and expanding its application in various industries. The report also provides an analysis of customer preferences, market dynamics, new product launches, and regional conflicts that are expected to impact the market in the coming years. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the growing importance of carbon neutrality and its impact on the Merchant Acquiring Marketing.

Overall, this report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Merchant Acquiring Market and equips stakeholders with valuable insights to make informed decisions.

Following chapters are covered in this report:

Chapter 1 is the basis of the entire report. In this chapter, we define the market concept and market scope of Rituximab, including product classification, application areas, and the entire report covered area.

Chapter 2 is the core idea of the whole report. In this chapter, we provide a detailed introduction to our research methods and data sources.

Chapter 3 focuses on analyzing the current competitive situation in the Rituximab market and provides basic information, market data, product introductions, etc. of leading companies in the industry. At the same time, Chapter 3 includes the highlighted analysis--Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19.

Chapter 4 provides breakdown data of different types of products, as well as market forecasts.

Different application fields have different usage and development prospects of products. Therefore, Chapter 5 provides subdivision data of different application fields and market forecasts.

Chapter 6 includes detailed data of major regions of the world, including detailed data of major regions of the world. North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Chapters 7-26 focus on the regional market. We have selected the most representative 20 countries from 197 countries in the world and conducted a detailed analysis and overview of the market development of these countries.

Chapter 27 focuses on market qualitative analysis, providing market driving factor analysis, market development constraints, PEST analysis, industry trends under COVID-19, market entry strategy analysis, etc.

To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report -https://absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-covid19/22366492

Detailed TOC of Global Merchant Acquiring Market Research Report 2022 - Market Size, Current Insights and Development Trends

Table of Content

1 Merchant Acquiring Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Merchant Acquiring Market

1.2 Merchant Acquiring Market Segment by Type

1.3 Global Merchant Acquiring Market Segment by Application

1.4 Global Merchant Acquiring Market, Region Wise (2017-2029)

1.5 Global Market Size (Revenue) of Merchant Acquiring (2017-2029)

1.6 Influence of Regional Conflicts on the Merchant Acquiring Industry

2 Merchant Acquiring Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

2.1 Merchant Acquiring Industrial Chain Analysis

2.3 Key Raw Materials Supply and Demand Analysis

2.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

2.5 Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.6 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.7 Major Downstream Buyers of Merchant Acquiring Analysis

2.8 Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry Upstream and Downstream

3 Players Profiles

4 Global Merchant Acquiring Market Landscape by Player

4.1 Global Merchant Acquiring Sales and Share by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Merchant Acquiring Revenue and Market Share by Player (2017-2022)

4.3 Global Merchant Acquiring Average Price by Player (2017-2022)

4.4 Global Merchant Acquiring Gross Margin by Player (2017-2022)

4.5 Merchant Acquiring Market Competitive Situation and Trends

5 Global Merchant Acquiring Sales, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Merchant Acquiring Sales and Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Merchant Acquiring Revenue and Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Merchant Acquiring Price by Type (2017-2022)

5.4 Global Merchant Acquiring Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate by Type (2017-2022)

6 Global Merchant Acquiring Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Merchant Acquiring Consumption and Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.2 Global Merchant Acquiring Consumption Revenue and Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.3 Global Merchant Acquiring Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2017-2022)

7 Global Merchant Acquiring Sales and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2022)

7.1 Global Merchant Acquiring Sales and Market Share, Region Wise (2017-2022)

7.2 Global Merchant Acquiring Revenue and Market Share, Region Wise (2017-2022)

7.3 Global Merchant Acquiring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4 United States Merchant Acquiring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5 Europe Merchant Acquiring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6 China Merchant Acquiring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7 Japan Merchant Acquiring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8 India Merchant Acquiring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9 Southeast Asia Merchant Acquiring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10 Latin America Merchant Acquiring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11 Middle East and Africa Merchant Acquiring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

8 Global Merchant Acquiring Market Forecast (2022-2029)

8.1 Global Merchant Acquiring Sales, Revenue Forecast (2022-2029)

8.2 Global Merchant Acquiring Sales and Revenue Forecast, Region Wise (2022-2029)

8.3 Global Merchant Acquiring Sales, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2029)

8.4 Global Merchant Acquiring Consumption Forecast by Application (2022-2029)

8.5 Merchant Acquiring Market Forecast Under COVID-19

9 Industry Outlook

9.1 Merchant Acquiring Market Drivers Analysis

9.2 Merchant Acquiring Market Restraints and Challenges

9.3 Merchant Acquiring Market Opportunities Analysis

9.4 Emerging Market Trends

9.5 Merchant Acquiring Industry Technology Status and Trends

9.6 News of Product Release

9.7 Consumer Preference Analysis

9.8 Merchant Acquiring Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

9.8.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

9.8.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Merchant Acquiring Industry Development

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Methodology

11.2 Research Data Source

Purchase this Report (Price 3250 USD for a Single-User License) - https://absolutereports.com/purchase/22366492

CONTACT: Absolute Reports Phone: US +14242530807 UK +44 20 3239 8187 Email: sales@absolutereports.com Web: https://www.absolutereports.com


Recommended Stories

  • IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023

    An individual retirement account, more commonly referred to as an IRA, is a good place to save for your retirement. Once you reach a certain age, though, you'll have to start taking a minimum amount out of your account each … Continue reading → The post IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • US Labor Board judge rules Exxon must repay workers for suspended 401K match

    A U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) administrative law judge on Monday ordered Exxon Mobil Corp to make whole 1,800 employees at two refineries for lost earnings during a suspension of employer contributions to a 401K plan in 2020 and 2021. Exxon suspended the matching employer contributions for all employees between Oct. 1, 2020 and Oct. 1, 2021 to save money while sustaining heavy financial losses during the downturn in fuel demand because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Administrative Law Judge Christal Key said in a ruling accompanying the order that Exxon engaged in bad-faith bargaining while meeting with United Steelworkers (USW) union locals representing workers at the company’s refineries in Baytown, Texas and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

  • Uber, Lyft shares cheer court decision to treat drivers as contractors

    A three-judge panel of the state appeals court on Monday reversed a lower court ruling in 2021 that the ballot measure, known as Proposition 22, was unconstitutional. Prop 22 was approved in November 2020 and exempted app-based drivers from a 2019 state law known as AB5 that makes it difficult to classify workers as independent contractors rather than employees.

  • Google unveils 'magic wand' to draft documents as AI race tightens

    Alphabet Inc's Google on Tuesday unveiled a flurry of artificial intelligence (AI) tools for its email, collaboration and cloud software, taking aim at Microsoft Corp days before its rival is expected to make a similar announcement. In a replay of last month's dueling chatbot launches by the tech giants, Alphabet touted a "magic wand" for its popular Google Docs software that can draft a marketing blog, training plan or other text, then revise its tone at users' discretion, a company official demonstrated to reporters. Microsoft, meanwhile, has teased a Thursday event about how it is "reinventing productivity with AI," which is expected to showcase its competing Word processor.

  • JPMorgan, other big U.S. banks flooded with new clients post SVB collapse-FT

    These lenders, including Bank of America Corp, are trying to accommodate such transfer requests by taking extra steps to speed up the normal sign-up process, among other steps, the FT said, citing several people familiar with the matter. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation stepped in on Friday to protect the deposits of up to $250,000, but deposits over that amount - which accounted for 85% of SVB accounts - are at risk. Citi declined to comment on the report, while JPMorgan and Bank of America did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

  • Novartis Starts Sale of Some Ophthalmology Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Novartis AG is kicking off the sale of some ophthalmology assets, people with knowledge of the matter said, as it seeks to prune its portfolio and focus on growth areas.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapGlobal Banking Stocks Hold Steady After $465 Billion SVB WipeoutUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisi

  • Bitcoin, Ether extend gains as U.S. regulators take charge of banking industry turmoil

    Bitcoin and Ether rose the most in the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization on Tuesday afternoon in Asia. Cryptocurrencies have been on a rebound since U.S. regulators took charge of the failures in the banking industry and moved to protect deposits across crypto-linked banks.

  • 5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

    The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4% in February, easing slightly from a 0.5% gain in January as energy prices declined 0.6%. The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.5% in February and was up 5.5% from a year ago, marking the smallest 12-month increase since September 2021. Confidence among small business owners about business conditions edged up in February, though rising prices continued to weigh on sentiment, according to the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB).

  • As Charles Schwab Stock Tumbles, Executives Reassure Investors

    Statements from the CFO, CEO, and Charles Schwab himself appear to be reversing Monday’s sharp selloff in the stock.

  • How to Minimize Taxes on 401(k) Withdrawals

    Maximizing your retirement savings is essential to a secure retirement, and a part of that is minimizing taxes on 401(k) withdrawals.

  • Volkswagen Plans Almost $200 Billion in Investment Focusing on EVs, New Tech

    The company said it would target two-thirds of the investment on the development of electric vehicles and new digital technology, with a particular focus on expansion in China and the U.S.

  • McKinsey Consulted VA While Advising Opioid Makers to Target Agency for Sales

    Since at least 2009, McKinsey has been a consultant to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. During part of that time, the consulting giant also advised some of the world’s biggest opioid producers to target the federal agency for sales of their products, according to newly released documents.

  • Coinbase Files Amicus Brief in Insider Trading Case: ‘We Need Rulemaking’

    The exchange denies that any of the tokens former Coinbase manager Ishan Wahi inside-traded with associates were securities because Coinbase doesn’t list securities – but it would like to if the SEC gave it proper rules and guidance.

  • Do-not-eat listing draws lawsuit from Maine lobster industry

    A coalition representing the Maine lobster industry is suing an aquarium on the other side of the country for recommending that seafood customers avoid buying a variety of lobster mostly harvested in their state. Industry groups including Maine Lobstermen’s Association are suing the Monterey Bay Aquarium in California for defamation, arguing in a lawsuit filed Monday that their prized catch shouldn't be on a “red list" published by Seafood Watch, a conservation program it operates. Last year, Seafood Watch put lobster from the U.S. and Canada on its list of seafood to avoid due to the threat posed to rare whales by entanglement in fishing gear used to harvest American lobster, the species that makes up most of the U.S. lobster market.

  • Is your retirement money safe? Here are the rules.

    Retirement Tip of the Week: Take account of the money you have saved and invested at various firms, and understand your rights. In a letter to the public, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, along with Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell and FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg said savers at Silicon Valley Bank would have access to their money beginning Monday, and that depositors of Signature Bank would be made whole as well.

  • Schwab Pares Declines After Brokerage Seeks to Calm Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. rebounded from a record intraday decline after the online brokerage sought to reassure investors that it has sufficient liquidity to handle any volatility following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureHow to Safely Store Deposits If You Have More Than $25

  • Gap Executive Departures Spell Bad News for Investors and Shoppers

    Whoever is in charge, apparel retailer Gap continues to struggle to sell merchandise that consumers want without big discounts.

  • Amgen is sued for concealing $10.7 billion tax bill from investors

    Amgen Inc has been sued in a proposed class action accusing the drugmaker of waiting too long to tell investors it might owe the Internal Revenue Service $10.7 billion in taxes and penalties. In a complaint filed on Monday night in Manhattan federal court, a Detroit-based pension fund said Amgen artificially inflated its stock price by concealing the dispute over its international tax strategy between July 2020 and April 2022. The IRS has accused Amgen of underreporting taxes from 2010 to 2015, mainly for attributing what should have been U.S. taxable income to a Puerto Rico unit that houses its main manufacturing business and produces many of its drugs.

  • Russian Oil Flows Rebound as India Snaps Up More Pacific Cargoes

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude flows rebounded last week, with India now making inroads into the country’s Pacific exports having taken the bulk of cargoes shipped from western ports after a European embargo.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rally, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Mulled: Markets WrapFed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of LossesSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fu

  • NatWest limits customers' crypto transfers, citing scam concerns

    Britain's NatWest has imposed new limits on the daily and monthly amount customers can send to cryptocurrency exchanges, seeking to protect consumers from "crypto-criminals", the bank said on Tuesday. From Tuesday customer transfers to cryptocurrency exchanges will be limited to 5,000 pounds ($6,088) per 30-day period, with no more than 1,000 pounds per day, NatWest said. Regulators around the world have warned of the risks of scams and fraud in the largely unregulated world of crypto trading.