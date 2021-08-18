U.S. markets open in 6 hours 21 minutes

$ 7.76 bn growth expected in K-12 Testing and Assessment Market during 2020-2024 | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The K-12 testing and assessment market is expected to grow by USD 7.76 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 10%. The report provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled K-12 Testing and Assessment Market by Product, Method, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Our exclusive report on the K-12 testing and assessment market covers market trends, vendor analysis, and growth opportunities to improve your business. Download a Free Sample

K-12 Testing and Assessment Market: Increasing use of analytics to drive growth
Technological advances and the growing use of Bid Data in the educational industry have increased the scope for learning analytics. Many educational institutional institutions are including learning analytics and adaptive learning in their testing modules to provide a personalized form of learning to students. It also helps them capture useful information, predict progress, the outcome, and identify the needs of students. Many such benefits are increasing the demand for K-12 testing and assessment solutions, thereby driving the market growth.

Request Free Sample Research Report now to gain access to a detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters.

As per Technavio, the rising number of collaborations between schools and assessment companies will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

K-12 Testing and Assessment Market: Rising number of collaborations between schools and assessment companies
Traditional assessment techniques require significant time, money, and effort. Also, they do not ensure quality and fair assessments. Hence, educational institutions are collaborating with assessment companies to provide proper means of assessment and reduce the pressure on teachers. For example, the Maryland State Department of Education has partnered with ETS (Education Technology Services) to deliver various assessment modules for schools in Maryland. The growing number of such collaborations between educational departments and vendors is expected to have a positive impact on the market during the forecast period.

"Growing government interventions on K-12 testing and assessment and technological advances will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global K-12 Online Tutoring Market – Global K-12 online tutoring market is segmented by type (structured tutoring and on-demand tutoring), course type (assessments and subjects), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global K-12 Makerspace Materials Market – Global K-12 markerspace materials market is segmented by product (robotic toolkits, construction materials, arts and crafts materials, and other materials), school level (middle school, elementary school, and high school), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

K-12 Testing and Assessment Market: Segmentation Analysis
This market research report segments the K-12 testing and assessment market by product (curriculum-based testing and non-curriculum-based testing), method (blended method, online method, and traditional method), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

North America led the K-12 testing and assessment market in 2020, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing number of students and teachers with a sound knowledge of advanced technology.

Gain competitive intelligence about market players, track key industry trends, opportunities, and threats. Inform your marketing, brand, strategy, and market development. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/k-12-testing-and-assessment-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-7-76-bn-growth-expected-in-k-12-testing-and-assessment-market-during-2020-2024--technavio-301356575.html

SOURCE Technavio

