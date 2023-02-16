U.S. markets open in 1 hour 39 minutes

$7.8 Billion Gunshot Detection Systems Markets: Fixed Installation, Vehicle Mounted, Soldier Mounted System - Global Forecasts to 2027 Featuring Shot Spotter & Shooter Detection Systems

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Gunshot Detection Systems Market

Global Gunshot Detection Systems Market
Global Gunshot Detection Systems Market

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gunshot Detection Systems Market - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Gunshot Detection Systems market size is projected to grow from USD 4.9 Billion in 2022 to USD 7.8 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2027

Increased gunfire, especially on school grounds, has prompted several security measures, such as informing neighbors and reporting shooting locations to the police. During the projected period, this is anticipated to fuel demand for gunshot detection systems.

Fixed Installation segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022.

Based on Installation, the fixed installation segment is projected to lead the Gunshot Detection Systems market during the forecast period. Future smart cities are projected to deploy cutting-edge technologies to increase security. Fixed Gunshot Detection Systems is one of the technologies that can help cities improve their civilian security services.

The Commercial Segment is projected to dominate the market share in the End User segment during the forecast period.

Based on End User, the commercial segment is projected to dominate the market share during the forecast period. The market is further segmented into commercial and defence segment.

There has been a surge in the need for commercial gunshot detection systems, which has boosted industry cases. Gunfire and shootouts have become more frequent in inside settings, including schools, malls, private, and government facilities.

Outdoor Segment is projected to account for the largest share in 2022.

Based on Application, the outdoor segment is projected to lead the Gunshot Detection Systems market during the forecast period.

The outdoor sector is anticipated to be the largest in 2022, and it is likely that it will continue to dominate for the duration of the prediction. The rise is due to the expanded coverage area and increased accuracy.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share in 2022.

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2022. The North America market will experience considerable growth in the next years because of the rising incidence of gun violence and the growing need for sophisticated gunshot detection systems.

Over the past few years, there has been a rise in gun violence in the United States, which has prompted law enforcement agencies to deploy gunshot detection systems.

Competitive landscape

Prominent companies include Shot spotter, Inc., (US) and Shooter Detection Systems LLC (US). Key players offering gunshot detection systems for the defence sector are Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), QinetiQ Group (US), ACOEM Group (France), THALES (France), and Elta Systems Ltd. (Israel).

Key Metrics

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

187

Forecast Period

2022 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$4.9 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$7.8 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

9.7%

Regions Covered

Global

Premium Insights

  • Technological Advancements and Need to Strengthen Homeland Security to Drive Market

  • Fixed Installation Segment to Hold Dominant Share During Forecast Period

  • Systems Segment to Lead Market from 2022 to 2027

  • Commercial Segment to Lead Market During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Gun-Related Violence in Public

  • Need to Track Shooters and Protect Defense Establishments Effectively

Restraints

  • High Installation Cost

Opportunities

  • Focus of Law Enforcement Agencies to Suppress Gun-Related Crimes

Challenges

  • High Rate of False Alarms

  • Trends/Disruption Impacting Customers' Businesses

  • Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Gunshot Detection System Manufacturers

Market Ecosystem

  • Prominent Companies

  • Private and Small Enterprises

  • End-users

Recession Impact Analysis

  • Uncertainty Analysis

  • Factors Impacting Gunshot Detection Systems Market 2022-2023

  • Probable Scenario Impact of Gunshot Detection Systems Market

Industry Trends

Supply Chain Analysis

Technology Trends

Use Cases: Gunshot Detection Systems

  • Gunshot Detection System Installation in Chicago City

  • Gunshot Detection System Installation in Los Angeles City

  • Indoor Gunshot Detection System Installations in Offices of Gilbane Building Company (Us)

  • Acoustic Detection System Installation on Armored Vehicles

Gunshot Detection Systems Market: Patent Analysis

Company Profiles

  • Shotspotter, Inc.

  • Shooter Detection Systems, LLC

  • Raytheon Technologies Corporation

  • Qinetiq Group

  • Acoem Group

  • Databuoy Corporation

  • Elta Systems Ltd.

  • Compagnie Industrielle Des Lasers (Ciilas)

  • Diversified Data Systems, Inc.

  • Microflown Avisa

  • Information System Technologies, Inc.

  • Thales

  • Rheinmetall Ag

  • Amberbox, Inc.

  • Eagl Technology, Inc.

  • C-Dac (Centre for Development of Advanced Computing)

  • Safe Zone Technologies, Inc.

  • Aselsan A.S.

  • 3Xlogic, Inc.

  • Herrings Technology

  • Ims Technology & Security

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rx9nzx-detection?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


