$7.8 Billion Gunshot Detection Systems Markets: Fixed Installation, Vehicle Mounted, Soldier Mounted System - Global Forecasts to 2027 Featuring Shot Spotter & Shooter Detection Systems
Dublin, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gunshot Detection Systems Market - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Gunshot Detection Systems market size is projected to grow from USD 4.9 Billion in 2022 to USD 7.8 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2027
Increased gunfire, especially on school grounds, has prompted several security measures, such as informing neighbors and reporting shooting locations to the police. During the projected period, this is anticipated to fuel demand for gunshot detection systems.
Fixed Installation segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022.
Based on Installation, the fixed installation segment is projected to lead the Gunshot Detection Systems market during the forecast period. Future smart cities are projected to deploy cutting-edge technologies to increase security. Fixed Gunshot Detection Systems is one of the technologies that can help cities improve their civilian security services.
The Commercial Segment is projected to dominate the market share in the End User segment during the forecast period.
Based on End User, the commercial segment is projected to dominate the market share during the forecast period. The market is further segmented into commercial and defence segment.
There has been a surge in the need for commercial gunshot detection systems, which has boosted industry cases. Gunfire and shootouts have become more frequent in inside settings, including schools, malls, private, and government facilities.
Outdoor Segment is projected to account for the largest share in 2022.
Based on Application, the outdoor segment is projected to lead the Gunshot Detection Systems market during the forecast period.
The outdoor sector is anticipated to be the largest in 2022, and it is likely that it will continue to dominate for the duration of the prediction. The rise is due to the expanded coverage area and increased accuracy.
North America is expected to account for the largest market share in 2022.
North America accounted for the largest market share in 2022. The North America market will experience considerable growth in the next years because of the rising incidence of gun violence and the growing need for sophisticated gunshot detection systems.
Over the past few years, there has been a rise in gun violence in the United States, which has prompted law enforcement agencies to deploy gunshot detection systems.
Competitive landscape
Prominent companies include Shot spotter, Inc., (US) and Shooter Detection Systems LLC (US). Key players offering gunshot detection systems for the defence sector are Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), QinetiQ Group (US), ACOEM Group (France), THALES (France), and Elta Systems Ltd. (Israel).
Key Metrics
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
187
Forecast Period
2022 - 2027
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$4.9 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
$7.8 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
9.7%
Regions Covered
Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing Gun-Related Violence in Public
Need to Track Shooters and Protect Defense Establishments Effectively
Restraints
High Installation Cost
Opportunities
Focus of Law Enforcement Agencies to Suppress Gun-Related Crimes
Challenges
High Rate of False Alarms
Trends/Disruption Impacting Customers' Businesses
Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Gunshot Detection System Manufacturers
Market Ecosystem
Prominent Companies
Private and Small Enterprises
End-users
Recession Impact Analysis
Uncertainty Analysis
Factors Impacting Gunshot Detection Systems Market 2022-2023
Probable Scenario Impact of Gunshot Detection Systems Market
Industry Trends
Supply Chain Analysis
Technology Trends
Use Cases: Gunshot Detection Systems
Gunshot Detection System Installation in Chicago City
Gunshot Detection System Installation in Los Angeles City
Indoor Gunshot Detection System Installations in Offices of Gilbane Building Company (Us)
Acoustic Detection System Installation on Armored Vehicles
Gunshot Detection Systems Market: Patent Analysis
