$7.8 Billion Gunshot Detection Systems Markets: Fixed Installation, Vehicle Mounted, Soldier Mounted System - Global Forecasts to 2027 Featuring Shot Spotter & Shooter Detection Systems

Global Gunshot Detection Systems Market

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gunshot Detection Systems Market - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Gunshot Detection Systems market size is projected to grow from USD 4.9 Billion in 2022 to USD 7.8 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2027

Increased gunfire, especially on school grounds, has prompted several security measures, such as informing neighbors and reporting shooting locations to the police. During the projected period, this is anticipated to fuel demand for gunshot detection systems.

Fixed Installation segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022.

Based on Installation, the fixed installation segment is projected to lead the Gunshot Detection Systems market during the forecast period. Future smart cities are projected to deploy cutting-edge technologies to increase security. Fixed Gunshot Detection Systems is one of the technologies that can help cities improve their civilian security services.

The Commercial Segment is projected to dominate the market share in the End User segment during the forecast period.

Based on End User, the commercial segment is projected to dominate the market share during the forecast period. The market is further segmented into commercial and defence segment.

There has been a surge in the need for commercial gunshot detection systems, which has boosted industry cases. Gunfire and shootouts have become more frequent in inside settings, including schools, malls, private, and government facilities.

Outdoor Segment is projected to account for the largest share in 2022.

Based on Application, the outdoor segment is projected to lead the Gunshot Detection Systems market during the forecast period.

The outdoor sector is anticipated to be the largest in 2022, and it is likely that it will continue to dominate for the duration of the prediction. The rise is due to the expanded coverage area and increased accuracy.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share in 2022.

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2022. The North America market will experience considerable growth in the next years because of the rising incidence of gun violence and the growing need for sophisticated gunshot detection systems.

Over the past few years, there has been a rise in gun violence in the United States, which has prompted law enforcement agencies to deploy gunshot detection systems.

Competitive landscape

Prominent companies include Shot spotter, Inc., (US) and Shooter Detection Systems LLC (US). Key players offering gunshot detection systems for the defence sector are Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), QinetiQ Group (US), ACOEM Group (France), THALES (France), and Elta Systems Ltd. (Israel).

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 187 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $7.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.7% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Technological Advancements and Need to Strengthen Homeland Security to Drive Market

Fixed Installation Segment to Hold Dominant Share During Forecast Period

Systems Segment to Lead Market from 2022 to 2027

Commercial Segment to Lead Market During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Gun-Related Violence in Public

Need to Track Shooters and Protect Defense Establishments Effectively

Restraints

High Installation Cost

Opportunities

Focus of Law Enforcement Agencies to Suppress Gun-Related Crimes

Challenges

High Rate of False Alarms

Trends/Disruption Impacting Customers' Businesses

Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Gunshot Detection System Manufacturers

Market Ecosystem

Prominent Companies

Private and Small Enterprises

End-users

Recession Impact Analysis

Uncertainty Analysis

Factors Impacting Gunshot Detection Systems Market 2022-2023

Probable Scenario Impact of Gunshot Detection Systems Market

Industry Trends

Supply Chain Analysis

Technology Trends

Use Cases: Gunshot Detection Systems

Gunshot Detection System Installation in Chicago City

Gunshot Detection System Installation in Los Angeles City

Indoor Gunshot Detection System Installations in Offices of Gilbane Building Company (Us)

Acoustic Detection System Installation on Armored Vehicles

Gunshot Detection Systems Market: Patent Analysis

Company Profiles

Shotspotter, Inc.

Shooter Detection Systems, LLC

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Qinetiq Group

Acoem Group

Databuoy Corporation

Elta Systems Ltd.

Compagnie Industrielle Des Lasers (Ciilas)

Diversified Data Systems, Inc.

Microflown Avisa

Information System Technologies, Inc.

Thales

Rheinmetall Ag

Amberbox, Inc.

Eagl Technology, Inc.

C-Dac (Centre for Development of Advanced Computing)

Safe Zone Technologies, Inc.

Aselsan A.S.

3Xlogic, Inc.

Herrings Technology

Ims Technology & Security

