U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,486.46
    +15.09 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,258.61
    -36.15 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,021.81
    +124.47 (+0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,267.84
    +2.19 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.48
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.50
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.24
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1616
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    +0.0650 (+4.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3737
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2800
    -0.0320 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,899.28
    +274.68 (+0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,430.53
    -21.11 (-1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,203.83
    -30.20 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,025.46
    +474.56 (+1.66%)
     

7.81% CAGR in Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Market from 2021 to 2025|Technavio

·3 min read

Cadence Inc., Celestica Inc., and Eurofins Scientific SE will be among the major market participants.

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical device manufacturing outsourcing market is expected to grow by USD 27.12 billion and record a CAGR of 7.81% from 2021 to 2025, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The growth can be mainly attributed to the growing focus of OEMs on reducing medical device manufacturing costs.

Attractive Opportunities in Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Market by Product, Medical Device Regulatory Classification, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Market by Product, Medical Device Regulatory Classification, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download Free Sample Now to explore growth opportunities in the medical device manufacturing outsourcing market.

Key Players in Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Market

  • Cadence Inc: The company offers complete services that range from initial design through manufacturing and full supply chain management for medical devices, life science and industrial products.

  • Celestica Inc: The company offers medical device manufacturing through healthcare companies to bring critical medical devices to market.

  • Eurofins Scientific SE: The company offers medical device manufacturing outsourcing such as Eurofin medical device testing.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.

Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Market Landscape

  • Geography


The medical device manufacturing outsourcing market is driven by the growing focus of OEMs on reducing medical device manufacturing costs, growing complexities in product design and development, and emerging countries as preferred outsourcing destinations for medical device manufacturing.

Download Free Sample Report for more information about various segments as well as the trends, drivers, and challenges impacting the medical device manufacturing outsourcing market.


Related Reports:

  • Heart Rate Monitoring Devices Market: The heart rate monitoring devices market has been segmented by product (chest straps, wristband, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). View Free Sample Report

  • Medical Equipment Maintenance Market: The medical equipment maintenance market by type (healthcare systems, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). View Free Sample

Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.81%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 27.12 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.73

Regional analysis

North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, Japan, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Cadence Inc., Celestica Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Flex Ltd., Integer Holdings Corp., Jabil Inc., Nortech Systems Inc., Sanmina Corp., TE Connectivity Ltd., and Tecomet Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/7-81-cagr-in-medical-device-manufacturing-outsourcing-market-from-2021-to-2025technavio-301402047.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Dutch Bros. Coffee sees big traffic boost vs. Starbucks & Dunkin' Donuts: RPT

    Ethan Chernofsky, Placer.ai CMO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Dutch Bros. Coffee’s foot traffic and competitors in the coffee industry.

  • 'Hours of my life I'm never going to get back': As offices reopen, workers resist bringing back the commute

    Workers say one of the biggest perks of working from home is skipping the commute and getting hours of their lives back.

  • Foxconn bullish on electric vehicle prospects as it shows off three prototypes

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Foxconn unveiled its first three electric vehicle prototypes on Monday, underscoring ambitious plans to diversify away from its role of building consumer electronics for Apple Inc and other tech firms. The vehicles - an SUV, a sedan and a bus - were made by Foxtron, a venture between Foxconn and Taiwanese car maker Yulon Motor Co Ltd. Foxtron Vice Chairman Tso Chi-sen told reporters that he hoped electric vehicles would be worth a trillion Taiwan dollars to Foxconn in five years time - a figure equivalent to around $35 billion.

  • SEC flags gamification of stock trades in long-awaited GameStop report

    The SEC released a 45-page report on Monday offering no specific policy recommendations following the early 2021 frenzy over GameStop stock.

  • Oil Prices Hit Multiyear Highs. The Industry Isn’t Reacting as History Expects

    Oil prices climbed to multiyear highs on Monday but there are no signs of the industry ramping up spending in response. Increased demand amid the global Covid recovery has contributed to rising oil prices. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures climbed to $83.85 per barrel, their highest level since October 2014, while Brent crude oil futures touched three-year highs above $86 per barrel at one point on Monday.

  • Why Macy's Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Macy's (NYSE: M) jumped Monday in part due to a report in The Wall Street Journal that Saks Fifth Avenue was aiming to take its e-commerce unit public at a valuation of $6 billion. Since Macy's is one of Saks' closest competitors, that news had investors upping their valuation of Macy's. Macy's market cap ballooned to nearly $9 billion on the news that Saks was aiming for a $6 billion valuation on Saks.com -- triple the $2 billion valuation it gave the unit in March.

  • Albertsons beats Q2 earnings estimates, raises guidance

    Vivek Sankaran, Albertsons CEO, discusses the company's upbeat earnings and strong outlook despite ongoing supply chain challenges.

  • Gasoline prices usually fall this time of year as vacation season ends. So why are they jumping?

    At a time when gas prices are usually heading down, the reverse is happening. Prices are soaring amid a spike in the price of oil.

  • Foxconn, Lordstown Motors' potential partner, launches its own electric vehicles

    Hon Hai Technology Group, the Taiwanese company that has agreed to buy Lordstown Motors' plant near Youngstown, Ohio, introduced its own first electric vehicle models on Monday.

  • Russia Keeps Grip on Gas Supply, Pushing Prices Up in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is keeping a tight grip on Europe’s energy market, opting against sending more natural gas to the continent even after President Vladimir Putin said he was prepared to boost supplies.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Speech Case Forc

  • Enjoy Technology pops in public debut

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi is joined by Ron Johnson, Enjoy Technology CEO as the company goes public.

  • Zillow Won’t Buy Your Home, but Rival Opendoor Might

    (Bloomberg) -- The struggles at Zillow Group Inc. are giving a boost to its less-famous rival Opendoor Technologies Inc.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverShares in the companies moved in opposite direct

  • U.S. Factory Output Falls in Fresh Supply-Chain Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Production at U.S. factories fell by the most in seven months in September, in part reflecting a sharp pullback in the manufacturing of motor vehicles as well as broader backlogged supply chains and materials shortages.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular T

  • How to Quit Your Job and Get a Better One, From Those Who Have Been There

    Professionals who took a career break and made it to the other side with new, better jobs offer some advice.

  • Apple’s iPhone Partner Foxconn Unveils First Electric Vehicles

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group unveiled its first electric vehicles, a milestone that could boost the Taiwanese electronics manufacturer’s credentials as a serious bidder for Apple Inc.’s secretive automotive project.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismWhy Buying a Se

  • Why are US beef prices soaring?

    Ongoing labor shortages, supply chain issues, and weather conditions are causing beef prices to skyrocket.

  • American Express commits to a future of hybrid work

    American Express commits to a future of hybrid work at the pandemic looks to round the corner.

  • Toyota, Stellantis to Build EV-Battery Factories in the U.S.

    The auto makers are investing billions of dollars in U.S. battery factories as part of a push to sell more electric vehicles.

  • FedEx Teams Up With Aurora and PACCAR to Test Autonomous Linehaul Technology

    This industry-first, three-way collaboration will actively test autonomous operations on parcel routes between Dallas and Houston, TX

  • Brent oil futures mark first loss in 3 sessions; natural-gas prices end at a more than 3-week low

    Oil futures take a split path on Monday, with the global benchmark ending lower for the first time in three sessions and the U.S. benchmark significantly paring early gains after both touched multiyear highs.