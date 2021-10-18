7.81% CAGR in Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Market from 2021 to 2025|Technavio

Cadence Inc., Celestica Inc., and Eurofins Scientific SE will be among the major market participants.

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical device manufacturing outsourcing market is expected to grow by USD 27.12 billion and record a CAGR of 7.81% from 2021 to 2025, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The growth can be mainly attributed to the growing focus of OEMs on reducing medical device manufacturing costs.

Attractive Opportunities in Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Market by Product, Medical Device Regulatory Classification, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download Free Sample Now to explore growth opportunities in the medical device manufacturing outsourcing market.

Key Players in Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Market

Cadence Inc: The company offers complete services that range from initial design through manufacturing and full supply chain management for medical devices, life science and industrial products.

Celestica Inc: The company offers medical device manufacturing through healthcare companies to bring critical medical devices to market.

Eurofins Scientific SE: The company offers medical device manufacturing outsourcing such as Eurofin medical device testing.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.

Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Market Landscape

Geography



The medical device manufacturing outsourcing market is driven by the growing focus of OEMs on reducing medical device manufacturing costs, growing complexities in product design and development, and emerging countries as preferred outsourcing destinations for medical device manufacturing.

Download Free Sample Report for more information about various segments as well as the trends, drivers, and challenges impacting the medical device manufacturing outsourcing market.



Related Reports:

Heart Rate Monitoring Devices Market: The heart rate monitoring devices market has been segmented by product (chest straps, wristband, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). View Free Sample Report

Medical Equipment Maintenance Market: The medical equipment maintenance market by type (healthcare systems, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). View Free Sample

Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.81% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 27.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.73 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cadence Inc., Celestica Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Flex Ltd., Integer Holdings Corp., Jabil Inc., Nortech Systems Inc., Sanmina Corp., TE Connectivity Ltd., and Tecomet Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Story continues

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/7-81-cagr-in-medical-device-manufacturing-outsourcing-market-from-2021-to-2025technavio-301402047.html

SOURCE Technavio