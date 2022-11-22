U.S. markets open in 4 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,967.00
    +9.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,803.00
    +68.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,611.00
    +23.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,849.00
    +5.80 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.06
    +0.02 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.00
    +8.40 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    21.17
    +0.30 (+1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0288
    +0.0043 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.46
    -0.66 (-2.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1858
    +0.0035 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.3380
    -0.7580 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    15,713.06
    -359.15 (-2.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    360.98
    -11.38 (-3.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.53
    +65.68 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     
Survey:

What's the worst-performing company of 2022? We want your nominees. Tell us here.

$7.84 Billion Worldwide Antimicrobial Additives Industry to 2027 - Featuring Avient, BioCote, Chroma Color and Dow Among Others

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Antimicrobial Additives Market

Global Antimicrobial Additives Market
Global Antimicrobial Additives Market

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antimicrobial Additives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global antimicrobial additives market size reached US$ 4.96 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 7.84 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.93% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Antimicrobial additives prevent the growth of harmful microbes, such as algae, yeast, mold, and mildew. They offer high chemical and dimensional stability and heat and chemical resistance. They aid in minimizing unpleasant odors, discoloration, and polymer degradation issues and are utilized in the production of cleaner, robust, and long-lasting products.

As a result, antimicrobial additives find extensive applications in different industry verticals, such as textile, construction, and automotive. At present, their demand is catalyzing around the world on account of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

Antimicrobial Additives Market Trends:

The increasing utilization of silver and its compounds as antimicrobial additives on account of their properties currently represents one of the key factors propelling the growth of the market across the globe. Moreover, antimicrobial additives are used in roofing materials, pipes, flooring, vinyl siding, windows, insulation, automotive interiors, seating, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) blinds, signage, electronic devices, toilet seats, mattresses, and cutting boards.

They are also utilized in toys, sports equipment, kitchen utensils, bathroom products, footwear, duffle bags, and garbage bins. Besides this, these additives are incorporated in food packaging to inactivate microbial development, which helps extend the overall shelf life of different food products.

In addition, they can be integrated into common film materials, such as polyethylene (PE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and polypropylene (PP). These films, in turn, are used in the manufacturing of bags, pouches, labels, lids, trays, liners, and wraps.

Apart from this, antimicrobial additives are employed in the healthcare industry as they offer protection against the spread of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). This, along with the thriving healthcare sector, is projected to impel the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

143

Forecast Period

2021 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$4.96 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$7.84 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

7.9%

Regions Covered

Global

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Avient Corporation, BioCote Ltd, Chroma Color Corporation, Dow Inc., King Plastic Corporation, Life Material Technologies Limited, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Microban International Ltd., Milliken Chemical Company (Milliken & Company) and Sanitized AG.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global antimicrobial additives market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global antimicrobial additives market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end use vertical?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global antimicrobial additives market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Antimicrobial Additives Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Inorganic Antimicrobial Additives
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Organic Antimicrobial Additives
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Plastic
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Paints and Coatings
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Pulp and Paper
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End Use Vertical
8.1 Construction
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Automotive
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Healthcare
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Food and Beverage
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Avient Corporation
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 BioCote Ltd
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Chroma Color Corporation
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Dow Inc.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 King Plastic Corporation
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Life Material Technologies Limited
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Microban International Ltd.
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Milliken Chemical Company (Milliken & Company)
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 Sanitized AG
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c3pi3a

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    For anyone looking to get ahead in the investing game, following in the footsteps of stock picking legends is an obvious path to follow. Hardly any are more legendary than George Soros, forever known as the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ after pocketing a cool billion dollars in one day when betting against the Pound back in 1992. That single act, however, does not define Soros, who has made sound investment decisions throughout his career which bought decades-long returns of 30% to his Qu

  • Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel says stocks will soar 20% next year as inflation fades—but legendary investor Bill Ackman says not so fast

    Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel says 90% of U.S. inflation is already gone, but Bill Ackman is warning investors not to forget about deglobalization.

  • Bitcoin Falls As Another Leader Wobbles; This Top Fund Is Buying

    Bitcoin fell Monday on fears Grayscale Bitcoin Trust could be hit by Digital Currency Group's liquidity crunch as Genesis warns of bankruptcy

  • FTX Bankruptcy Filing: 'No Amounts' Will Be Paid to SBF or His Inner Circle

    The wording even specified that nobody with a "familial relationship" with SBF or the recently fired execs would receive payment from FTX.

  • How An Orphanage Made $1.8 Billion This Year On One Stock

    Having trouble finding a way to make money in the S&P 500 this year? Just ask a 113-year-old orphanage how it's done.

  • Cathie Wood Goes On Coinbase Buying Spree as Wall Street Sours

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s waning conviction in Coinbase Global Inc. has done little to deter Cathie Wood. Instead, she’s been scooping up shares of the struggling cryptocurrency exchange in the wake of the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX.Most Read from BloombergSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Without FundingBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed i

  • Why Nio Shares Sank Monday

    Shares of many China-based companies are plunging Monday amid renewed fears of COVID-19-related lockdowns in the country. As of 10:25 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were still down 5.3%. When it reported third-quarter results earlier this month, Nio provided encouraging estimates for its fourth-quarter vehicle deliveries.

  • Intel Foundry Leader to Depart, Shaking Up Gelsinger’s Turnaround Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. executive Randhir Thakur, who oversaw a key part of the company’s comeback plan -- its push into the contract-manufacturing industry -- is leaving the chipmaker. Most Read from BloombergSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Without FundingBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, DocumentsUS Stocks Drop With Fed Policy, China

  • Why Tesla Shares Hit a 2-Year Low Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares continued a recent slide, hitting a two-year low Monday. Investors have been shedding Tesla shares as CEO Elon Musk has had to sell some of his own this year to fund his Twitter acquisition. Musk has sold about $19 billion in total related to the Twitter purchase in 2022.

  • Why It’s Possible for Tesla Stock to Hit $100

    Tesla stock remains weak. Blame the market, blame Twitter, blame whatever, but regardless of the causes, the stock chart isn't in good shape.

  • The bear market will end early next year and create a ‘terrific buying opportunity,’ Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson says

    Wall Street's top strategist Mike Wilson says there's a buying opportunity on the way, but the path to get there is going to be "really tricky."

  • Exclusive-China set to fine Ant Group over $1 billion, signalling revamp nears end-sources

    Chinese authorities are poised to impose a fine of more than $1 billion on Jack Ma's Ant Group, said six sources with direct knowledge of the matter, setting the stage for ending the fintech company's two-year long regulatory overhaul. The People's Bank of China (PBOC), which has been driving the revamp at Ant after the Chinese firm's $37 billion IPO was scuttled at the last minute in 2020, is the regulator that is readying the fine, said five of the sources. The central bank has been in informal communication with Ant about the fine over the past few months, said three of the sources.

  • FTX Latest: Bankruptcy Filing Shows $1.24 Billion Cash Balance

    (Bloomberg) -- An FTX Group bankruptcy filing showed that the fallen cryptocurrency firm and a number of affiliates had a combined cash balance of $1.24 billion -- more than debtors had identified a few days ago.Most Read from BloombergSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Without FundingBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, DocumentsUS Stocks Drop

  • Fed May Lift Interest Rates to 8%-9%, Economist Says

    Experts, including interest-rate traders, have recently coalesced around a forecast of 5% peak for rates.

  • Why Occidental Petroleum, Devon Energy, and Diamondback Stocks Keep Falling

    Monday dawned bleak for oil stock investors as a sell-off that began early last week gained steam. As of 11:20 a.m. ET, the cost of a barrel of WTI crude oil had fallen to $75.50 -- down 5.7% from Friday's close and the lowest price seen so far this year. The situation with Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, is both better and worse.

  • Is Trending Stock ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) a Buy Now?

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to ZIM (ZIM). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • This Many Americans Retire With a Million Dollars

    Saving $1 million (or more) for retirement is a great goal to have. Putting that much aside could make it easier to live your preferred lifestyle when you retire, without having to worry about running short of money. However, not … Continue reading → The post What Percentage of Retirees Have a Million Dollars? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bitcoin tumbles to fresh lows and Grayscale trust discount worsens as Genesis denies imminent bankruptcy

    Bitcoin traders were spooked by a report that digital-asset brokerage Genesis told investors it might need to file for bankruptcy if it can't raise money.

  • Lula to start job interviews for Petrobras overhaul, sources say

    Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva begins interviews this week with candidates to run oil firm Petrobras, people familiar with the talks said, kicking off what may be a rocky few months for the state-controlled company. Lula, who takes office on Jan. 1, has already signaled plans for a dramatic overhaul of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known. Prepped since 2019, the plan was ready to be implemented next year had Jair Bolsonaro been reelected, according to some of its makers.

  • Top Disney exec Kareem Daniel to leave as Bob Iger returns

    Kareem Daniel, the chairman of the Walt Disney Co.'s vast media and entertainment distribution segment, is leaving the company.