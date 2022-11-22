$7.84 Billion Worldwide Antimicrobial Additives Industry to 2027 - Featuring Avient, BioCote, Chroma Color and Dow Among Others
Global Antimicrobial Additives Market
Dublin, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antimicrobial Additives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global antimicrobial additives market size reached US$ 4.96 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 7.84 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.93% during 2021-2027.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Antimicrobial additives prevent the growth of harmful microbes, such as algae, yeast, mold, and mildew. They offer high chemical and dimensional stability and heat and chemical resistance. They aid in minimizing unpleasant odors, discoloration, and polymer degradation issues and are utilized in the production of cleaner, robust, and long-lasting products.
As a result, antimicrobial additives find extensive applications in different industry verticals, such as textile, construction, and automotive. At present, their demand is catalyzing around the world on account of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.
Antimicrobial Additives Market Trends:
The increasing utilization of silver and its compounds as antimicrobial additives on account of their properties currently represents one of the key factors propelling the growth of the market across the globe. Moreover, antimicrobial additives are used in roofing materials, pipes, flooring, vinyl siding, windows, insulation, automotive interiors, seating, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) blinds, signage, electronic devices, toilet seats, mattresses, and cutting boards.
They are also utilized in toys, sports equipment, kitchen utensils, bathroom products, footwear, duffle bags, and garbage bins. Besides this, these additives are incorporated in food packaging to inactivate microbial development, which helps extend the overall shelf life of different food products.
In addition, they can be integrated into common film materials, such as polyethylene (PE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and polypropylene (PP). These films, in turn, are used in the manufacturing of bags, pouches, labels, lids, trays, liners, and wraps.
Apart from this, antimicrobial additives are employed in the healthcare industry as they offer protection against the spread of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). This, along with the thriving healthcare sector, is projected to impel the growth of the market in the upcoming years.
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
143
Forecast Period
2021 - 2027
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021
$4.96 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
$7.84 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
7.9%
Regions Covered
Global
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Avient Corporation, BioCote Ltd, Chroma Color Corporation, Dow Inc., King Plastic Corporation, Life Material Technologies Limited, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Microban International Ltd., Milliken Chemical Company (Milliken & Company) and Sanitized AG.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
How has the global antimicrobial additives market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global antimicrobial additives market?
What are the key regional markets?
What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
What is the breakup of the market based on the end use vertical?
What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
What is the structure of the global antimicrobial additives market and who are the key players?
What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Antimicrobial Additives Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Inorganic Antimicrobial Additives
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Organic Antimicrobial Additives
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Plastic
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Paints and Coatings
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Pulp and Paper
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by End Use Vertical
8.1 Construction
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Automotive
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Healthcare
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Food and Beverage
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Avient Corporation
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 BioCote Ltd
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Chroma Color Corporation
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Dow Inc.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 King Plastic Corporation
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Life Material Technologies Limited
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Microban International Ltd.
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Milliken Chemical Company (Milliken & Company)
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 Sanitized AG
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
