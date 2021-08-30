U.S. markets closed

$7.84 Bn Growth Opportunity in Feed Additives Market 2021-2025 | Analysis of 25+ Companies | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market research report on the global feed additives market has been released by Technavio. The market is expected to grow by USD 7.84 billion during 2021-2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of almost 6% during 2021-2025. The report presents detailed information on the upcoming trends, challenges, and uncovers successful business strategies adopted by vendors during the crisis.

Latest market research report titled Feed Additives Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Feed Additives Market Report: Major Facts

Released: Aug 2021

Forecast years: 2021-2025

No. of Exhibits: 109

Companies covered: 25+ companies including dominant players such as Ajinomoto Co. Inc. (Japan), Archer Daniels Midland Co. (US), Associated British Foods Plc (UK), BASF SE (Germany), and Cargill Inc. (US).

Coverage: Product segment and geographical landscape.

Segmentation by Product: Based on the product, the market is segmented by amino acids, antibiotics, probiotics, vitamins, and others. The amino acids segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the wide use of lysine, threonine, methionine, and glycine in the manufacture of dietary supplements for animals. Also, the increasing demand for meat will contribute to the growth of the amino acids segment during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Geography: The feed additives market size is analyzed across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. APAC is currently the largest market for feed additives and the region is expected to retain its position over the forecast period. The feed additives market in APAC is mainly driven by the growing demand for pig meat, milk, and aquaculture produce. China and India are the key markets for feed additives in APAC.

Major Growth Driver:

The global feed additives market is driven by the growing demand for animal feed. The rise in industrial activities and growth in the global population is increasing the demand for food including meat and meat products. This is increasing the use of animal feed in the livestock industry to improve meat production. All these factors are positively influencing the growth of the global feed additives market.

Related Reports on Materials:

Global Feed Premix Market – Global feed premix market is segmented by application (poultry, ruminants, swine, aquatic animals, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Global Animal Feed Additives Market – Global animal feed additives market is segmented by livestock (poultry, ruminants, swine, aquaculture, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Table of contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Amino acids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Antibiotics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Probiotics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Vitamins - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

  • Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • Associated British Foods Plc

  • BASF SE

  • Cargill Inc.

  • Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • Koninklijke DSM NV

  • Solvay SA

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies.
About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com
Report: www.technavio.com/report/feed-additives-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/feed-additivesmarket

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/7-84-bn-growth-opportunity-in-feed-additives-market-2021-2025--analysis-of-25-companies--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301364552.html

SOURCE Technavio

