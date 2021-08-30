$7.84 Bn Growth Opportunity in Feed Additives Market 2021-2025 | Analysis of 25+ Companies | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market research report on the global feed additives market has been released by Technavio. The market is expected to grow by USD 7.84 billion during 2021-2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of almost 6% during 2021-2025. The report presents detailed information on the upcoming trends, challenges, and uncovers successful business strategies adopted by vendors during the crisis.
Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in our report
Download a Free Sample Report
Feed Additives Market Report: Major Facts
Released: Aug 2021
Forecast years: 2021-2025
No. of Exhibits: 109
Companies covered: 25+ companies including dominant players such as Ajinomoto Co. Inc. (Japan), Archer Daniels Midland Co. (US), Associated British Foods Plc (UK), BASF SE (Germany), and Cargill Inc. (US).
Coverage: Product segment and geographical landscape.
Segmentation by Product: Based on the product, the market is segmented by amino acids, antibiotics, probiotics, vitamins, and others. The amino acids segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the wide use of lysine, threonine, methionine, and glycine in the manufacture of dietary supplements for animals. Also, the increasing demand for meat will contribute to the growth of the amino acids segment during the forecast period.
Segmentation by Geography: The feed additives market size is analyzed across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. APAC is currently the largest market for feed additives and the region is expected to retain its position over the forecast period. The feed additives market in APAC is mainly driven by the growing demand for pig meat, milk, and aquaculture produce. China and India are the key markets for feed additives in APAC.
Major Growth Driver:
The global feed additives market is driven by the growing demand for animal feed. The rise in industrial activities and growth in the global population is increasing the demand for food including meat and meat products. This is increasing the use of animal feed in the livestock industry to improve meat production. All these factors are positively influencing the growth of the global feed additives market.
Gain access to a detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters by requesting a free sample: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44510
Related Reports on Materials:
Global Feed Premix Market – Global feed premix market is segmented by application (poultry, ruminants, swine, aquatic animals, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Animal Feed Additives Market – Global animal feed additives market is segmented by livestock (poultry, ruminants, swine, aquaculture, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Table of contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Amino acids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Antibiotics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Probiotics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Vitamins - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
Archer Daniels Midland Co.
Associated British Foods Plc
BASF SE
Cargill Inc.
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
DuPont de Nemours Inc.
Evonik Industries AG
Koninklijke DSM NV
Solvay SA
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies.
Register Now to Start Your 14-Day Free Trial
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com
Report: www.technavio.com/report/feed-additives-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/feed-additivesmarket
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/7-84-bn-growth-opportunity-in-feed-additives-market-2021-2025--analysis-of-25-companies--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301364552.html
SOURCE Technavio