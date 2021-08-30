$7.84 Bn Growth Opportunity in Feed Additives Market 2021-2025 | Analysis of 25+ Companies | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market research report on the global feed additives market has been released by Technavio. The market is expected to grow by USD 7.84 billion during 2021-2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of almost 6% during 2021-2025. The report presents detailed information on the upcoming trends, challenges, and uncovers successful business strategies adopted by vendors during the crisis.

Latest market research report titled Feed Additives Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Feed Additives Market Report: Major Facts

Released: Aug 2021

Forecast years: 2021-2025

No. of Exhibits: 109

Companies covered: 25+ companies including dominant players such as Ajinomoto Co. Inc. (Japan), Archer Daniels Midland Co. (US), Associated British Foods Plc (UK), BASF SE (Germany), and Cargill Inc. (US).

Coverage: Product segment and geographical landscape.

Segmentation by Product: Based on the product, the market is segmented by amino acids, antibiotics, probiotics, vitamins, and others. The amino acids segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the wide use of lysine, threonine, methionine, and glycine in the manufacture of dietary supplements for animals. Also, the increasing demand for meat will contribute to the growth of the amino acids segment during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Geography: The feed additives market size is analyzed across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. APAC is currently the largest market for feed additives and the region is expected to retain its position over the forecast period. The feed additives market in APAC is mainly driven by the growing demand for pig meat, milk, and aquaculture produce. China and India are the key markets for feed additives in APAC.

Major Growth Driver:

The global feed additives market is driven by the growing demand for animal feed. The rise in industrial activities and growth in the global population is increasing the demand for food including meat and meat products. This is increasing the use of animal feed in the livestock industry to improve meat production. All these factors are positively influencing the growth of the global feed additives market.

Related Reports on Materials:

Global Feed Premix Market – Global feed premix market is segmented by application (poultry, ruminants, swine, aquatic animals, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Global Animal Feed Additives Market – Global animal feed additives market is segmented by livestock (poultry, ruminants, swine, aquaculture, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

