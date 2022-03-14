U.S. markets open in 2 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,236.50
    +35.00 (+0.83%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,266.00
    +341.00 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,360.25
    +68.25 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,996.10
    +17.80 (+0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.13
    -6.20 (-5.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,963.60
    -21.40 (-1.08%)
     

  • Silver

    25.43
    -0.73 (-2.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0954
    +0.0039 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.70
    +0.47 (+1.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3028
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.9830
    +0.7030 (+0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,056.53
    +79.32 (+0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    876.35
    +12.41 (+1.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,178.00
    +22.36 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

$7.88Bn by 2028, Automotive Cast Iron Cylinder Head Market Size, 4.3% CAGR Led by Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Exclusive Research Report by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners
·7 min read
The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners

The automotive cast iron cylinder head market size is expected to grow from $5.87 Bn in 2021 to $7.88 Bn by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2028.

New York, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “Automotive Cast Iron Cylinder Head Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Engine Type (Straight or Inline Engine, V-Type Engine, and Flat Engine) and Vehicle Type (Two Wheelers, Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles)”, the global automotive cast iron cylinder head market growth is driven by growing application of iron cast cylinder heads in truck engines and characteristics of cast iron cylinder head, advanced manufacturing processes and alternative materials use.


Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Automotive Cast Iron Cylinder Head Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00026866/



Report Coverage

Details

Market Size Value in

US$ 5,878.38 Million in 2021

Market Size Value by

US$ 7,888.85 Million by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Base Year

2021

No. of Pages

101

No. Tables

61

No. of Charts & Figures

72

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Engine Type, and Vehicle Type

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends


Automotive Cast Iron Cylinder Head Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION; Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.; Cummins Inc.; Sandvik Coromant; YASUNAGA CORPORATION; Nemak, Silbitz Group GmbH; Mauss GmbH; Cooper Corp.; and TEKSID S.P.A are among the key players in the global automotive cast iron cylinder head market. The leading companies are focusing on expanding and diversifying their market presence and acquiring a new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.



Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00026866/



In January 2021, Toyota Industries Corporation and Siemens collaborated on digital die casting transition. The project is one of the first to employ defect prediction AI for die casting. It boasts quality and productivity by utilizing the AI application in Siemens' edge computing platform for Industrial Edge. Toyota Industries Corporation intends to leverage the project to expand its technology further and implement it into its production plants in Japan and globally. This adoption of technologies is also helpful in manufacturing cast iron products.

Cylinder heads are engineered to meet specific performance goals. The cylinder head is engine's one of the most significant and complicated designs. It takes a lot of mathematical computations and precise manufacturing to get the required outcomes from an engine. As a result, cylinder heads are designed and manufactured using precise machinery and procedures. The cylinder head is an expensive element of the engine because of its intricate construction. The cylinder head is made of robust aluminum alloys and light metals as it is exposed to extremely high temperatures during the combustion process. It is normally fixed directly to the crankshaft housing at the bottom and closed with a valve cover at the top. The cylinder head structure varies depending on whether the vahicle has a diesel or gasoline engine.



Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00026866



Characteristics of Cast Iron Cylinder Head to Propel Automotive Cast Iron Cylinder Head Market Growth:
Cast iron is a versatile and, most importantly, durable material. It can withstand normal wear and tear for a long time. If cylinder head develops fractures or cuts, it may be repaired by welding, drilling, or pinning. A iron cast cylinder head aids street engines by quickly conducting heat and assisting the engine in reaching operating temperature. The heads are less expensive than aluminum cylinder heads. Consumers won't have to break the money to upgrade the engine. In high-valvespring-pressure situations, the high strength might imply more time between stimulating and longer overall service life for the cylinder head, which propels the growth of the automotive cast iron cylinder head market.

Automotive Cast Iron Cylinder Head Market: Engine Type Overview
Based on engine type, the global automotive cast iron cylinder head market is segmented into straight or inline engine, v-type engines, and flat engines. In 2020, the straight or inline segment held the largest market share.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Automotive Cast Iron Cylinder Head Market:
APAC has been highly affected by the COVID-19 outbreak due to many cases in China; the country is the most crucial manufacturer and industrial producer since it trades more manufacturing goods than any other country worldwide. It is also a world leader in several types of goods. The study by CSIS has reviewed down estimates of the country's growth, and a drop was observed in 2020 in the gross domestic product (GDP). The other major economies outside China, such as India, South Korea, Australia, and Japan, have also been impacted by the pandemic and are experiencing downward growth.



Buy Premium Copy of Automotive Cast Iron Cylinder Head Market Size, Share, Revenue, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00026866/



However, the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and high death rates in countries such as India and various Southeast Asian countries have slightly affected the market growth in 2020. Mobility restrictions and cancellation/postponement of various business conferences and events due to the COVID-19 outbreak have affected the overall market in this region. Thus, this disruption has hardly affected the growth of the automotive iron cast cylinder head.





Browse Adjoining Reports:
Automotive Bushing Technologies Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Damper Bushings, Bump stops, Top Mounts, Suspension Arm Bushings, Subframe Bushings and PT Mounts); Suspension Type (McPherson, Double Wishbone, Multilink and CTBA); and Vehicle Segment (A/B, C, D, E, F and SUV (A, B, C, D and E))

Automotive Wind Tunnel Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Design Types (Closed Circuit and Open Circuit); Testing Type (Model Scale Testing and Full Scale Testing); Component Type (Driver Motor, Compressor, Acoustic Muffler, Air Dryer & Nozzle and Others) and Application (Cars, Trucks and Motorcycles)

Automotive Body-in-White Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecast by Material Type (Aluminium, Steel, Magnesium and CFRP), Component Position (Structural, Inner and Exposed), Component Types (Fenders, Closures, Shock Towers, A-Post/ B-Post, and Others), and Body Structure (Frame Mounted Structure and Monocoque Structure)

Automotive Logistics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Outsourcing and Insourcing), Services (Transportation, Warehousing, Packaging Processes, Integrated Service, and Reverse Logistics), and Sector (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Tire, and Component)

Automotive Composite Leaf Springs Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Installation Type (Transversal and Longitudinal), Location Type (Front Leaf Spring and Rear Leaf Spring), Process Type (High-Pressure Resin Transfer Molding Process, Prepreg Layup Process, and Others), and Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Medium and Heavy-Duty Vehicles)

Automotive Smart Key Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Application (Single Function and Multi-function) and Technology (Remote Keyless Entry and Passive Keyless Entry) and Geography

Automotive ECU Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Application (ADAS and Safety System, Body Control and Comfort System, Infotainment and Communication System, and Powertrain System), Propulsion Type (Electric, Hybrid, and ICE), ECU Capacity (16-Bit ECU, 32-Bit ECU, and 64-Bit ECU), and Vehicle Type (Heavy Duty, Medium Duty, and Light Duty)





About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/automotive-cast-iron-cylinder-head-market


Recommended Stories

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarSea’s Billionaire CEO O

  • Chinese shares plunge as Shenzhen goes into lockdown – live updates

    Grant Shapps takes aim at Russian aviation and shipping FTSE 100 rises moderately Chinese stocks plunge as Shenzhen goes into lockdown Rio Tinto makes $2.7bn offer for Mongolian partner Russia and China’s ‘no-limits’ friendship is put to the test Lucy Burton: Don’t blame every Russian for Putin’s barbaric invasion Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Why this is the most important week for the stock market: Morning Brief

    And it's showtime for the Federal Reserve. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, March 14, 2022.

  • Tencent Dives on Report of Record Fine for Money-Laundering

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. extended losses to close more than 10% lower after the Wall Street Journal reported it faces a record fine for violating Chinese anti-money laundering regulations.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarSea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After

  • Russia Lost Access to Half Its Reserves, Finance Minister Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has already lost access to almost half of its reserves and sees more risks to President Vladimir Putin’s war chest due to increased pressure from the West on China, said Finance Minister Anton Siluanov. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarUkraine Upda

  • Disney CEO Makes It Clear a Big Price Increase Is Coming (Here's When)

    The Mouse House has never been shy about charging more for any of its well-loved products, properties, and services.

  • Is Tilray Making a Colossal Mistake?

    Cannabis producer Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) looked like a promising investment when it announced in 2020 that it was merging with then-rival Aphria. The reason I'm losing hope in Tilray is that it has been making aggressive moves that might jeopardize its overall operations. While the deal with Aphria was smart since the company was a low-cost producer, recent announcements involving MedMen and Hexo are less encouraging.

  • Goldman Cuts S&P 500 Target Again as Gloom Descends Upon Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists lowered their target for the S&P 500 index for the second time in a month, implying negative returns for the year, after a global commodity crunch triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine deepened the slump in U.S stocks. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandMarcos Nears Bottom

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise: Market Rally Nears Lows Amid Ukraine Invasion, Looming Fed Rate Hike, Covid's Return

    Russia's Ukraine invasion, a looming Fed rate hike and the return of Covid are big headwinds as the major indexes near their Feb. 24 lows.

  • Russian spy chiefs ‘under house arrest’ as Putin turns on his security chiefs over invasion setback

    Source reveals that Russian intelligence “miscalculated” the resistance expected in Ukraine in the run-up to invasion

  • Uber Has an Answer to High Gas Prices (You Won't Like It)

    Uber Technologies has come up with a temporary solution to help its drivers and couriers relieve the impact of high gasoline prices.

  • Oil falls on Russia/Ukraine talks and new lockdowns in China

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell by around $5 a barrel on Monday as investors pinned hopes on diplomatic efforts by Ukraine and Russia to end their conflict, while a surge in COVID-19 cases in China spooked the markets. Brent was down by $4.67, or 4.1%, at $108.00 a barrel at 1000 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $5.71, or 5.2%, to $103.62 a barrel. Both contracts have surged since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine and are up roughly 40% for the year to date.

  • BP p.l.c.'s (LON:BP.) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    BP (LON:BP.) has had a rough month with its share price down 14%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that...

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 20 Years

    Worse, many common attempts to get rich quick -- by purchasing penny stocks, for instance, or investing using a lot of margin -- tend to end up making people poorer, not richer. If it averages, say, 15% annual growth over 20 years, it would grow to more than $80,000. Over the past decade, its stock has averaged an annual return of 20.4%, enough to turn a $10,000 investment into  $64,045 -- and that's without reinvesting dividends.

  • How Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Is Tearing Apart the Global Food System

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandChina Locks Down Shenzhen, Entire Jilin Province as Covid SwellsThe global food system is under threat as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine puts one of the world’s major breadbaskets in jeopardy. Here are the latest develo

  • This Is the Greatest Dividend Stock of All Time, and You've Probably Never Heard of It

    This company began paying a dividend when James Madison was president. It hasn't missed a year since.

  • GE Builds 350-Ton Turbines at Its Power Facilities. Here’s What We Found on a Tour.

    General Electric led a tour of one of its South Carolina gas power facilities as part of its Investor Day on Thursday—and while the machines produced there, and the process to make them, are incredible, sometimes great technology isn’t enough. The story of GE’s (ticker: GE) gas power division shows why the company is redoubling its efforts in lean manufacturing. GE CEO Larry Culp, who joined the company in 2018, is a lean devotee and has taken its application at the U.S. industrial giant to the next level.

  • Hang Seng slumps over 5% over COVID lockdown worries, oil falls as Russian attacks in Ukraine intensify

    Stocks were mixed in Asia and oil prices were flat on Monday as uncertainty over the war in Ukraine and persistently high inflation kept investors guessing about what lies ahead.

  • Norway’s Central Bank Sells Apple Stock. It Bought Nvidia, Plug Power, and NIO.

    Norges Bank trimmed its investment in iPhone maker Apple, and bought shares of chip maker Nvidia, hydrogen fuel-cell firm Plug Power, and EV maker NIO.

  • Elon Musk says SpaceX and Tesla facing significant inflation pressure

    Prices of metals used in automobiles have increased after Russia invaded Ukraine