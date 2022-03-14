$7.88Bn by 2028, Automotive Cast Iron Cylinder Head Market Size, 4.3% CAGR Led by Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Exclusive Research Report by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners

The automotive cast iron cylinder head market size is expected to grow from $5.87 Bn in 2021 to $7.88 Bn by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2028.

New York, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Automotive Cast Iron Cylinder Head Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Engine Type (Straight or Inline Engine, V-Type Engine, and Flat Engine) and Vehicle Type (Two Wheelers, Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles)”, the global automotive cast iron cylinder head market growth is driven by growing application of iron cast cylinder heads in truck engines and characteristics of cast iron cylinder head, advanced manufacturing processes and alternative materials use.





Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 5,878.38 Million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 7,888.85 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 101 No. Tables 61 No. of Charts & Figures 72 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Engine Type, and Vehicle Type Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Automotive Cast Iron Cylinder Head Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION; Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.; Cummins Inc.; Sandvik Coromant; YASUNAGA CORPORATION; Nemak, Silbitz Group GmbH; Mauss GmbH; Cooper Corp.; and TEKSID S.P.A are among the key players in the global automotive cast iron cylinder head market. The leading companies are focusing on expanding and diversifying their market presence and acquiring a new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In January 2021, Toyota Industries Corporation and Siemens collaborated on digital die casting transition. The project is one of the first to employ defect prediction AI for die casting. It boasts quality and productivity by utilizing the AI application in Siemens' edge computing platform for Industrial Edge. Toyota Industries Corporation intends to leverage the project to expand its technology further and implement it into its production plants in Japan and globally. This adoption of technologies is also helpful in manufacturing cast iron products.

Cylinder heads are engineered to meet specific performance goals. The cylinder head is engine's one of the most significant and complicated designs. It takes a lot of mathematical computations and precise manufacturing to get the required outcomes from an engine. As a result, cylinder heads are designed and manufactured using precise machinery and procedures. The cylinder head is an expensive element of the engine because of its intricate construction. The cylinder head is made of robust aluminum alloys and light metals as it is exposed to extremely high temperatures during the combustion process. It is normally fixed directly to the crankshaft housing at the bottom and closed with a valve cover at the top. The cylinder head structure varies depending on whether the vahicle has a diesel or gasoline engine.









Characteristics of Cast Iron Cylinder Head to Propel Automotive Cast Iron Cylinder Head Market Growth:

Cast iron is a versatile and, most importantly, durable material. It can withstand normal wear and tear for a long time. If cylinder head develops fractures or cuts, it may be repaired by welding, drilling, or pinning. A iron cast cylinder head aids street engines by quickly conducting heat and assisting the engine in reaching operating temperature. The heads are less expensive than aluminum cylinder heads. Consumers won't have to break the money to upgrade the engine. In high-valvespring-pressure situations, the high strength might imply more time between stimulating and longer overall service life for the cylinder head, which propels the growth of the automotive cast iron cylinder head market.

Automotive Cast Iron Cylinder Head Market: Engine Type Overview

Based on engine type, the global automotive cast iron cylinder head market is segmented into straight or inline engine, v-type engines, and flat engines. In 2020, the straight or inline segment held the largest market share.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Automotive Cast Iron Cylinder Head Market:

APAC has been highly affected by the COVID-19 outbreak due to many cases in China; the country is the most crucial manufacturer and industrial producer since it trades more manufacturing goods than any other country worldwide. It is also a world leader in several types of goods. The study by CSIS has reviewed down estimates of the country's growth, and a drop was observed in 2020 in the gross domestic product (GDP). The other major economies outside China, such as India, South Korea, Australia, and Japan, have also been impacted by the pandemic and are experiencing downward growth.









However, the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and high death rates in countries such as India and various Southeast Asian countries have slightly affected the market growth in 2020. Mobility restrictions and cancellation/postponement of various business conferences and events due to the COVID-19 outbreak have affected the overall market in this region. Thus, this disruption has hardly affected the growth of the automotive iron cast cylinder head.

















