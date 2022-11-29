U.S. markets open in 2 hours 46 minutes

With 7.9% CAGR, Digestive Health Market Size Worth USD 71.95 Billion in 2027

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read

According to Fortune Business Insights, The Digestive Health Market size is anticipated to reach USD 71.95 Billion by 2027, the market size was USD 37.93 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 7.9%

Pune, India, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digestive health market size is expected to reach USD 71.95 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The growing awareness regarding the prominence of dietary supplements, probiotics, and functional will have a tremendous impact on the the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Digestive Health Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Ingredient Type (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Digestive Enzymes/Food Enzymes, and Others), By Product Type (Functional Foods & Beverages, Vitamins & Dietary Supplements, and Others), By End User (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Others), and Region, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 37.93 billion in 2019.

Key Industry Development:

April 2018: Sundyota Numandis, a major leader in clinically proven and safe healthcare solutions, announced its partnership with an Italian firm to launch the world’s most researched probiotic product, Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG, in the Indian market.


Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/digestive-health-market-104750


Report Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020 to 2027

Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR

7.9%

2027 Value Projection

USD 71.95 Billion

Base Year

2019

Market Size in 2019

USD 37.93 Billion

Historical Data for

2016 to 2018

No. of Pages

179


Drivers and Restraints:

Heavy R&D Investments by Industry Players to Incite Development

The growing concerns regarding gut health among consumers have impelled manufacturers to invest heavily in research and development of digestive health products. According to a large-scale multinational research study conducted in 2020, more than 40% of the people worldwide have functional gastrointestinal disorders, affecting the quality of life and healthcare use. Thus, the surging demand for natural and safe products will create opportunities for the digestive health industry.  Furthermore, the development of innovative products by key players can have an exceptional effect on the market. For instance, in November 2020, Beroni Group, an Australia-based diversified biopharmaceutical enterprise, announced a new product Beilemei in China. It is a probiotic health product aimed at modulating the balance of human intestinal flora.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/digestive-health-market-104750



The report on the market incorporates:

  • Wide-ranging inspection of the industry

  • Significant information about segments

  • Leading regions in the market

  • Competitive landscape

  • Recent developments and drivers

  • COVID-19 impact


Digestive Health Market Segments:

Market Segmentation

By Ingredient Type

  • Probiotics

  • Digestive Enzymes

  • Others

By Product Type

  • Functional Foods & Beverages

  • Vitamins & Dietary Supplements

  • Others

By Distribution Channel

  • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

  • Hospital Pharmacies

  • Online Pharmacies

  • Others

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/digestive-health-market-104750


Regional Insights:

Adoption of Organic Products to Propel Market in Europe

North America is expected to hold the largest digestive health market share during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rising geriatric population in the US and Canada. The surging number of gastrointestinal issues coupled with the presence of a large number of manufacturers in the region. Europe is expected to expand exponentially due to the rising adoption of natural and safe digestive health products. The Middle East & Africa is expected to proliferate owing to the increasing consumer spending.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

  • Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

  • Cie Gervais Danone (Paris, France)

  • Sanofi (Paris, France)

  • BASF SE (Ludwigshafen, Germany)

  • Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany)

  • Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Hørsholm, Denmark)

  • Nestle S.A. (Vevey, Switzerland)

  • Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes, Inc (United States)

  • DuPont (Delaware, United States)

  • Other Prominent Players


Quick Buy Digestive Health Market Research Report – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104750


Table of Content

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Prevalence of Digestive Disorders by Key Countries/Region

    • Key Mergers, Acquisition, and Partnerships

    • New Product Launches

    • Pricing Trends of Different Digestive Health Products

    • Impact of COVID-19 on Digestive Health Market

  • Global Digestive Health Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Ingredient

      • Probiotics

      • Prebiotics

      • Digestive Enzymes/Food Enzymes

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type

      • Functional Foods & Beverages

      • Vitamins & Dietary Supplements

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

      • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

      • Hospital Pharmacies

      • Online Pharmacies

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

  • North America Digestive Health Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis – By Ingredient

      • Probiotics

      • Prebiotics

      • Digestive Enzymes/Food Enzymes

      • Others

    • Market Analysis – By Product Type

      • Functional Foods & Beverages

      • Vitamins & Dietary Supplements

      • Others

    • Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel

      • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

      • Hospital Pharmacies

      • Online Pharmacies

      • Others

    • Market Analysis – By Country

      • U.S.

        • By Product Type

      • Canada

        • By Product Type

Toc Continue…


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/digestive-health-market-104750


