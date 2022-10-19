U.S. markets open in 2 hours 27 minutes

With 7.9% CAGR, MVNO Market Size Worth USD 123.40 Billion In 2028

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the global MVNO Market Size is projected to reach USD 123.40 billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period, 2021-2028

Pune, India, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global MVNO Market Size is projected to reach 123.40 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report, titled “Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Operational Model (Reseller MVNO, Service Provider MVNO, and Full MVNO), By Service Type (Postpaid and Prepaid), By Subscriber (Business and Individual/Residential), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028”. As per the report, the value of the market stood at USD 67.54 billion in 2020.

The world has become a smaller place thanks to faster and better ways of communication. In addition, with the business era standing on the verge of the fourth industrial revolution, enterprises will be juggling more technologies than ever. And these technologies require constant and reliable networking. The extensive utilization of cutting edge technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), is estimated to increase the demand for mobile virtual network operators. Moreover, the non-commercial section is witnessing rapid demand for cost-effective wireless network services for day to day requirements such as fast internet connectivity, online gaming, streaming, and video conference.

Industry Developments:

In February 2019 – Google Fi extended its MVNO partnership with Sprint in order to avail the 5G technology from the latter company. The agreement will help Google Fi to provide innovative services enabled by Sprint’s 5G services to its customers.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/mobile-virtual-network-operators-market-100076


Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

7.9%

2028 Value Projection

USD 123.40 Billion

Base Year

2020

MVNO Market Size in 2020

USD 67.54 Billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

140

Segments covered

Operational Model; Service Type; Subscriber

MVNO Market Growth Drivers

Network Slicing of 5G Technology to Provide Growth Opportunities for the Market

High Vulnerability to Fraud and Security Breach Might Challenge Market Growth


What Does the Report Offer?

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key market aspects, namely, the dominant companies, end-users, and leading product types. Apart from this, the report contains tangible insights into the current & upcoming market trends and highlights prominent industry developments. In addition to these factors, the report supplies a holistic understanding of the main drivers, restraints, and segments that are contributing to the growth of the market.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/mobile-virtual-network-operators-market-100076


Driving factor

High investment on 5G Infrastructure Worldwide to Drive MVNO Market Growth

According to Gartner, as of 2020, the total spending on 5G infrastructure reached double the amount compared to the previous year. Prominent network carriers across the globe are investing extensively in the same in order to attain maximum customer base. This trend is estimated to drive the global mobile virtual network operator market growth. For instance, as published by the GSM Association (GSMA), by 2025, there will be around 1.2 billion 5G connections globally. However, the high risk associated with roaming fraud is expected to hinder the growth of mobile virtual network operators.

Regional Insights

Evident Presence of Prominent Enterprises to boost demand in Europe

Europe is set to lead the global MVNO market share during the forecast timeline with a market value of USD 25.76 billion in 2020. The evident presence of industry leaders coupled with supportive regulatory frameworks from countries, such as Germany, the UK, France, and Spain, is projected to strengthen the demand for mobile virtual network operators in the region. In addition, such growth opportunities are driving several small and large companies to expand their businesses in the region. This will further enhance the market growth.

North America is projected to secure the second largest market share during the projected timeline. The growth in the region is primarily attributable to the increasing adoption of services such as voice over internet protocol VoIP, mobility services, and data services.

Competitive Landscape

Collaboration with Established Carriers to Aid Key Players Expand their Customer Base

Emerging players operating in the global mobile virtual network operator market are focusing on collaborating with established network carriers. This will help them expand their customer base globally. In addition, these players are aiming at leveraging the latest technologies in order to upgrade their product line. For instance, in November 2019, Virgin Mobile USA Inc. joined hands with Vodafone UK for a Mobile Virtual Network Operator agreement. This will help the company attain more than three million customers.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/mobile-virtual-network-operators-market-100076


Market Segmentation

We have categorized the market on the basis of operational model, service type, subscriber, and geography. In terms of the operational model, the market is divided into reseller MVNO, service provider MVNO, and full MVNO. Based on service type, it is fragmented into postpaid and prepaid. Based on subscribers it is bifurcated into business and individual/residential. Lastly, on the basis of geography, it is segmented into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

COVID-19 pandemic has been a disrupting factor in terms of business operations. Some sections of the business world have been hit adversely during the pandemic while some have been nurtured amid the crisis. The global MVNO market relates to the second category. During the rapidly increasing demand for better networking infrastructure due to high traffic on the internet amid lockdowns, MVNOs have been blessed with large customer bases. However, the market growth has been slightly affected due to lack of support from complementary sectors. As per our analysis, the global market will exhibit a lower growth of 7.3% in 2021.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report:

  • Virgin Mobile USA Inc. (Missouri, United States)

  • Xfinity Mobile (Pennsylvania, United States)

  • Verizon Wireless (New York, United States)

  • T-Mobile US Inc. (Washington, United States)

  • Airvoice Wireless (Michigan, United States)

  • Dish Wireless LLC (Colorado, United States)

  • Republic Wireless (North Carolina, United States)

  • Google Fi (Google LLC) (California, United States)

  • Boost Mobile (California, United States)

  • Lycamobile (London, United Kingdom)

  • Mobileum (California, United States)

  • Lebara Group BV (London, United Kingdom)

  • FRiENDi Mobile (Muscat, Oman.)


Access Full Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100076


Major Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Key Takeaways

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Porter’s Five Force Analysis

  • Global Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2020

  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Primary Interviewee’s Key Responses

  • Companies Profiled

    • Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc.

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details

      • Employee Size

      • Key Financials

        • Past and Current Revenue

        • Gross Margin

        • Geographical Share

        • Business Segment Share

    • Recent Developments

  • Annexure / Appendix

    • Global Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

      • By Operational Model (Value)

        • Reseller MVNO

        • Service Provider MVNO

        • Full MVNO

      • By Service Type (Value)

        • Postpaid

        • Prepaid

      • By Subscriber (Value)

        • Business

        • Individual/Residential

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • South America

        • Europe

        • Middle East & Africa

        • Asia Pacific

    • North America Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

      • By Operational Model (Value)

        • Reseller MVNO

        • Service Provider MVNO

        • Full MVNO

      • By Service Type (Value)

        • Postpaid

        • Prepaid

      • By Subscriber (Value)

        • Business

        • Individual/Residential

      • By Country (Value)

        • United States

        • Canada

        • Mexico

TOC Continued…!


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


