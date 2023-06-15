7 Affordable Luxury Goods at Target

jimkruger / iStock.com

Ready to turn your next Target shopping trip into one where you splurge a little? There are plenty of luxury goods you can buy which won't break the bank and will look stunning in every room in your home.

From throw blankets made from 100% cotton to foldable storage baskets ready to hold toys or laundry, don't leave Target without these must-buys. Add these seven affordable luxury goods to your Target shopping cart.

Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia Faceted Ceramic Table Lamp

Price: $45.49

This faceted ceramic table lamp is the perfect addition to side tables kept in bedrooms and living rooms. It comes with a five-foot cord and one LED light bulb. You can easily operate this table lamp by using its socket turn knob rotary on/off switch. Originally priced at $64.99, Target shoppers save 30% off with the sale price.

Mina Victory Outdoor Throw Pillow

Price: $25.90

Give your outdoor furniture an added splash of color and comfort! Choose from navy, orange and turquoise colors featuring embroidered French knots on the front cover and a hidden zipper closure for easy insert removal. At $25.90, these throw pillows are 47% off with their sale price.

Americanflat Boho Throw Blanket

Price: $34.99

Whether you're adding a throw blanket to your bed, the sofa or any outdoor patio furniture, one can never have too many cozy throws in their home. Made from 100% cotton, Americanflat boho throw blankets are versatile enough for indoor and outdoor usage. Originally priced at $53.99, Target shoppers save 35% off with the sale price of $34.99.

Clinique Glow All Out Palette

Price: $24.50

No need to buy beauty dupes: Target sells Clinique beauty items at price tags department stores can't beat! Clinique's Glow All Out Palette is now available for Target shoppers for $24.50, 30% off its regular price. This palette includes Stay-Matte Sheer Pressed Powder, Blushing Blush™ Powder Blush and True Bronze™ Pressed Powder Bronzer.

Glamlily Clear Makeup Organizer

Price: $31.99

Need to store your extra makeup brushes, lipsticks, and accessories in style? Pick up Glamlily's clear makeup organizer, now 29% off the regular price of $44.99 at Target. This organizer includes a bottom piece featuring two drawers and a top piece that holds brushes, lipsticks and lip glosses.

3 Sprouts Canvas Foldable Storage Laundry or Toy Basket

Price: $27.49

Need a cute space to keep the kids' laundry and toys? Add a few of these 3 Sprouts foldable baskets to your Target shopping cart. These baskets are sized with plenty of space for toys, books or laundry. Each basket is made of cotton canvas with an adorable zebra animal print. Regularly $37.99, these baskets are now on sale for $27.49 -- giving Target shoppers 28% in savings.

Juvale Porcelain Pasta Bowls

Price: $34.99

These bowls will be the envy of your next backyard gathering. On sale for $34.99, the Juvale porcelain pasta bowls come in a pack of six light pink bowls with marble designs. Each bowl is microwave and oven safe and can be cleaned by being rinsed and placed in the dishwasher. Serve up a salad, ice cream, pasta, ramen, and more delicious summer eats in these bowls, or gift them for housewarming events.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Affordable Luxury Goods at Target