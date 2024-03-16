The 7 Best New and Affordable Places To Travel in 2024

marchmeena29 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Planning your 2024 vacation? If your wanderlust has you eager to go where you’ve never been, consider one of these new and affordable destinations for 2024.

Amboseli National Park, Kenya

Most safari vacations offer rustic accommodations, and a stay at Angama Amboseli does mean you’ll be sleeping in a tent. But you’ll also be able to gaze on the majesty of African elephants in the shadows of Mount Kilimanjaro. The resort celebrates the local indigenous community in its architecture and its culinary offerings.

Busan, South Korea

While the K-pop stars BTS may have put Busan on the map, an influx of new resorts keeps it there. A new Windham property joins many beachfront resorts on the Sea of Japan. Foodies will want to consider Busan as it will welcome a new Michelin guide this year.

Halifax, Nova Scotia

Ocean views and a thriving maritime economy have long been associated with Nova Scotia, but this seaport now boasts an emerging technology industry. The newly redeveloped waterfront area features the Queen’s Marque, with restaurants, art galleries and a five-star hotel.

Kangaroo Island, Australia

This Australian destination has rebuilt much of its lost in bushfires in 2020, and several new resorts will open this year. Cabn X is an affordable option, with small homes with a modern feel, and Southern Ocean Lodge, destroyed in the fires, has been rebuilt and is now open.

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

The DR has long been known as an affordable Caribbean destination, but it is now being recognized for luxury as well. Several new resorts in Punta Cana will open this year, including the St. Regis Cap Cana, the Sanctuary Cap Cana, and a new W hotel. Many resorts are all-inclusive, and some only welcome adults.

Quito, Ecuador

Most travelers visit Quito on their way to the Galapagos Islands, but the Ecuadorian capital has undergone a recent renaissance that makes it a destination in and of itself. An expanded subway has reduced traffic congestion and made it easier for non-locals to get around. New shops, galleries and restaurants have much to offer visitors, and its weather is mild year-round.

Transylvania, Romania

Beautiful castles and a rich history will prove that Transylvania is known for more than just vampires. Try Bethlen Estates near many historical sites, including Dracula’s Bran Castle, for luxury. For a retreat experience, Matca offers walking safaris and praying with monks, all with views of the Carpathian Mountains.

