7 Best Countries To Visit Where the Dollar Is Strongest

posztos / Shutterstock.com

Americans are eager to travel. According to a Forbes Advisor survey of 1,000 people, 49% plan to travel more in 2023 than in 2022, compared to 38% who stated they plan to travel about the same amount as last year.

The cost of taking a vacation is also a concern: 45% are allowing for a higher travel budget this year than last year, while 49% expect to spend $4,000 or more on travel in 2023.

Tip: Don't Book a Vacation on This Day of the Week

Find Out: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

To battle inflation, respondents said they are considering solutions, such as traveling during the off-season, changing their desired destination, staying at a less luxurious accommodation and shortening the duration of their trips.

Fortunately, it's possible to book an affordable vacation you're excited about without compromising. To get the most bang for your buck, here are seven of the best countries to visit where the dollar is stronger.

javarman / Shutterstock.com

Mexico

$1 USD = 17.58 Mexican Pesos

Mexico could be a good choice if you want to travel out of the country but don't want to venture too far from the U.S. border. Although the peso has been strengthening, it's still low compared to the U.S. dollar, meaning you can get more value if you vacation there.

The cost of living is, on average, about 45% lower than in the U.S. You can buy an inexpensive meal for $8.43 or a three-course meal at a mid-range restaurant for two for $33.70.

Good To Know: 6 Vacation Splurges You'll Almost Always Regret

More: 10 All-Inclusive Resort Hacks That Can Help You Save Big

SamyStClair / Getty Images

Argentina

$1 USD = 228.09 Argentine Pesos

If you're searching for beautiful landscapes, colorful culture and delicious food with Italian and Spanish influences, Argentina might be just the destination you're searching for.

The cost of living in this South American country is approximately 85% lower than in the U.S. A three-course meal at a mid-range restaurant for two is only $25, while a 12-ounce imported beer is $2.50.

Story continues

Take Our Poll: Who Has Given You the Best Money Advice You Have Ever Received?

tbradford / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Peru

$1 USD = 3.69 Sol

Ancient ruins, diverse natural areas and a hospitable culture define Peru.

The cost of living in Peru is about 54% lower than in the U.S. A meal at an inexpensive restaurant is a mere $3.22, while a three-course meal for two at a mid-range restaurant is $21.48. A regular-size cappuccino is $2.46.

Ben1183 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Africa

$1 USD = 18.63 South African Rand

South Africa is a world-class destination if you love taking photos of wild animals in their natural habitat. Not only that, but the country also offers an abundance of stunning beauty, from its coastlines to its mountainscapes.

The cost of living in South Africa is about 54% lower than in the U.S. You can buy an imported 12-ounce beer for $2.18 and eat a fast food combo meal for $4.09. A three-course meal at a mid-range restaurant for two is roughly $33.

David_Bokuchava / Getty Images

Vietnam

$1 USD = 23,467.50 Vietnamese Dong

Vietnam might not be on the top of your list regarding vacation spots, but it has much to offer, including scenic beauty, unique architecture and a thriving beer culture.

The cost of living in Vietnam is about 52% lower than in the U.S. A one-pint domestic draft beer costs $0.92, while a 12-ounce imported beer costs $1.71. A three-course meal at a mid-range restaurant for two will set you back about $21.

Givaga / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hungary

$1 USD = 338.50 Hungarian Forint

Hungarian cuisine, thermal spas and stunning architecture are all reasons to set your sights on this country as a travel destination.

The cost of living is about 74% lower than in the U.S. A meal at an inexpensive restaurant costs $8.85, while a three-course meal at a mid-range establishment for two is $41.31. A fast food combo meal costs $5.90.

©iStock.com

Turkey

$1 USD = 19.52 Turkish Lira

A thriving art scene, vibrant local markets and natural beauty are just some of the attractions in Turkey.

The cost of living in the country is about 53% lower than in the U.S. A meal for two at a mid-range restaurant is $23.03, while a meal at an inexpensive restaurant costs $5.13. A regular cappuccino costs $2.07.

More From GOBankingRates

Currency conversion rates accurate as of May 8, 2023. Cost-of-living expenses, meals and beverages were sourced from Numbeo.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Best Countries To Visit Where the Dollar Is Strongest