7 Best Deals From Amazon’s 2023 Toys We Love List

‘Tis the season for some holiday shopping! If you’re caught off guard or don’t know where to start, GOBankingRates found some of the best deals on Amazon’s 2023 Toys We Love list.

Many of these toys can be delivered overnight via Amazon Prime and gift-wrapped. All you have to do is make sure the children leave some cookies for Santa — and have coffee ready in the morning.

Barbie’s Camper Doll Playset

If you’ve recently seen the new Barbie movie, you know this girl is always on the move. So, of course, including her camper on this list was a must.

But don’t let the name fool you. This camper can also transform into a truck, a boat and even a house, plus it includes a pool to lay in the sun. Barbie can do it all for $79 — 21% off the original price of $99.99. You can also grab Barbie’s little sister a camper play set on sale for $24.49.

Sesame Street Monster Hugs Elmo Weighted Sensory Plushie

An Amazon Exclusive, this 19-inch Elmo weighs 2 pounds, making it easy for your children to take along anywhere they need additional support and comfort. His extra long arms set this Elmo apart — he’s sure to give the best hugs.

So, whether it’s car rides to the doctor or cuddling while watching Sesame Street, Elmo is ready to snag for $13.49 — 33% off his original price of $19.99. You can also grab Cookie Monster for the same price.

Lego Fortnite

Did someone say Fortnite? Yes — but it’s not the one you’re used to. This Fortnite world takes place in Lego Land! You can collect Lego bricks to build your own Fortnite villages and resources so that you and your friends can live harmoniously in Lego form. Well, until you encounter an enemy — then, it’s time to sword up!

Story continues

Lego Fortnite is currently free through Amazon Luna in partnership with Epic Games — just make sure you’re informed about everything the game entails before you let your child start playing.

“Parents should check the ESRB’s age and content rating information. The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) assigns age and content ratings to video games and mobile apps to help parents decide which are appropriate for their children,” shared Audrey Quinn, the senior vice president of the Entertainment Software Association.

The ESRB system scores include age appropriateness, content description and interactive elements.

Hatchimals Alive Hatchi-Nursery Playset

With this playset, your children can hatch and nurture their own Hatchimals Alive in an entirely new way! This playset includes four self-hatching eggs that hatch independently when placed in water.

You can then bottle feed them, put them in a booster seat for playtime or take them down a cool rainbow slide with the various accessories this nursery comes with. This toy is a steal right now at 51% off, priced at $16.99.

Fingerlings Interactive Baby Monkey

“It’s unexplainable, but children just get obsessed with this little monkey!” said Amy Johnson from Amy Baby.

This monkey fits on your finger just like an oversized ring, says hello and beats their heart to let your child know that they know it’s them. Every Fingerling has its unique voice, so your child will always know who their friend is.

Johnson said the fingerling could keep her 2.5-year-old entertained for hours on long car trips, but she’s also noticed her 7-year-old cousin enjoying the funny sounds and sayings. You can snag your new baby monkey for $11.99, which is 20% off its list price of $14.99.

Lite Brite

This retro toy might be throwing you for a loop, but it’s on Amazon’s bestseller list for a reason. Like the Lite Brite you remember, this Lite Brite Classic includes over 200 colored pegs you and your child can use to create beautiful designs with the templates provided — or create your own.

One new feature is that this version allows you to switch up four light modes to share your creations in extraordinary new ways. This toy is 70% off at $5.99, so snag it before someone else does!

Mattel Disney Wish Mini Doll & Dollhouse Playset

If Disney is more of your child’s wish, check out this fantastic Wish Mini Doll & Dollhouse Playset! Join Asha and Star as you build their cottage with furniture and over 15 additional accessories to recreate your favorite movie scenes.

You can also take Asha on the go — her bed and cottage fold up for those family vacations, making it perfect for the holidays. Grab her for $11.89, 52% off her original price of $24.99.

Takeaway

Amazon — or rather, Santa — has come through this year with the sales, so don’t feel guilty about grabbing yourself a little something, too.

