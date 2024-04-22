7 Best Deals for Your Money at Sam’s Club in April 2024

jmoor17 / Getty Images

There’s some good news if you’re getting a later start on your Sam’s Club shopping this month. Tech Savings are still underway, giving shoppers the opportunity to save hundreds of dollars on appliances whether you’re shopping for your home or for a wedding registry. Plus, other departments are running blink and you might miss it sales which can help save money.

GOBankingRates rounded up seven of the best deals for your money at Sam’s Club in April. Read on to find out what you should add to your shopping list.

Samsung Front Load Washer

If your current washer is on the fritz, now’s a good time to shop the Samsung front load washer.

Sam’s Club members will receive $270 off their purchase now through May 1. Additionally, buying this 4.5 cubic foot washer includes delivery, basic installation (with parts and accessories needed), a haul-away for your old washer and a two-year manufacturer warranty. Pick from white, champagne or platinum colors.

Samsung Electric Dryer

Similarly, if your dryer is sputtering out or you just want to pair your new washer with a new dryer, add Samsung’s electric dryer to your Sam’s Club shopping cart.

This 7.5 cubic foot electric dryer features Steam Sanitize+ to help eliminate 99.9% of germs and bacteria. Sam’s Club members receive $270 off their purchase now through May 1 and the option to choose a preferred dryer color in white, champagne or platinum. Delivery, basic installation, haul-away for the old dryer and a two-year manufacturer warranty are all included as a member value.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

Now through June 8, Sam’s Club members receive $60 off their purchase of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8.

This 10.5″ device features an immersive LCD screen experience and 32 GB of built-in battery. Currently, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 has a 4.6 rating on the Sam’s Club website with satisfied shoppers highlighting the device’s size and price point.

Samsung Freestanding Electric Range

If you’re shopping for a wedding gift or a gift for the new homeowners in your life, consider making it the Samsung freestanding electric range. Sam’s Club members receive $170 off now through May 1.

This 6.3 cubic foot range features a large oven capacity, WiFI connectivity and self-cleaning capabilities. The price also includes delivery, basic installation, haul-away for the old range and a two-year manufacturer warranty as a member value. Keep in mind, however, because this item is considered a complex installation it may require a secondary appointment after purchase.

Airborne Vitamin C Gummies

Now through April 28, Sam’s Club members receive $3 off their purchase of Airborne Vitamin C gummies.

Support your immune system on the go. Each container features 75 gummies in assorted fruit flavors. When we crunch the numbers, shoppers pay about 19 cents per gummy.

Member’s Mark 5-Piece Glass Canisters

Keep pantry foods stored in style with Member’s Mark five-piece glass canisters. Originally priced at $49.98, this set is now $11.07 off.

“Love these! Not too heavy and they are well made. The largest one was perfect for my Sam’s Club size Bisquick,” wrote Momshell715 in a five-star review.

American Tourister ColorLite II 2-Piece Hard Side Luggage Set

Haven’t gotten around to shopping for summer vacation luggage yet? Take advantage of the sales now through April 26 on the American Tourister ColorLite II two-piece luggage set, which is $30 off its original price.

This luggage set includes a 20″ carry-on and a 28″ checked hard side spinner with both providing a roomy interior for everything you need to pack. Colors to choose from include blue, black and lilac.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Best Deals for Your Money at Sam’s Club in April 2024