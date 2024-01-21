7 Best New Dollar Tree Items That Are Worth Every Penny

Spring is in the air at Dollar Tree, but the discount retailer hasn’t skipped over Valentine’s Day either.

Let’s take a look at what’s new at DollarTree.com and on store shelves in January.

St. Patrick’s Day Socks for Men and Women

Dollar Tree has an entire collection of socks in fun patterns for St. Patrick’s Day. Whether you’re marching in a parade or just enjoying corned beef and cabbage at home, you can dress for the holiday.

Choose from crew socks for men, and no-show, crew socks, or knee-high styles for ladies, all for just $1.25 each.

Solar-Powered Geometric Cage Lantern

Brighten your yard, patio, or front porch with these fun cage lanterns. Dollar Tree expanded its line to include products prices up to $5, allowing the retailer to offer higher quality items for lower prices than you might find at other stores.

These solar-powered lanterns are well worth $5 each, measuring over 6 inches tall and including the lightbulb. After charging all day, these lights emit a soft glow when the sun sets.

Chocolate Heart Boxes

Gifts of chocolates in a heart-shaped box are a Valentine’s Day tradition for many families. Whether you’re shopping for students, teachers, friends, or your own children, you won’t find a better value than these Chocolate Heart Boxes containing four pieces of chocolate in milk chocolate and dark chocolate varieties. Choose from five fun designs of cats or dogs, each reading, “Happy Valentine’s Day.”

Colgate Whitening Crystal Mint Toothpaste

In recent years, Dollar Tree has introduced more national brands to their shelves. This Colgate Whitening Crystal Mint Toothpaste is a steal at just $1.25. A similar product, albeit in different packaging, of the same size sells for $4.19 at Target. Keep in mind, this toothpaste is available at Dollar Tree stores only and it’s likely to sell out fast.

Vertical Welcome Plaque

Standing nearly two feet tall, this wooden sign will bring a smile to visitors when you hang it beside your door or prop it on your porch. Choose from four different designs, with hearts, bees, or flowers, and messages like “Welcome,” “Home Sweet Home,” “Welcome to Our Home,” and “Be Kind, Be Happy, Be You,” with the word “be” represented by fun little bumblebees.

We found similar styles on Amazon for $39. At just $1.25 at Dollar Tree, you may want to pick up more than one.

Royal Norfolk Gray and White Stoneware Dinner Plates

Dollar Tree’s selection of plates, glasses, and other kitchen essentials represent a tremendous value. Sturdier than many other plates that may cost a lot more, these stoneware dinner plates are perfect for everyday use.

The classic, gray and white style is a neutral design to match virtually any kitchen or dining room décor. They are dishwasher and microwave safe, and cost just $1.25 each. Grab a case of 12 online for just $15 or buy as many (or as few) as you need at a Dollar Tree store.

You can also get matching 12 oz. mugs for the same price.

Clear Diamond Jar Candle with Lid

These scented candles are sure to be a hot seller for spring, so grab your favorite varieties now. These 3 oz. jar candles include a lid and come in scents like eucalyptus, cinnamagic, night jasmine, and mulled wine. Perfect for your nightstand, bathroom, kitchen counter, or coffee table, these candles infuse your home with a gentle and relaxing scent for a fraction of the price you’ll pay at Target, Walmart or other stores.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Best New Dollar Tree Items That Are Worth Every Penny