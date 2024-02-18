7 Best Electronics Deals in February

97 / Getty Images

Looking to upgrade your gadgets this year? There are some really great deals right now that are pretty hard to pass up.

GOBankingRates reached out to consumer experts to find the best deals on electronics that you need to know about this February.

3rd Generation Apple AirPods

Price: $139.99 from Amazon

If you haven’t gotten on the AirPods train yet, this might be your sign. Right now, they’re 17% off — which Andy Cooper, a financial analyst at CouponBirds, said is the lowest price this generation of AirPods has ever been.

“This headset provides an immersive listening experience, allowing you to enjoy the beauty of music in Dolby Atmosphere,” Cooper said.

If that doesn’t convince you, check out one of the more than 13,000 5-star reviews. Reviewers say they fit in ears very well, and the spatial audio makes for a great listening experience.

OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker

Price: $27.99 from Amazon

Upgrade your speaker game with this Bluetooth speaker that’s going for almost half off its regular price. You can connect your phone or other devices to this speaker and get great sound pretty much anywhere.

“This speaker provides clear sound without distortion in any environment. Besides, with up to 14 hours of playback time, it is a great companion for outdoor parties and travel,” Cooper said.

You can use this speaker up to 100 unobstructed feet from your device, which makes it great for hotels and homes you rent while on vacation. It’s also waterproof, so you can use it in the shower and don’t have to worry about it getting wet.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G A Series

Price: $349.99 from Amazon

“Since Samsung released its new lineup of smartphones at the end of January, you’ll likely be able to find some deals on older models now,” Samantha Landau, a consumer expert at TopCashbackUSA, said.

This model has a 6.4 inch screen, a pro-grade camera and multilayered security.

Reviewers love the camera and say it’s one of the phones most underrated features. One review reads: “I take pictures of products for work and need stunning images, so this was the No. 1 most important feature to me… and I’m blown away.”

LG Stainless Steel Front Control Dishwasher

Price: $548.00 from Home Depot

February is a great time to upgrade your kitchen appliances.

“Presidents Day sales are coming up, so expect to find great deals on large appliances, like dishwashers, refrigerators and laundry machines,” Landau said.

This 24-inch LG dishwasher is going for $300 off the regular price right now. It has QuadWash, which power cleans dishes from multiple angles. Reviewers rave about how quiet this dishwasher is, so you can easily run it at night without keeping the house up.

Yintar Power Strip Surge Protector

Price: $12.99 from Amazon

This power surge protector is going for 35% off its normal price right now. It has six outlets — including one that’s widely spaced for larger plugs — 2 USB A ports and one USB C port to fit all of your device needs.

“This protector can protect your stuff at home from power surges and thus enhance the safety of home appliances,” Cooper said.

The protector has a six foot cord, so you can easily power multiple devices in a room. If you use a lot of electric tools, reviewers have said it’s a great option to have in a shed in a workspace and is able to keep up with all the demands of those tools.

10th Generation Apple iPad

Price: $349.00 from Amazon

Another Apple product is selling for a low price right now.

“The 10th generation model is on sale for only $349 — after a 22% discount — on Amazon right now, which is apparently the lowest price ever,” Cooper said.

This generation features full-screen design, a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, a powerful A14 Bionic chip and ultra-fast Wi-Fi. Plus, it comes in four colors for you to choose from.

Reviewers say it’s quite the progression from earlier iPad models. “The Apple iPad (10th Generation) I bought is such a huge step up from the last iPad we had. Screen response is fast, app load quick and the battery stays charged all day without issues, even when watching/streaming video. I went with the blue and it looks really nice,” reads one review.

Blink Mini Security Camera

Price: $19.99 from Amazon

This price is 33% lower than normal, so you can keep an eye on your home for a very affordable price.

“This best-seller camera at Amazon supports 1080P high-definition video and is compact and convenient,” Cooper said. “It can monitor home security in real-time and alert you if anything weird happens at your place.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Best Electronics Deals in February