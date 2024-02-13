7 Best Expensive-Looking Items You Can Buy at Sam’s Club

Laser1987 / iStock.com

Sam’s Club is filled with low-priced items, but many don’t actually look affordable. When checking the price tag on these products, you’ll likely face sticker shock in the best possible way.

Many people assume the members-only warehouse club is just a place to stock up on average everyday items in bulk, but that isn’t the case. There are plenty of deals to be had on expensive-looking goods both in large and solo quantities.

Some of these items are unique to Sam’s Club. However, others are the same products sold at higher prices elsewhere.

These goods can be found in nearly every department, from travel and home décor to groceries and electronics. Therefore, if you’re in the market for something that looks posh — or maybe does typically have a high price tag — it makes sense to check Sam’s Club first.

If you’re ready to start shopping, there are plenty of tasteful products to fill your cart. Here’s a look at seven of the best expensive-looking items available at Sam’s Club right now.

Member’s Mark Lobster Mac and Cheese

Made fresh daily at your local club, Member’s Mark Lobster Mac and Cheese is a fancy version of the classic. Featuring five white cheeses, this tender Italia Cavatappi pasta is topped with chunks of decadent lobster.

The price is quite a steal from what you’ll pay in restaurants. For example, The Capital Grille charges $26 for the Lobster ‘N’ Cheese side dish on its menu.

Lavazza Tierra Organic Medium Roast Pods

Take your coffee to the next level, without overspending.

Marketed as “Italy’s favorite coffee,” you’ll get 60 Lavazza Tierra Organic Medium Roast Nespresso Pods with purchase. Packaged in aluminum capsules with carbon dioxide emissions offsets, the company’s new sustainable experience “¡Tierra! For Planet,” allows coffee producers to learn agricultural techniques that help them manage the effects of climate change.

Member’s Mark Hardside Carry-On Spinner Suitcase

Stylish and sleek, the Member’s Mark Hardside Carry-On Spinner Suitcase has the look and feel of a carry-on owned by luxury travelers — without a triple-digit price tag. Made from high-strength polycarbonate impact-resistant material, this bag has 360-degree Hinomoto silent and durable wheels, an external expansion layer and a TSA customs code lock.

It weighs in at 7.72 pounds and measures 22.2 inches high, 14.5 inches wide and 9.2 inches in diameter. Choose from gray, blue, purple or neutral.

La Mer The Lip Balm

If you’re looking for high-end skin care and makeup products, it doesn’t get much more luxurious than La Mer. Designed to leave your lips feeling soft and moisturized, La Mer The Lip Balm features intensive hydration and a hint of mint.

In reality, this product is expensive, but your Sam’s Club membership gets you a deep discount. Specifically, you’ll pay $80 for this exact item if you buy direct from La Mer.

Created Gemstone Teardrop Halo Pendant and Stud Earrings Set in Sterling Silver

You might not realize it, but Sam’s Club sells jewelry — and you can get some great pieces at bargain prices. For example, the Created Gemstone Teardrop Halo Pendant and Stud Earrings Set in Sterling Silver is a classic that won’t go out of style.

Featuring a pendant centered with a pear-shaped lab-created gemstone, surrounded by stunning round, lab-created white sapphires, this necklace looks pricey. It’s paired with shiny stud earrings and packaged in a beautiful gift box, ready to impress a special recipient.

LCG Sales Faux 5′ Fig Floor Plant

A chic accent that fits just about any room, this LCG Sales Faux Five-Foot Fig Floor Plant comes in a handcrafted woven neutral basket from Africa. Offering the best of both worlds, it has a realistic look but requires zero care — beyond occasional dusting.

You can pay significantly more for faux fig trees at other retailers. For example, a 5-foot fig tree with a similar look sells for $109.99 at Target.

Kids’ Bluetooth Headphones

Price: $9.99

Available in “Frozen,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” “Gabby’s Dollhouse” and “Spiderman” styles, these wireless kids’ Bluetooth headphones look pricey but are far from it. In addition to being cute, they offer volume-limiting protection, which helps prevent hearing damage.

They connect to any device and offer up to 24 hours of continuous playtime, making it easy to keep your little ones entertained. At this price, you can even stock up on a few pairs, in case they’re lost or damaged.

7 Best Expensive-Looking Items You Can Buy at Sam's Club