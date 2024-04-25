7 best home appliance insurance companies of 2024

Content is created by CNN Underscored’s team of editors who work independently from the CNN newsroom. When you buy through links on our site, CNN and its syndication partners may earn a commission. Learn more

Appliances are expensive to repair and replace, averaging around $200 for repairs and between $300 and $2,500 for a complete replacement, depending on the type of appliance. Not only is this expensive, but since most homeowners use their appliances daily, they see a lot of wear and tear that contributes to issues and damage over time. That’s where having a home appliance insurance plan or home warranty comes in handy.

This guide will review the best home appliance insurance companies available. We’ve spent hours researching companies and reading through customer reviews to ensure we only recommend the best home warranty companies for appliances out there to help you save on appliance repair and replacement.

Select Home Warranty: Best home appliance warranty





Select Home Warranty

Star rating: 4.5 out of 5

State availability: 46 and Washington, D.C. (excludes New York, Nevada, Washington and Wisconsin)

No. of VIP appliances covered: 18

Appliance plan pricing: $60 per month



Compare rates at Select Home Warranty

Why we picked it

Most appliances are covered for just $2 per day, and you get good coverage limits of $500 per claim. Select also doesn’t have a cap for the number of repairs or service calls you make, which gives you total peace of mind that you’ll remain covered no matter what.

Who should use it

Homeowners on a budget looking for quality coverage and reliable service.

Pros and cons of Select Home Warranty

Pros

Quality coverage with high limits

Unlimited number of service calls

Cons

Service call fee can be above average ($100) for some plans

Response time up to four days on weekends/holidays

American Residential Warranty: Best for frequent claims





American Residential Warranty

Star rating: 4.4 out of 5

State availability: 50 and Washington, D.C.

No. of VIP appliances covered: 18

Appliance plan pricing: $46 per month



Compare rates at American Residential Warranty

Why we picked it

American Residential Warranty has one of the lowest service fees in the industry at just $55, and that fee counts toward your deductible for the plan. For comparison, the industry average is between $75 and $85. This helps keep your out-of-pocket costs as low as possible, especially if you make frequent claims.

Who should use it

We recommend this provider for home buyers purchasing homes with older appliances that could run into frequent issues. It’s also great for homeowners who want to know they can make as many claims as necessary without running into limits.

Pros and cons of American Residential Warranty

Pros

Service fees well below average

Affordable, fast service (24 to 48 hours)

Cons

Annual coverage limit of $500 per appliance

Exclusions exist for each appliance

Home Warranty Inc.: Best for choosing your own contractor





Home Warranty Inc.

Star rating: 4.3 out of 5

State availability: 45 and Washington, D.C. (excludes Arizona, California, New York, Oregon and Washington)

No. of VIP appliances covered: 18

Appliance plan pricing: $30 per month



Compare rates at Home Warranty Inc.

Why we picked it

Home Warranty Inc. is one of the few home warranty companies that lets you choose your own contractor, so you always know that your service is high quality. You can also take the suggested repair coverage amount and put it toward a replacement, which gives you some flexibility. The company also has a low monthly pricing of $30 for appliance coverage, below the industry average of $55.

Who should use it

We suggest Home Warranty Inc. for homeowners who feel more comfortable choosing their own service technician. This often means greater peace of mind that the repair service or opinion on the replacement you’re getting is professional and unbiased.

Pros and cons of Home Warranty Inc.

Pros

You can choose trusted contractors

Monthly rates are nearly half the industry average.

Cons

High service fees of $100 per claim

Exclusions exist for each appliance

America’s First Choice (AFC) Home Club: Best for flexibility





AFC

Star rating: 4.3 out of 5

State availability: 47 and Washington, D.C. (excludes California, Hawaii and Washington)

No. of VIP appliances covered: 18

Appliance plan pricing: $51 to $56 per month



Compare rates at AFC

Why we picked it

AFC Home Club has four plans available, three of which include appliances, and all can be paired with three service fee amounts: $75, $100 and $125. You can supplement any of the plans with 13 add-on options, some of which are for additional appliances you might have, like double ovens, ice makers, and stand-alone freezers. This allows for better plan customization than many other providers.

Who should use it

AFC Home Club is our pick for homeowners who want the flexibility to customize their plans, including coverage and pricing, using add-ons and options for service fees and monthly charges.

Pros and cons of America’s First Choice (AFC) Home Club

Pros

Multiple plan customization options

Plan pricing is slightly below average

Cons

Service fees can be as high as $125

Some appliance coverage caps are annual and not per visit.

Cinch Home Services: Best perks





Cinch Home Services

Star rating: 4.3 out of 5

State availability: 48 and Washington, D.C. (excludes Alaska and Hawaii)

No. of VIP appliances covered: 15

Appliance plan pricing: $73 to $83 per month



Compare rates at Cinch Home Services

Why we picked it

Cinch Home Services covers the major appliances you’d expect: refrigerator, oven, cooktop, microwave, dishwasher, clothes washer and dryer. However, it comes with additional coverages, like wall ovens, trash compactors, range exhaust hoods, stand-alone ice makers and built-in food centers, and coverage for preexisting issues. These perks are not commonly included in coverage and often appear as add-ons for an additional monthly cost.

Who should use it

We recommend Cinch Home Services to homeowners who have specialty appliances they want covered, as well as homeowners who aren’t sure if their appliances have preexisting damages that might be covered. The coverage for existing damages also makes Cinch an excellent option for home buyers.

Pros and cons of Cinch Home Services

Pros

Covers a wide range of appliances

Covers preexisting issues

Cons

Above average pricing

Service fee can be as high as $150

American Home Shield: Best for comprehensive coverage





American Home Shield

Star rating: 4.2 out of 5

State availability: 48 and Washington, D.C. (excludes Alaska, Hawaii and New York City)

No. of VIP appliances covered: 18

Appliance plan pricing: $100 to $110 per month



Compare rates at American Home Shield

Why we picked it

American Home Shield (AHS) has one of the highest coverage limits in the industry, sitting at $2,000 compared to the industry standard of between $500 and $1,000. That means minimum out-of-pocket costs for repairs and replacements. Plus, AHS has no appliance-specific exclusions for dishwashers, garbage disposals, microwaves and exhaust fans, and few exclusions for other appliances, which is uncommon.

Who should use it

We recommend AHS to any homeowner who wants comprehensive coverage for all major and minor appliances with high coverage limits and few exclusions.

Pros and cons of American Home Shield

Pros

Few exclusions for appliances

Coverage caps four times the industry standard

Cons

Expensive monthly plans

High service fee ($100 to $125)

2-10 Home Buyers Warranty: Best for kitchen appliances





2-10 Home Buyers

Star rating: 4.2 out of 5

State availability: 48 and Washington, D.C. (excludes Alaska and Hawaii)

No. of VIP appliances covered: 12

Appliance plan pricing: $25 to $68 per month



Compare rates at 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty

Why we picked it

2-10 Home Buyers Warranty has one of the lowest prices for appliance-only plans at $25 per month. It only covers kitchen appliances and excludes your washer and dryer, but you can add laundry appliance coverage for $6 more per month, so it’s still one of the most affordable options. There’s room for additional customization via add-ons, like covering stand-alone freezers, second refrigerators and wine coolers.

Who should use it

We suggest 2-10 for homeowners looking to save on monthly costs and don’t mind paying a bit more for service fees, especially if claims are expected to be infrequent. We also suggest 2-10 for homeowners looking for fast response times to claims.

Pros and cons of 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty

Pros

Highly affordable pricing

Response times as low as four hours

Cons

Most affordable plan doesn’t cover laundry appliances

Service fee can be as high as $100.

Our picks at a glance

We’ve picked out the home appliance warranty companies with the best value based on their average monthly cost, service call fees, and coverage limits. Here’s a comparison:

* All sample quotes were obtained in March 2024 for a 2,000-square-foot single-family home in Babylon, N.Y.

What didn’t make the cut

If you’ve been researching the best home warranty companies, you may wonder why some popular providers — such as Choice Home Warranty, Liberty Home Guard and The Home Service Club — don’t appear here. We evaluated more than 20 providers based on nearly 1,500 data points, and the following are some key reasons why we’ve chosen to exclude certain companies:

The Home Service Club: Low ratings and complaints with no resolution with the Better Business Bureau (BBB)

Liberty Home Guard: Fewer than 10 years of experience

Choice Home Warranty: Lacking appliance-only plans and poor workmanship guarantees

We also evaluated the appliance coverage, in particular, offered by each provider we reviewed to gauge coverage caps per appliance and exclusions for appliances built into the service contracts.

For example, some of the coverage limits per item from The Home Service Club top out at just $300, which wouldn’t cover most replacements and many repairs, and the exclusions for refrigerators alone include racks, shelves, ice makers, water dispensers, freezers, non-functioning parts, and more, which may leave you with a service fee plus the cost of a repair outside of your contract.

The importance of home appliance insurance

Significantly reduces appliance replacement costs in the event of a failure

Reduces or eliminates appliance repair costs

Provides peace of mind and insulates you from unexpected expenses

Can “sweeten the pot” for buyers if you’re selling your home with coverage

Great for protecting home buyers from unexpected costs after closing

How does home appliance insurance work?

A home appliance insurance policy, also called a home warranty, is a plan you pay for monthly — around $55 per month, on average — to get coverage for your appliances. The contract you sign lays out which appliances and which components of those appliances are covered.

If something goes wrong with one of your covered appliances, you file a claim with your service provider and pay a service fee similar to a deductible. Service fees average around $85 but range from $55 to more than $150. Higher service fees usually come along with lower monthly payments.

After your claim is accepted, your provider sends out a service technician to make repairs or replacements up to the coverage limit, usually between $500 and $1,000.

Home appliance insurance is usually transferable after you move, so it’s a popular option to insulate sellers from unexpected costs leading up to closing. Home buyers also benefit from these policies, as they can protect them from repair and replacement costs after closing. They can be helpful for any homeowner, although they’re usually most valuable in aging homes, in which appliance issues are more likely.

What does home appliance insurance cover?

Most home warranties that include appliances cover the following:

Built-in microwave

Clothes dryer

Cooktop

Dishwasher

Oven

Refrigerator

Washing machine

The following minor appliances are sometimes included, although these are more often not covered or only appear as add-ons to appliance warranty packages:

Countertop microwaves

Exhaust fans

Garage door openers

Garbage disposals

Instant hot/cold water dispensers

Second refrigerators

Stand-alone freezers

Range hoods

Toaster ovens

Wine coolers

When you’re shopping for a home appliance warranty, make sure you read through exclusions on a per-appliance basis. All home warranty contracts will have some exclusions, like for preexisting issues or cosmetic damage, but others might exclude major components of your appliances, decreasing the coverage’s value.

How much does home appliance insurance cost?

The average cost for a home appliance insurance plan is around $50 per month or $600 annually.

Most companies don’t charge sign-up fees on top of this price, so your upfront cost should be $50 or $600, depending on whether you pay monthly or annually. Some companies offer discounts for annual plans. For example, paying annually for Select Home Warranty’s appliance plan would bring your total down from $629.99 per year to $479.99 per year.

In addition to the monthly or annual cost, you should consider your service fee, which is like a deductible you pay each time you file a claim. The average service fee is around $85, and they usually range from $55 to $150. Some companies let you choose from a few different service fees, but lower fees usually yield higher per-month charges.

Finally, some companies impose a cancellation fee on customers who back out before the end of the agreed-upon contract term. Most companies charge between $50 and $75 for early cancellation, although we’ve seen as low as $25 from Cinch Home Warranty. You should check your service contract to see if yours is higher or lower.

What to consider when buying home appliance insurance

Buying home appliance insurance can save you a lot of money over time, but there are a few things you should think about carefully to make sure you’re buying coverage that’s worthwhile.

Your needs

First and foremost, think about the kind of coverage you’re looking for. If you have brand-new appliances that are still covered by the manufacturer’s warranty, you probably won’t benefit much from a home appliance insurance plan. If you have aging appliances or are buying or selling a home, then you might consider not only a home warranty but specifically one with a wide range of coverage and high payout limits for maximum protection.

Coverage

Next, consider what you want covered and how extensive you need that coverage to be. If you’re just looking to insulate yourself from minor repair costs for your primary kitchen appliances, a more affordable plan that might come with many exclusions and low coverage caps might benefit you most. If you want total peace of mind, a more expensive and comprehensive plan with high limits and few exclusions is probably best.

Claims process

The only thing more annoying than an appliance breaking down is fumbling through an inconvenient claims process to get a resolution. We suggest choosing a company that accepts claims online and has a fast response time to get your problem sorted out quickly and painlessly.

Company reputation

Finally, consider the company’s reputation. Unfortunately, the home warranty industry has many disreputable companies with low payout rates, hidden fees and exclusions designed to avoid payouts. Always check customer reviews, BBB ratings and company scores on sites like TrustPilot and Google Reviews to ensure you’re choosing a reliable company.

How to file a claim

Once you have coverage and you need to file a claim, you can follow the steps below to get a technician out and get your repair or replacement covered:

Confirm that your plan covers your appliance.

Head to your provider’s online portal or claim submission form, or call their service number.

Confirm which appliance you’re having an issue with and provide details about the problem.

Pay the service fee via credit card.

Wait for your technician to arrive to address the issue.

In most cases, your home warranty company will pay the technician directly, so you won’t have any out-of-pocket costs other than the service fee, which averages around $85.

Is appliance insurance worth buying?

Appliance insurance via a home warranty plan is often worthwhile, as it protects you from unexpected repair and replacement costs if something breaks down. Provided you get coverage from a reputable company, you stand to save big on repair costs — an average of $200 per instance — and replacement costs — between $300 and $2,500, depending on the appliance.

In addition to savings, an appliance insurance plan can be especially useful if you’re buying or selling a home or if you have older appliances approaching the end of their expected lifespan. On the other hand, you might not benefit from an appliance insurance plan if you have new appliances that the manufacturer still covers or if you buy new construction, in which case you may still have a builder’s warranty that covers similar appliance issues.

Methodology

To determine the rankings for Best Home Warranty Companies, the CNN Underscored editorial team analyzed 21 companies, with each company’s star rating determined by a variety of metrics and subcategories, including:

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

