7 Best New Items Coming To Dollar Tree in April

Flowers are blooming. The temperature is changing. Spring has definitely sprung, which means it’s a great time to head to your local Dollar Tree to pick up some new items fresh on the shelf.

At Dollar Tree, there are so many out-of-this world deals that you can save a bundle of cash, sometimes upwards of $300 a month. In April, there’s a brand-new stock of items coming your way so you can save big this month.

Kids Clothing

Put the jackets and hats away and bring out the shorts and T-shirts. With the weather shifting from chilly to delightful, your kids are going to need a wardrobe change. Next stop: Dollar Tree, where you’ll find a 10-pack of Kids No Show Socks for just $3.

These socks come in sizes 1-7 for little feet and 5-9 for bigger feet, with colors ranging from eye-popping neon to subdued, classic colors.

Storage Bins, Boxes & Containers

With spring comes the natural inclination to do spring cleaning, which might include organization. Dollar Tree has a variety of storage options.

Keep an eye out for snap Rectangular Translucent Plastic Storage Containers for $1.25 each because now they come in a variety of sizes. That’s good news when you want to store everything from nuts and bolts to rogue electronic devices, cords and cables.

Home Decór and Accents

Once you are done figuring out where all of your stuff can be stored, it’s time to spruce up your living room, kitchen and bedrooms. Lucky for you, Dollar Tree has everything you need to make your indoor space come alive this April.

Right now, you can pick up Dollar Tree’s latest fun furniture offering in the form of a Fuzzy Footstool. Choose from black, white or mint for just $5 each and add a bit of unique character to any room where you put your feet up.

Garden Decorations

With April comes so many festivities and celebrations — Easter, Passover and Earth Day, just to name a few. Show off your home in full bloom to the neighborhood with some seasonal outdoor decorations that are making their debut at Dollar Tree, including Garden Collection Floral Shaped LED Solar Stake Lights.

These ​​floral lights come in yellow, pink and purple colors — perfect additions to your garden, lawn or walkway at $1.25 each.

Outdoor Toys & Games

Dollar Tree has giant versions of your favorite games that you can play outside with your friends and family as the weather warms up.

For those with very competitive streaks who like to cool down, the two-piece Zuru X-Shot Stealth Soaker and Bunch-O-Balloons Party Sets are must-haves for your next water fight. Not only does the cannon shoot up to 16 feet, but the pack comes with a balloon-filling attachment to quickly fill up 30 water balloons.

At $5 per party set, you’ll be soaking up the savings well into summer.

Electronics

With the seasonal change come the tunes you need for that spring in your step. Just don’t forget your kids also have their choice of music, which they might want to listen to on their own.

Dollar Tree now has 2Boom Joy Kids Headphones in stock for just $5 — perfect for jamming out to the latest hit songs or playing video games. These headphones come in pink, blue and black options, but are designed with a “volume limited to preserve your child’s hearing,” according to the Dollar Tree description.

Beverages

Are you planning an outdoor get-together? Or are you this week’s snack parent for your child’s team? Have no fear, because Dollar Tree has you covered with drinks all spring long.

Pick up a healthy juice when you shop at Dollar Tree, where you’ll find a Juicy Juice Apple Juice four-pack for $1.25 each.

That’s half a cup of fruit and 60% of the daily value of Vitamin C per juice box for your family because there is no sugar added, meaning it’s 100% juice for a great price at Dollar Tree.

