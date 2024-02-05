7 Best Kirkland Brand Pantry Products To Pick Up at Costco

Edgar Lee Espe / Shutterstock.com

Costco’s king when it comes to bulk buys, and what’s better to purchase in bulk than pantry items that are made to last a long time? Whether you’re looking for simple cooking ingredients or want to stock up on cleaning supplies, Costco’s got you covered — at affordable prices.

Here are the top pantry items from the store’s popular Kirkland Signature brand to pick up the next time you’re at your local Costco.

Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Price: $21.99

Olive oil is a must-have for any home chef. It’s essential when frying up meats, sauteing vegetables, or making your own vinaigrettes.

Costco’s Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil offers the quality taste you’d expect with olive oil. It also comes in a two-liter container that is sure to last a long time for your kitchen needs.

Kirkland Signature Creamy Almond Butter

Price: $7.99

If you’re looking for a tasty alternative to classic peanut butter, try out Kirkland Signature Creamy Almond Butter. It comes in a 27-ounce jar and is made in a facility free of peanuts. It’s also gluten-free.

Kirkland Signature Almond Flour

Price: $12.99

When all-purpose flour doesn’t cut it, an alternative is to stock your pantry with Kirkland Signature Almond Flour. This 3-lb. bag is gluten-free and is a source of protein and fiber. It also works well in recipes that call for superfine flour, such as bread, pie crusts or cakes.

Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup

Price: $14.99

Whether you’re making breakfast or having breakfast for dinner, the Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup is a must-have in your pantry. It’s USDA organic and comes in a 1-liter jug (33.8 ounces). It’s also gluten-free and is a Costco fan favorite.

Kirkland Signature Pink Salt

Price: $9.99

Having a proper assortment of spices is essential for any pantry. Costco’s very own Kirkland Signature Fine Grain Pink Salt comes in a 5-lb. container and lasts a long time when stored in a dry space.

Not only is it affordable, but it’s versatile. You can use it for a number of dishes, ranging from roasted vegetables and baked fish to garlic bread.

Kirkland Signature Paper Towels

Price: $22.99

Kirkland’s 2-Ply Paper Towels make it easy to clean up messes with minimal hassle. They’re super absorbent and can handle most liquids with ease.

This package comes with 12 individually wrapped rolls, each containing 160 sheets. Compare that to Bounty Advanced Paper Towels, which only offer 101 sheets per roll and cost $7 more.

Kirkland Signature Reynolds Foodservice Foil

Price: $38.99

Aluminum foil is versatile and essential in many homes. After all, you can use it to cover baking sheets, wrap leftovers, clean the grill or even line your drawers.

At Costco, you can pick up a 500-foot roll of heavy duty Kirkland Signature Reynolds Foodservice Foil. Not only can this last for months on end, but it’s also fairly easy to store in the back of your pantry.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Best Kirkland Brand Pantry Products To Pick Up at Costco