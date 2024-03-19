7 Best Luxury Cars Worth Every Penny

SrdjanPav / Getty Images/iStockphoto

You work hard, and you want a car that does, too. If that car happens to come with elite features designed for safety and comfort, even better. And while you’re on the lot searching for your next set of wheels, why not go for a gorgeous exterior as well? You can find these features in some of the best luxury vehicles on the market.

GOBankingRates looked at some of the leaders in automotive publications to determine some of the luxury cars you should be on the lookout for.

2024 Audi A3

The Kelley Blue Book had high praise for the 2024 Audi A3, ranking it among the very best luxury compact cars. When reviewing the Audi A3, Kelley Blue Book named it as a great choice for a first-time luxury car owner, citing the smooth ride as perfect for work-day travel. The review also highlighted the car’s excellent virtual cockpit and park assist features.

2024 Lexus ES

For luxury mid-size cars, Kelley Blue Book singled out the 2024 Lexus ES as the cream of the crop. The review cited a serene interior and powerful technology package as key differentiators from other competitors on the market.

“This generation of ES (the seventh) launched for the 2019 model year and it’s still one of the best-sellers in its segment,” wrote reviewer Colin Ryan. “Not surprising, since it satisfies those eternal human desires for space, comfort, dependability and quality, but at prices that aren’t extravagant.”

2024 Genesis G90

When it comes to full-size cars, Kelley Blue Book says you would do well to look into the 2024 Genesis G90. The publication remarked upon the full-sized sedan’s “striking styling, classy, high-tech interior and the best warranty in its class.”

Calling the Genesis G90 “a pleasure to drive,” reviewer Eric Brandt placed the model in competition with mainstays like Lexus LS, BMW 7 Series, Audi A8 and Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

2024 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Car and Driver magazine gave the 2024 Mercedes-Benz S-Class a 9.5 out of 10 score. Given the publication’s raves for the technology package and interior, it’s not hard to see why. Car and Driver also gave high marks for the car’s engine, transmission and performance.

2024 BMW 7-Series

Though Car and Driver was a bit mixed on the exterior of the 2024 BMW 7-Series, the magazine was unequivocal in its appreciation for the car’s steering quality and agility.

“You can get it with a turbocharged inline-six, a plug-in hybrid or a twin-turbo V-8, but no matter which engine is under the hood, the 7-series delivers a glassy-smooth ride and a hushed interior perfect for long-distance treks,” wrote reviewer Drew Dorian.

2024 Audi S8

Car and Driver was excited about the powerful engine and high-tech package available in the 2024 Audi S8. Ranking it sixth among full-size luxury cars, the magazine praised the S8’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 engine.

The reviewer remarked that the S8 has a new app-based remote-start feature, in addition to a new suite of apps that improve navigation while also offering broader entertainment options.

Mercedes-AMG S63

Car and Driver heralded the return of the AMG S63 supersedan with an 8.5 out of 10 rating and a positive review. In particular, the magazine enjoyed the car’s engine power and comfortable interior.

Reviewer Austin Irwin raved, “Making use of the Mercedes-Benz S-class’s seventh-generation architecture, the S63 brings the glitz with more go than ever thanks to a new plug-in hybrid powertrain.”

