10 Best Midwest Cities For Retired Couples Living on Just Social Security

Davel5957 / Getty Images

Social Security benefits may not seem like a ton of money, but if you and your spouse wait until the absolute latest age to take them, you can get the maximum benefit, which can go farther in the right cities.

First Year of Retirement: 2 Things To Save and 3 Things To Splurge On

Discover: The Simple, Effective Way To Fortify Your Retirement Mix

While the benefits are not enough for everyone, GOBankingRates took a look at where in the Midwest a person can live on around that amount based on the average monthly benefit for retired workers, according to the Social Security Administration. Of ten cities, Iowa took five spots, North Dakota took two, and Wisconsin took two.

GOBankingRates looked at the average 2023 rent for a one-bedroom apartment, as sourced from ApartmentList, the cost-of-living index for each listed city per Sperling's Best, and data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey to find the annual expenditure amount for both grocery and healthcare costs for people aged 65 and older on a monthly basis. All places on this list have a livability score of 65 or above, sourced from AreaVibes.

Let's take a look at the best Midwest cities to live on just a Social Security check.

Iowahwyman / Wikimedia Commons

10. West Des Moines, Iowa

2023 1-bedroom rent: $1,295

Livability score: 87

The livability is high in West Des Moines, but the rent is also the highest on this list (though still lower than the national average of $2,019). Utilities and transportation are both below the national average, but healthcare, at $643.41 per month, is a hair above.

Retired But Want To Work? Try These 8 Jobs for Seniors That Require Little to No Experience

Retirement Savings: Experts Say This Magic Number Is the Key -- and It's Not $1 Million

mattckaiser / Shutterstock.com

9. Eau Claire, Wisconsin

2023 1-bedroom rent: $1,030

Livability score: 86

In Eau Clare, not only is rent almost half the national average, but total monthly expenditures are $2,852.58.

Read: Social Security COLA Is Set To Dramatically Decrease in 2024 and 25% of Seniors Don't Know What That Means for Them

Ian Ballinger / Wikimedia Commons

8. Lawrence, Kansas

2023 1-bedroom rent: $1,235

Livability score: 88

Story continues

In Lawrence, the only Kansas city on this list, rent is a little higher than the No. 9 spot, as are overall expenditures. Healthcare is the biggest chunk of change after rent, at $665.41 per month, followed by groceries, which run around $394.95 per month.

©Shutterstock.com

7. West Allis, Wisconsin

2023 1-bedroom rent: $958

Livability score: 77

In West Allis, the rent drops below $1,000 per month. All other expenditures are below the national average, except utilities.

Amdizdarevic / Shutterstock.com

6. Waterloo, Iowa

2023 1-bedroom rent: $740

Livability score: 81

Waterloo has the lowest rent on this list, at just $740, and a high livability score. Transportation is also affordable, at just $264.86 per month, or 35.7% lower than the national average.

More: 5 Actions You Must Take If Your Retirement Savings Fall Below $50,000

Stone s Throwe Photo / Shutterstock.com

5. Ankeny, Iowa

2023 1-bedroom rent: $1,595

Livability score: 92

Ankeny is one of five Iowa cities on the list, and the city with the highest rent, of $1,595 per month, which is still more than $400 below the national average. Transportation is almost 30% lower than national average here.

4. Grand Forks, North Dakota

2023 1-bedroom rent: $866

Livability score: 80

One of two North Dakota cities to make the list, Grand Forks is a great place to live on Social Security checks in the Midwest. Only healthcare is above national average, at $680.49 per month.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Fargo, North Dakota

2023 1-bedroom rent: $804

Livability score: 85

In Fargo, the living is good-with a high livability score and overall monthly expenditures of $2,443.38.

Check Out: 12 Worst Places in Georgia for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Joel Carillet / Getty Images

2. Dubuque, Iowa

2023 1-bedroom rent: $865

Livability score: 87

In Dubuque you'll pay around $384.16 in groceries each month, $348.06 in utilities, and $658.49 in healthcare.

EQRoy / Shutterstock.com

1. Ames, Iowa

2023 1-bedroom rent: $987

Livability score: 90

With the second highest livability score on the list, monthly rent that is more than $1100 lower than the national average, the best Midwest place to live on just your Social Security benefits is Ames, Iowa. Total monthly expenditures are $2,759.51.

Methodology: Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the best cities in the Midwest (ND, SD, NE, KS, MO, I, MN, WI, IL, IN, OH, and MI) for a couple to live on only a Social Security check based on the average monthly benefit for retired workers, $1,790.56 ($3,581.12 for a couple), sourced from Social Security Administration. GOBankingRates first isolated all cities in the Midwest cities with a 2023 average monthly rent under $1,900 and a size rank below 1,000. GOBankingRates then used Sperling's Best to find the cost of living index for each listed city, looking at grocery, healthcare, utilities, and transportation index scores. Next, GOBankingRates used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey to find the annual expenditure amount for grocery ("food at home"), utilities, healthcare, and transportation costs for people aged 65 and older in order to find how much a couple 65 and over would spend on neccessities in each city on a monthly basis. GOBankingRates then added monthly housing, grocery, utilities, transportation and healthcare costs together to find where a couple 65 and older could survive on their Social Security or less. In order for a city to be qualified for the study the city had to have a livability score above 75 as sourced from AreaVibes. GOBankingRates scored and combined both livability and monthly necessities expenditure, with the lowest score being best, to determine final rankings. All data was collected and is up to date as of September 12, 2023.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best Midwest Cities For Retired Couples Living on Just Social Security