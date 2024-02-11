7 Best Places in Nevada for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Andrew Zarivny / Shutterstock.com

If you’re a retired couple on a Social Security-only budget, looking for a livable place to settle down, your options in Nevada are limited.

See: What Happens to Your Social Security Check When Your Spouse Dies?

Also: How Much the Average Person 65 and Older Spends Monthly

GOBankingRates has analyzed the numbers — including livability scores sourced from AreaVibes. We found just seven Nevada cities with a livability score of at least 70 and a cost of living within reach of the average combined Social Security benefit for a couple. That’s $3,811 a month, according to the most recent data from the Social Security Administration.

Part of that lack of options is sample size. Nevada is the seventh-largest U.S. state by area but only the 32nd most populous, and it has only about 120 cities to choose from. On top of that, nearly three-quarters of the state’s 3.1 million residents live in Las Vegas and surrounding Clark County.

As retirement destinations go, the Silver State offers tax friendliness (no state income tax and relatively low property taxes), a reasonable cost of living, some gorgeous natural beauty and opportunities for fun in places like the aforementioned Las Vegas, aka Sin City. Possible cons include extreme temperatures and hard-to-find healthcare in the state’s more rural areas.

Here’s a list of our seven cities, in reverse order and ending with the best blend of affordability and livability. (For more on how we came up with the list, check out the full methodology at the end of the story.)

See 15 other places where you can get by on just Social Security.

jezdicek / iStock.com

Henderson

Average rent: $1,856

Average total monthly cost of living: $3,756

Livability score: 74

Henderson is located just southeast of Las Vegas and is second only to Sin City among Nevada’s most populous cities. Along with the surrounding area, Henderson has seen dramatic growth in recent decades. Home to just 65,000 residents as recently as 1990, Henderson now has a population of about 318,000. Its attractions include the Lion Habitat Ranch, Lake Las Vegas and the Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve.

Story continues

More: Retirees Spend Nearly $5,000 a Month — Here’s Where Their Income Goes and How To Plan Accordingly

Learn: 7 Things Frugal Retirees Never Pay Full Price For

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

©Shutterstock.com

Sparks

Average rent: $1,900

Average total monthly cost of living: $3,763

Livability score: 75

You’ll find Sparks in western Nevada, just east of Reno. Sparks has the highest average monthly rent and cost of living on our list, but it’s still within reach for many retired couples living on just Social Security. Its roughly 110,000 residents have easy access to Sparks Marina Park, the Nugget Event Center amphitheater and the annual Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook-off.

Discover: 7 Jobs To Avoid If You’re Planning on Working in Retirement

Christopher Boswell / Shutterstock.com

North Las Vegas

Average rent: $1,845

Average total monthly cost of living: $3,741

Livability score: 76

Home to less than 50,000 residents in 1990, North Las Vegas now has a population of about 281,000. Its attractions include more than two dozen parks, numerous trails and splashpad locations for cooling off on hot days. Other draws include the Cannery Casino and the Aliante Nature Discovery Park.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Gardnerville

Average rent: $1,895

Average total monthly cost of living: $3,738

Livability score: 78

Gardnerville is an unincorporated community located about 20 minutes south of Carson City, the state capital. Home to about 6,200 residents, Gardnerville offers proximity to South Lake Tahoe and various outdoor activities. It is also home to the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center.

Pictured: Carson City

Don Mammoser / Shutterstock.com

Reno

Average rent: $1,817

Average total monthly cost of living: $3,678

Livability score: 80

Known as the “Biggest Little City in the World,” Reno has a population of about 265,000. Its attractions include numerous casinos, along with easy access to Lake Tahoe and many other opportunities for outdoor activities. There’s also the National Automobile Museum, the Truckee River Walk and the Reno Riverwalk District. Reno’s livability score of 80 is the second-highest on our list.

HaoZhu / iStock.com

Las Vegas

Average rent: $1,730

Average total monthly cost of living: $3,624

Livability score: 82

Long-known as a go-to place for decadence, Las Vegas has seen staggering growth in recent decades and is now home to about 650,000 people — plus tons of tourists at any given time. Its livability score of 82 is the highest on our list, and its average cost of living for those 65 and up put it within reach for many retired couples on tight budgets. In addition to all that gambling and nightlife, Vegas also boasts museums, the Downtown Arts District and numerous professional sports teams, including the NFL’s Raiders, the NHL’s Golden Knights and the WNBA’s Aces.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Laughlin

Average rent: $1,209

Average total monthly cost of living: $2,684

Livability score: 73

In terms of livability, Laughlin comes in a tick to a few ticks lower than the other locales in our list. It’s way more affordable, though, with by far the lowest average monthly rents and cost of living. A retired couple living in Laughlin on average Social Security benefits could potentially save more than $1,100 a month after covering basic expenses. Officially a census-designated place (CDP), Laughlin is a resort town with less than 10,000 residents about 90 miles south of Las Vegas, along the Colorado River. Its offerings include resort casinos and numerous opportunities for outdoor recreation.

Methodology: To find the best places in Nevada for a couple to live on only a Social Security check, GOBankingRates analyzed all the cities in Nevada for a variety of factors including cost-of-living indexes for groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous (all sourced from Sperling’s Best Places); the average expenditure costs for someone aged 65 or older (sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey); the December 2023 average rent cost (sourced from the Zillow Observed Rental Index); a livability index (as sourced from AreaVibes); and the average Social Security benefits as sourced from the Social Security Administration’s December 2023 monthly statistical supplement. The cost-of-living indexes and the average expenditure costs were used to find the average costs of living for expenditures within each city. Combining that with the average rent cost gave a total monthly cost of living for each city. GOBankingRates assumes each partner applies for and receives full benefits, doubling the average Social Security benefit per month. Taking out the cost of living for each city from the couple’s Social Security benefit gives the remaining savings each month. All locations with a negative savings are removed. All locations with a livability score below 70 were removed. The average rent was scored and weighted at 1.00, the average expenditure cost total was scored and weighted at 1.00, and the livability index was scored and weighted at 1.50. All three scores were combined and sorted to show the best places in Nevada for a couple to live on only Social Security benefits. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 2, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Best Places in Nevada for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check