7 Best Sports Cars That Are Worth Every Penny

©News Mazda USA

Even if you’re not really a “car person,” you’ve probably caught a glimpse of a sleek sports car vrooming by and thought, “Wow, that’s a cool car.” Or, maybe you’re really into automobiles and have a seasoned appreciation for sports cars and would like to have your own.

Sports cars can be pretty expensive and are, understandably, often seen as status symbols for the wealthy. Even if you appreciate these fine works of speedy machinery, you may be turned off by their steep price tags. And you may be wondering, “Which sports cars actually justify spending that kind of money?”

Lauren Fix, Car Coach Reports automotive expert, walked us through seven sports cars that are worth every penny.

Alexandre Prevot / Wikimedia Commons

Porsche 911 GT3

When you’re shopping for a sports car, you should aim to buy a car that you not only love, but that you know will have solid resale value. The Porsche 911 GT3 is a great example of a car that serves here.

“You can never go wrong with this vehicle; it is one of my top choices,” Fix said. “The new 911 GT3 models are sports cars with high performance, aerodynamic and tuning features.

“The Porsche 911 GT3 is arguably the most perfect car that money can buy you. Porsche offers the GT3 in three different versions. The standard GT3 starts from $169,700. The GT3 RS will cost a lot more, but you get even more horsepower; it has a starting price of $223,800 before options.”

©Ford

Ford Mustang GT Dark Horse

Here’s another example of a sports car that is worth every penny.

“The Ford Mustang has delivered reasonably priced thrills since it roared onto the scene in 1964,” Fix said. “The 2024 Ford Mustang is a chiseled, refined machine with seven trim levels and two body styles. Ford makes the Mustang with various trims and budgets, but the Dark Horse is the best bang for your buck. Prices start for the Dark Horse at $59,270 and Dark Horse Premium at $63,265.”

©BMW USA

BMW M2

All sports cars should be a joy to drive, and the BMW M2 is just that — even though it’s on the smaller side.

“Although it’s small, it packs a big punch,” Fix said. “This is a sports car that is worth every penny. The 2024 BMW M2 comes in one trim level, and it starts at $63,200. It comes with a 453-horsepower, 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, six-cylinder engine, and it’s paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or an optional eight-speed automatic. The M2 is rear-wheel drive only. The value comes in the driving experience and the resale value.”

©Chevrolet.com

Corvette E-Ray

If you’re looking for a premium sports vehicle — and are willing to dish out some serious cash for it — look no further than the 2024 Corvette E-Ray.

“The Corvette is a mid-engine layout and wild cockpit design,” Fix said. “The E-Ray is even more special because it has an electric motor to supplement its signature V8 muscle, a motor that sends more than 100 horsepower to the front wheels and effectively makes the Corvette a 600-plus-horsepower, all-wheel-drive sports car.

“Pricing starts at $104,000, but one test drive and you will know this sports car is worth every penny.”

©Car and Driver

Ferrari F8

Yet another sports vehicle worth every penny is the 2024 Ferrari F8 — a fairly new kid on the block, but with a noteworthy lineage. Yowsers though, this one will set you back a fortune.

“Powered by a twin-turbo, 710-horsepower, 3.9-liter V-8, [it] handles smoothly and has precise steering and is surprisingly comfortable and easy to drive on the track or the street,” Fix said. “It is more than a sports car, this is a super sports car. Prices start at $330,000.”

©toyota.com

2024 Toyota GR Supra

According to Fix, this supreme sports vehicle “turns every day into an autocross day thanks to its playful chassis and easy-to-slide rear-wheel drive antics.” And it’s not going to set you back as much as many other sports cars.

“[It] gives the car 382 horsepower and 368 pound-feet of torque,” Fix said. “The 2023 Supra weighs around 3,400 pounds, which makes it light and quick. Buying a GR Supra includes a sports car training class, and prices start at $30,395.”

©Mazda USA

Mazda MX-5 Miata

“Miata is a fun sports car,” Fix said. “The refreshingly pure and elemental Mazda MX-5 Miata is proof that you don’t need go-faster tech to have a great time. It isn’t perfect and presents a number of glaring compromises when it comes to day-to-day usability, but that’s not why you buy a Miata.

“In the large offerings of sports cars, the Miata delivers the thrills and joys every driver is looking for, and that’s what makes it such a blast. Prices start at $30,150.”

