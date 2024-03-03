7 Best Target Items To Stock Up On for St. Patrick’s Day

Sundry Photography / iStock.com

What all do you need for a fun and festive St. Patrick’s Day? Typically, the answer to this question involves wearing something green and enjoying some seasonal snacks — all which shoppers can find at Target for low prices.

From shamrock socks to cupcakes, GOBankingRates rounded up seven items with price tags under $10 each worth buying ahead of St. Patrick’s Day. Read on to see which St. Patrick’s Day essentials you should add to your Target shopping cart.

©Target

St. Patrick’s Day Glitter & Tinsel Shamrock Headband

Stand out while watching the parade when you wear this St. Patrick’s Day glitter and tinsel shamrock headband.

Priced at $10 each, these bright green headbands feature sparkly shamrocks and are made for durability for all hair types.

©Target

Women’s Tonal Shamrocks Crew Socks

We had a hard time picking just one pair of St. Patrick’s Day-themed socks at Target for this piece, but these women’s tonal shamrocks crew socks caught our eye for a few reasons.

At $4 a pair, these socks are affordably priced for Target shoppers interested in getting a few pairs for family and friends. They also come with plenty of favorable reviews on the Target website. Eight ratings give these socks five stars with reviewers praising their overall comfort and design.

©Target

St. Patrick’s Day Satin Shamrock Print Hair Twister Set

While Target sells a variety of St. Patrick’s-themed hair accessories, we had to pick their satin shamrock hair twisters.

Each twister features a cute shamrock design and comes in a pack of three. When we do the math, this means Target shoppers only pay $2.67 per twister. Wear them during this year’s holiday and on upcoming St. Patrick’s Day holidays.

©Target

Green Disposable Cutlery

Whether you’re heading to a party or hosting one yourself, it’s never a bad idea to bring along some extra plasticware.

At $2.99 per bag, Target’s green disposable cutlery includes plastic knives, spoons and forks in a 24-count set. When we crunch the numbers, shoppers pay about 12 cents per plastic utensil.

©Target

Favorite Day Spring Clover Trail Mix

You’re in luck if you’re searching for a green trail mix. Favorite Day’s spring clover trail mix is a festive and delicious snack to enjoy on your own or with others this St. Patrick’s Day.

Each bag is $4.49 and comes loaded with pastel green nonpareils, peanuts, cereal squares, mini peanut butter cups, pastel green white chocolate cereal and roasted salted peanuts.

©Target

Favorite Day St Patrick’s Day Chocolate & Vanilla Mini Cupcakes

Heading to a St. Patty’s potluck at work or throwing a quick get-together with friends? Get a few of Favorite Day’s St. Patrick’s Day chocolate and vanilla mini cupcakes to share with everyone!

Each container has 12 chocolate and vanilla mini cupcakes with green and white icing. After doing some math, this means you pay about 37 cents per cupcake.

©Target

Favorite Day St. Patrick’s Day Shamrock Sugar Cookies

Need one more treat before wrapping up the holiday? Add Favorite Day’s St. Patrick’s Day shamrock sugar cookies to your Target shopping cart.

Not only are these cookies affordable — $4.49 for a package of 12 cookies, which comes out to 37 cents each — but they also come with great reviews. Currently, these cookies average a 4.7 out of 5-star rating on the Target website.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Best Target Items To Stock Up On for St. Patrick’s Day