7 Best New Walmart Products That Are Worth Every Penny

Retailers often sell recent arrivals at a discount to help their newest merchandise gain traction — and Walmart is no different. The world’s biggest retailer has more than 1,000 new products, and that’s where you’ll find some of the best bargains in the entire Walmart world.

Here’s a look at the most highly rated Walmart new arrivals that offer incredible value for the money. All are either on sale or less expensive than you’ll find at competing retailers, and they all have the backing of stellar buyer reviews to prove they’re worth every penny.

TRESemme Hairspray

The pun writes itself for one of Walmart’s hottest new arrivals, TRESemme Keratin Smooth Heat Protecting Hairspray.

Built to protect hair from the rigors of heat-based styling from blow dryers, curling wands, mermaid wavers and flat irons, the 8-ounce bottle has already tallied nearly 3,000 reviews and earned an excellent 4.5-star customer rating.

Its status as a cult favorite is part of the reason it’s worth every penny. The other reason is how few pennies you’ll have to spend. The regular price is $26.09, and a nearly identical 8-ounce TRESemme product is $42 on Amazon, where it holds the “Amazon’s Choice” designation and a nearly perfect 4.8 stars after more than 500 reviews.

But at Walmart, it’s just $6.98 for a savings of $19.11, or 73%.

Parent’s Choice Diapers and Wipes

Amazon is currently selling a 132-count box of size six Parent’s Choice Dry and Gentle diapers for $40.40 — an 11% discount from the regular price. And with a 4.3-star rating, customers clearly think it’s worth the money.

But in Walmart’s New Products section, the same box is just $27.38, and satisfied buyers give it an even better rating of 4.4 stars.

The brand’s baby wipes boast an even higher 4.7-star rating. They cost $17.96 for 900 at Walmart. On Amazon, you’ll pay $21.84 for 800.

Olay Complete Daily Moisturizer

No matter where you buy Olay Complete Daily Moisturizer with a 15 SPF rating, the customers agree it’s worth every penny.

It gets 4.7 stars at Walmart, Target and Amazon.

The difference is that a 6-ounce bottle costs $10.75 at Walmart, but at Target, you’ll pay $12.39 for the same. At Amazon, it’s more like $15.29 for just four ounces.

Brother Monochrome Laser Printer

The Brother HL-L2325DW monochrome laser printer with wireless networking and duplex printing holds an excellent 4.4-star rating at Walmart. It’s lauded for its fast speeds, variety of options and economical printing.

At Walmart, where it earned a 4.4-star rating, it’s on sale for $99, down from $110, for 10% savings. The same printer sells for $171 at Amazon.

Cate & Chloe Isabel Silver Crystal Earrings

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, jewelry might be on your gift list. If so, you can’t ask for a better deal than Walmart’s women’s drop dangle teardrop earrings from Cate & Chloe. Plated in white gold, this pair of silver crystal earrings regularly sells for $150, but Walmart has reduced the price of this new arrival by $132.01 to just $17.99.

That’s a savings of 88%.

Galanz Mini Fridge

Walmart’s new arrivals include a 1.7-cubic-foot single-door mini fridge from Galanz. Standing less than 2 feet tall, it’s perfect for garages, basements, man caves or anywhere else in need of a satellite cooling station beyond the full-size model in the kitchen. It’s normally $139, but Walmart has slashed the price by $51 to just $88 — for savings of nearly 37%.

The highly rated appliance holds a 4.3-star buyer rating.

Clara Clark Bed Sheets

Walmart recently started selling hotel-quality microfiber sheets from Clara Clark that enjoy a 4.6-star rating from customers who think they’re worth every penny — and thanks to a deep discount, you’ll spend far fewer of those pennies to cozy up under them.

Pet-friendly and built to last, a queen-size set that was selling for $60.99 is marked down by $31.50 to $29.49 — more than half off.

