$7 Billion Customer Intelligence Platform Markets - Global Forecast to 2027: Increasing Need to Gain a Holistic View of Customer Data and Shift Toward Data-Driven Marketing and Advertising

DUBLIN, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Customer Intelligence Platform Market by Component, Application (Customer Data Collection & Management, and Customer Segmentation & Targeting), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Data Channel, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo



The customer intelligence platform market size to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2022 to USD 7.0 billion by 2027 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.7%

Several factors, such as the rising need to gain a holistic view of customer data, intensifying need to deliver omnichannel experience, the rising demand for personalized customer experiences, and the shift toward data-driven marketing and advertising.

In addition, heightened adoption of customer intelligence platforms to monitor changes in the market as they occur, and rising investments in customer intelligence platforms by large enterprises, all contribute to the expansion of the customer intelligence platform market.

Services segment to have a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on services, the customer intelligence platform market has been segmented into consulting and support, and maintenance services. These services help organizations streamline their marketing operations.

It includes the support offered by customer intelligence platform vendors to assist their customers in using and maintaining customer intelligence platform solutions efficiently. With customer data increasing day by day, organizations are increasingly adopting customer intelligence platform services to address marketing requirements for continuously evolving customer demands.

Cloud deployment segment to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on deployment modes, the customer intelligence platform market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud. The CAGR of the cloud deployment mode is estimated to be the largest during the forecast period.

Story continues

Cloud-based customer intelligence platforms offer various advantages, including scalability, adaptability, easy deployment, and cost-effectiveness, which promote the adoption of cloud deployment across organizations. The low cost and ease of implementation have made the cloud a highly desirable delivery mode among organizations.

The SaaS deployment model is generating demand for a cloud-based customer intelligence platform, as it provides scalability and flexibility. The major providers of cloud-based customer intelligence platforms are Oracle, Adobe, and SAP.

SMEs segment to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

The customer intelligence platform market has been segmented by organization size into large enterprises and SMEs.

SMEs with limited marketing budgets are trying to scale up their business through cost-efficient marketing techniques to generate the most ROI from their marketing spend.

Thus, a customer intelligence platform can help SMEs align with their limited budget and fulfill their business expansion objectives. With instant technological changes and digital transformations disrupting various industries, SMEs are also facing pressure to adjust to the latest trends and use technologically advanced solutions that support their business operations.

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to grow quickly during the forecast period.

Opportunities for smaller customer intelligence platform vendors to introduce customer intelligence platform solutions for numerous sectors have also increased. All these aspects are responsible for the region's expeditious growth of the customer intelligence platform market.

Companies operating in Asia Pacific continue to focus on improving customer services to drive market competitiveness and revenue growth. China, Japan and India have displayed ample growth opportunities in the customer intelligence platform market.

Premium Insights

Increasing Spending on Marketing and Advertising Activities by Enterprises

Retail & E-commerce Segment to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

North America Held Largest Market Share in 2022

Platform and BFSI Segments Held Largest Shares of North American Market in 2022

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Need to Gain a Holistic View of Customer Data

Intensifying Need to Deliver Omnichannel Experience

Rising Demand for Personalized Customer Experiences

Shift Toward Data-Driven Marketing and Advertising

Restraints

Need to Ensure Compliance with Data Privacy Laws and Protect Customer Data

Opportunities

Development of AI- and ML-based Customer Intelligence Platforms

Heightened Adoption of Customer Intelligence Platforms to Monitor Changes in Market

Rising Investments in Customer Intelligence Platforms by Large Enterprises

Challenges

Organizational Failures Pertaining to Optimized Use of Customer Data

Lack of Skilled Workforce

Case Study Analysis

Understand Increasingly Diverse Customer Base Across Industries

Create More Personalized and Relevant Interactions

Analyze Consumer Behavior on All Touchpoints

Build Better Direct Relationships with Patients

Provide Real-Time and Automated Customer Service

Technology Analysis

Cloud Computing and Customer Intelligence Platforms

Big Data and Analytics and Customer Intelligence Platforms

Features of Customer Intelligence Platforms

Customer Service Software

Marketing Automation Software

Point of Sale Systems

E-commerce Platforms

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software

Types of Data Collected for Customer Intelligence

Demographic Data

Psychographic Data

Transactional Data

Behavioral Data

Regulations and Industrial Standards

General Data Protection Regulation (Gdpr)

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)

International Organization for Standardization/International Electrotechnical Commission 27000 Standards

Cloud Security Alliance (Csa) Controls

Governance, Risk, and Compliance (Grc)

European Union Data Protection Regulation

Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002

Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act

European Union Data Protection Regulation

Can-Spam Act

Company Profiles

Key Players

IBM

Oracle

Microsoft

Adobe

Sas

Salesforce

Google

Accenture

Informatica

SAP

Verint

Teradata

Zeta Global

Tibco Software

Nice

Transunion

SMEs/Startups

Alida

Algonomy

Netbase Quid

Ngdata

Zeotap

Actioniq

Amperity

Useriq

Datashift

Staircase AI

Terminus

Lifesight

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fgl9d2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/7-billion-customer-intelligence-platform-markets---global-forecast-to-2027-increasing-need-to-gain-a-holistic-view-of-customer-data-and-shift-toward-data-driven-marketing-and-advertising-301768895.html

SOURCE Research and Markets