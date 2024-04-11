7 Bills Worth a Lot of Money in 2024

m.czosnek / Getty Images

In the world of collectible coins and currency, there’s a big difference between bills that can fetch a nice profit on the market and those that can make you rich enough to retire early. Most collectors deal in the former category — currency that doesn’t set you back too much financially but consistently appreciates in value. The most expensive currency is the exclusive domain of the wealthy.

For example, one of the most valuable bills in the world — and maybe the most valuable — is an American 1890 Grand Watermelon $1,000 Treasury note, valued at about $3.3 million. Following close behind is an American 1891 Red Seal $1,000 Treasury note, which fetches about $2.5 million on the collectibles market. You’ll find many more banknotes and bills valued at six figures or higher.

Those kinds of prices are way out of reach for most collectors. However, there are plenty of collectible bills that are valuable but still affordable to everyday collectors.

Here are seven bills worth a lot of money in 2024. The prices listed below are based on various collector/dealer sites and represent the high end of the price range, which means the bills should be in top condition.

USA1862 $50 Bill: $100 value

This note displays a portrait of Ulysses S. Grant and was first issued by the Federal Reserve Bank of the United States for print in 1862. The initial bills were referred to as “large size legal tender bills.”

USA 1950 $100 Bill: $150

Among valuable bills that are still in circulation, the 1950 $100 bill is the most commonly used today. It features a detailed portrait of Benjamin Franklin.

USA 1928 $500 Bill: $1,500

The first $500 U.S. notes were circulated in the late 18th century, though the modern $500 bill featuring William McKinley was introduced in 1928. The $500 bill was officially discontinued by Congress in 1969, according to the APMEX website, but the Bureau of Engraving and Printing (BEP) “has not printed one since 1945.”

USA 1861 $1,000 Bill: $2,500

The $1,000 bill is the largest denomination ever printed for public consumption. First issued in 1861, this bill was added as one of the initial banknotes used by the Confederate States of America. You will recognize it by the large portrait of President Grover Cleveland printed on one side.

USA 1878 $1 Silver Certificate: $4,500

The 1878 $1 silver certificates are highly sought-after because they are a one-year issue note with only one signature combination, according to the CoinValueLookup website. This makes them very rare. The notes feature “a portrait of George Washington in the center and a group of pilgrims on the left,” per CoinValueLookup. In addition, 1878 $1 silver certificates feature red serial numbers and seals.

USA 1862 $1 United States Note: $7,000

As CoinValueLookup noted, the 1862 $1 bills — along with other denominations such as the $2, $5, and $100 bills — were “among the first legal bills printed in the United States as authorized by the First United Stated Legal Tender Act of 1862.” The 1862 $1 legal tender notes were large bills and are “quite scarce” today, making them highly collectible. In circulated condition, an 1862 $1 note is “worth between $200 and $400, depending on the condition,” per CoinValueLookup. Uncirculated versions are very rare and will fetch up to $7,000 in gem condition.

USA 1874 $1 United States Note: $10,000

This was the year when additional design changes were made to U.S. banknotes. New designs would also be applied to the $1 bills issued in 1875, 1878, 1880 and 1917. The 1874 dollar bills feature George Washington’s portrait on the obverse and Christopher Columbus’ “iconic vignette,” as CoinValueLookup detailed. Most $1 bills in this series will fetch between $125 and $400, according to CoinValueLookup. However, the price can “increase significantly” for uncirculated and gem-quality specimens.

