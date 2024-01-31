7 Bulk Cleaning Supplies You Need To Buy at Costco This Winter

jetcityimage / iStock.com

Budgeting experts and average American shoppers often favor Costco over other mega retailers because of its ambitiously competitive pricing, along with its vast inventory and diversity of items. Thanks to its strong commitment to bulk buy offerings, Costco is a top destination for those providing for big families or consumers keen on stocking up on stuff to save money in the long run.

With spring (and the ritual cleaning that comes with it) right around the corner, which are the best bulk cleaning supplies to buy at Costco this winter?

Paper Towels

Paper towels aren’t exactly great for the environment, as they take quite a lot of trees to create. But Americans are hooked on them, with one survey finding that we use an estimated 13 billion pounds of paper towels a year.

If we’re going to indulge in using paper towels, it’s paramount that we get a good deal.

“Paper towels are one of the best deals at Costco,” said Audrey Boyce, VP of operations at Empathy First Media, a digital marketing firm. “At Target, a 10-pack of paper towels is $27.69, whereas a 12-pack of Costco brand paper towels which are the same or better quality is $22.99. Because of the price difference, each roll at Target cost would be $2.76 and Costco would be $1.91 per roll.”

Fabuloso

These chillier months usher in a whole lotta cooties. Not only are we seeing a rise in flu-like illnesses right now, we’re also seeing a spike in Covid infections. With germs all around us, keeping surfaces disinfected is key.

A 210-ounce container of Fabuloso is $12.49 at Costco.

“With winter sickness arising,” Boyce said, “this is the one thing that will help eliminate germs and disinfect surfaces. By buying it bulk, it will last most, if not all, of the winter and is a safe bet to make sure germs are eliminated in your home or business.”

Palmolive Ultra Strength Liquid Dish Soap

Dish soap is needed all year round, but it’s wise to stock up now while you’re in the cleaning mode. Todd Stearn, founder and CEO at The Money Manual, points out that you can get a good deal on a bulk supply of Palmolive Ultra Strength Liquid Dish Soap at Costco now.

You can get a 102-ounce bottle for $8.19 through Feb. 4, Stearn said. That is $2.80 off the regular price.

Tide Pods

“Laundry detergent is another deal that is essential to shop at Costco,” Boyce said. “With children home for winter break and illnesses inevitably arising, extra laundry will need to be done.”

Tide Pods (156 count) are $34.99. At Target, a box of 112 is $27.49 — about 2 cents more per pod.

Lysol Toilet Bowl Cleaner

Keep your bathroom spotless and germ-free with Lysol Toilet Cleaner, available in bulk at Costco. Boyce said this item is typically cheaper at Costco than at Target.

Lysol Disinfectant Spray

“Having Lysol spray is a quick and easy way to disinfect,” Boyce said. “At Costco, a 19-ounce, 3-count of Lysol is $22.99, whereas a 2-pack of 19-ounce [cans] at Target is $13.99. This is a household staple that would be beneficial to have in bulk in all seasons, but especially in winter.”

Trash Bags

Another item that Americans can’t get enough of: trash bags. We use upwards of 12 billion a year. When you’re in need of these, head to Costco and get the Kirkland brand.

“A 200-count of trash bags is $19.99 at Costco,” Boyce said. “It provides scent to eliminate odors and has the ‘flexible’ bag feature stopping the bag from ripping. A 240-count of Glad trash bags at Target is $39.99, almost double the price of the Costco brand. Some name brands are worth it, but Kirkland is comparable for a fraction of the price, saving families money.”

