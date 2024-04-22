7 New Cars That Give You the Best Bang for Your Buck in 2024

Gabrielle Olya
2 min read
0
TIM SUTTON / Nissan
TIM SUTTON / Nissan

If you’re a cost-conscious car shopper, the good news is that cars are slowly becoming more affordable. According to Cars.com’s 2024 Affordability Report, “the retail environment is more accessible to consumers than it has been for months” and the inventory of new vehicles under $30,000 is up 77% year over year.

The report also identified the best-value cars by segment. To find these standout cars, Cars.com analyzed 85 new vehicles based on features like safety technology, median list prices and annual fuel costs.

Here’s a look at the best-value new cars in each category.

©Kia
©Kia

Best Value Compact Car

2024 Kia Forte LXS With LXS Technology Package

  • Median vehicle price: $21,710

  • Median category price: $26,363

Jay K. McNallyMcNally Multi Med / Nissan
Jay K. McNallyMcNally Multi Med / Nissan

Best Value Subcompact SUV

2024 Nissan Kicks S

  • Median vehicle price: $22,597

  • Median category price: $29,470

©Chevrolet
©Chevrolet

Best Value Compact SUV

2024 Chevrolet Equinox LS With Driver Confidence II Package

  • Median vehicle price: $27,995

  • Median category price: $35,995

©Ford
©Ford

Best Value Compact Pickup Truck

2024 Ford Maverick XL With Ford Co-Pilot 360 Package

  • Median vehicle price: $27,380

  • Median category price: $35,530

TIM SUTTON / Nissan
TIM SUTTON / Nissan

Best Value Mid-Size Pickup Truck

2024 Nissan Frontier King Cab S 4×2 With Technology Package

  • Median vehicle price: $35,005

  • Median category price: $43,412

©Ford
©Ford

Best Value Full-Size Pickup Truck

2024 Ford F-150 SuperCab XL 4×2

  • Median vehicle price: $46,293

  • Median category price: $58,015

DREW PHILLIPS / Hyundai
DREW PHILLIPS / Hyundai

Best Value Electric Vehicle

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE RWD

  • Median vehicle price: $40,160

  • Median category price: $49,304

Data is sourced from Cars.com and is accurate as of April 16, 2024.

