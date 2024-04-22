7 New Cars That Give You the Best Bang for Your Buck in 2024
If you’re a cost-conscious car shopper, the good news is that cars are slowly becoming more affordable. According to Cars.com’s 2024 Affordability Report, “the retail environment is more accessible to consumers than it has been for months” and the inventory of new vehicles under $30,000 is up 77% year over year.
Check Out: Dave Ramsey on Why You Shouldn’t Buy a New Car/Take Out an Auto Loan This Year
Learn More: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy
The report also identified the best-value cars by segment. To find these standout cars, Cars.com analyzed 85 new vehicles based on features like safety technology, median list prices and annual fuel costs.
Here’s a look at the best-value new cars in each category.
Best Value Compact Car
2024 Kia Forte LXS With LXS Technology Package
Median vehicle price: $21,710
Median category price: $26,363
Find Out: 7 Classic Cars Worth Buying for Those on a Budget in 2024
Read More: These 10 Used Cars Will Last Longer Than an Average New Vehicle
Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps
Best Value Subcompact SUV
2024 Nissan Kicks S
Median vehicle price: $22,597
Median category price: $29,470
Try This: Professional Negotiator Shares 4 Tips To Save Thousands on Your Next Car Purchase
Best Value Compact SUV
2024 Chevrolet Equinox LS With Driver Confidence II Package
Median vehicle price: $27,995
Median category price: $35,995
Best Value Compact Pickup Truck
2024 Ford Maverick XL With Ford Co-Pilot 360 Package
Median vehicle price: $27,380
Median category price: $35,530
Best Value Mid-Size Pickup Truck
2024 Nissan Frontier King Cab S 4×2 With Technology Package
Median vehicle price: $35,005
Median category price: $43,412
Best Value Full-Size Pickup Truck
2024 Ford F-150 SuperCab XL 4×2
Median vehicle price: $46,293
Median category price: $58,015
Best Value Electric Vehicle
2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE RWD
Median vehicle price: $40,160
Median category price: $49,304
Data is sourced from Cars.com and is accurate as of April 16, 2024.
More From GOBankingRates
How Much Does the Average Middle-Class Person Have in Savings?
5 Reasons You Should Consider an Annuity For Your Retirement Savings
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 New Cars That Give You the Best Bang for Your Buck in 2024