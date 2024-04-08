7 New Cars Under $50K That Are Worth Waiting For

FCA US LLC / Dodge

With the average price of a new car still hovering just under the $50,000 mark and automakers concentrating more on profitable, high-end models, it’s getting increasingly difficult to justify buying a new car and affording its monthly payments.

Finding a new car under $50,000 requires some dedicated searching on your part. A quick glance at future car pages can be frustrating, as cars have grown pricier just as they’ve grown larger and heavier. However, there are plenty of rides out there that won’t break the bank, and there’s plenty more to come.

Here’s a group of seven cars to keep your eye on this year and in 2025. All are expected to cost under the average price of a new car and should prove to be worth the wait.

1. Chevrolet Equinox

If you’re looking to tour around town like a celebrity, the forthcoming Escalade IQ should do the trick. You’ll need between $130,000-$175,000 for that though. Luckily, Chevy will be releasing a budget-friendly the Equinox and Equinox EV this year. Both will come in different trims and priced accordingly, between $26,600-$33,400 for the gas-powered SUV and $34,995-$52,395 for the EV.

2. Mazda CX-70

Similar to the CX-90 introduced last year, the CX-70 is a new two-row midsize crossover that is expected to hit dealerships this year. Car and Driver lists the starting price at $41,900, which includes standard feature like Amazon Alexa integration and an “underfloor storage compartment in the cargo area.”

3. Dodge Charger

Due in late 2024, Dodge is billing this next-gen Charger (known as the Charger Daytona now) as the “World’s Only Electric Muscle Car.” The “Scat Pack” model will be propelled by 670 horses and is expected to do 0-60 mph in just 3.3 seconds (and a 1/4 mile in 11.5 seconds). We’re skeptical about this one coming in under $50K, but available estimates start at $40,000.

4. Nissan Maxima

Expected to start around $44,000 and go up to $61,000 depending on the trim and options, the 2026 Maxima (due to begin production in Canton, MS, in 2025) will be a revitalized electric model styled after Nissan’s IMs concept car that was introduced in 2019, with powertrain components borrowed from its Ariya EV SUV, per Car and Driver.

5. Ram Rampage

Although this compact pickup is only currently available in Brazil, the all-wheel-drive Rampage could appear in the U.S. as soon as 2024 and if so, it will be a truck worth waiting for. The all-wheel-drive Rampage will likely incorporate unibody construction and many features one would normally expect in a grander full-size truck. Car and Driver expects the Rampage start around $34,000 and go up to $46,000.

6. Kia K4

Replacing the Forte, the price is going to be a big selling point for the K4 (estimated between $21,000 and $29,000). Due in fall 2024, the K4 will be a bit bigger than the Forte, with more cabin, passenger and cargo space, along with a bunch of standard safety and tech features.

7. Subaru Forester

Subaru recently released its pricing on the all-new 2025 Forester SUV, which is due sometime in “late spring 2024.” The sixth-generation Forester SUV starts at $29,695 MSRP (plus destination and delivery), going up to $39,995 for the Forester Touring. The Forester “has been a winner for Subaru, providing owners with standard all-wheel drive; big, high-visibility windows; and easy utility,” said Consumer Reports.

