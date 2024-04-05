7 Cheap Dollar Tree Summer Items To Buy Early This Year

jetcityimage / iStock.com

Summer will be here before you know it, and Dollar Tree already has some fun items to help you enjoy the season.

To help you have fun this summer without spending a fortune, GOBankingRates put together a list of seven items from Dollar Tree that offer great value.

Enjoy all of your favorite summertime activities with these affordable finds.

©Dollar Tree

Colorful Plastic Beach Pails With Shovels

$1.25 each, or $60 for 48 online

These 9-inch beach pails with shovels come in six color schemes, including a yellow pail with a red shovel and a pink pail with a green shovel. The best part is that they’re only $1.25 for each set, which means you won’t have to break the bank for your kids to have some fun in the sun.

Plus, they’re cheap enough to use for summer-themed gift baskets or kids’ party favors.

©Dollar Tree

H2O Blasters Floating Water Toys

$1.25 each, or $30 for 24 online

Enjoy a fun time in the water with friends and family of all ages using these assorted animal-shaped water toys that collect and spray water. Perfect for pools, beaches and even bath time.

“They make excellent summer toys both in and out of the pool,” said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews. “These are fun for a variety of ages, and even if you have to buy a case online, it’ll still be 24 for a total of $30. These are perfect for party favors, too, and at that price, you won’t feel bad if they don’t make it past the summer.”

©Dollar Tree

Inflatable Ride-On Pool Toys

$1.25 each, or $30 for 24 online

Snag these fun ride-on pool toys that come in four designs. These 23-inch inflatables are perfect for children’s pool parties or as whimsical accessories for your backyard pool.

For just $1.25 each, you can afford to pick up several. And the ones you don’t use can be stashed away until next summer.

©Dollar Tree

Bubbles With Wands

$1.25 per pack of three 4-ounce bottles, $45 for 36 three-packs online

Get ready for endless hours of bubble-blowing fun! These packs include three 4-ounce bottles of bubble liquid with wands that are easy to use. Not only are they ideal for outdoor play at home, but they’re also great for weddings instead of the traditional rice-throwing.

©Dollar Tree

Color-Changing Tumbler With Straw

$1.25 each, $30 for 24 online

Stay refreshed and stylish this summer with these color-changing drink tumblers, which feature the words “Summer Vibes.” Choose from four color schemes: pink/purple, orange/yellow, pink/red and blue/green.

The best part? When you add a cold beverage to the tumbler, the color changes, which makes it a fun poolside party trick.

©Dollar Tree

Plastic Ice Cream Sets With Spoons and Bowls

$1.25 for each eight-piece set, or $30 for 24 sets online

These sets of four bowls and four spoons — available in pink, light blue and green — are just right for serving frozen treats at any barbecue or birthday party.

“These come in a few different colors and are eight-piece sets, so you have enough for four people with just one pack,” Ramhold said. “Perfect for parties, especially since these cups are small enough for the perfect amount of ice cream.”

©Dollar Tree

Summertime Slice Paper Plates

$1.25 per pack of 12, or $45 for 36 packs online

Elevate your summer picnics with these paper plates, which feature a vibrant, summery design of sliced fruit. Not only are they visually appealing, but they are also practical and convenient, making cleanup a breeze. These plates are perfect for all of your summer picnics and barbecues. They come in a pack of 24, ensuring that you have enough plates for all your guests.

Cynthia Measom contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Cheap Dollar Tree Summer Items To Buy Early This Year