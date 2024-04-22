7 Cheap Ikea Products That You Should Avoid Buying

NicolasMcComber / Getty Images

Ikea is the retail giant that sells good looking pieces of furniture that are perfect for any home. Really, these days it is hard to find someone who does not own a piece of Ikea furniture. That’s because the furnishings offered are sleek, modern and best of all: cheap. However, that does not mean that all products from Ikea are made equal in terms of quality.

“I can’t say I am in the least surprised by the big success of Ikea,” said retail expert James Wilkinson. “Ikea supplies mass market furniture with a definite aesthetic factor — it’s affordable and looks good. It is a powerful combination. Nevertheless, as a retail expert, I know that customers often waste money on what they perceive to be low-cost Ikea stuff.”

Here are some cheap Ikea products that you should avoid buying.

KÄRLEKSGRÄS Throw Pillows

Decorating with fun furniture is Ikea’s whole aesthetic. The Swedish-inspired designs behind all their products, but particularly throw pillows such as the KÄRLEKSGRÄS, can add a European flavor to your home for just $3.99. But do not be fooled by the price tag — these pillows are not worth the buy.

Wilkinson said, “They can be tempting for a quick home décor change at a low cost. However, the low price often indicates the quality is low. The filling could be poor quality, and the filling could lose its shape, while the covers could be ill-fitted or made from feeble material.”

“For throw pillows that offer longevity and plushness, investing in a few choices of higher quality inserts and durable covers is optimal,” Wilkinson suggested.

LACK Coffee Table

For only $29.99, you might think you’ll have enough money in your bank account to splurge on the fancy café drinks, which you can place on the LACK coffee table. That is, if it will hold up under the weight of any pressure.

“Though inexpensive, particleboard is prone to warping if it gets wet or is subjected to heavy loads,” said Wilkinson. “When buying for the long-haul, opt for solid wood or MDF construction.”

OMAR Shelf Unit

At $39.99, you can get the OMAR into any room in your home: It works great in the kitchen, the garage and anywhere else where you have a lot of shelving needs. Wilkinson, however, called these dangerous and to be avoided.

“Those wire shelving units, light and breezy as they are,” Wilkinson noted, “are fine for lighter storage needs, of course, but if overloaded can be liable to bow or shear off altogether.”

“Presumably, anyone resting their cherished books or heavy kitchenware on them knows this is a possibility — so maybe the onus isn’t entirely on the shelving — but I’d always consider super-slim wire alternatives for anything substantial, and always go for sturdier wooden or metal supports,” said Wilkinson.

LANGSTED Rugs

Sure, a good rug can really tie the room together, and if you buy the LANGSTED at Ikea for $59.99, you’ll have extra to spend on items to adorn the rug. Only the LANGSTED will have a hard time keeping up with all the tread it is likely to endure.

When it comes to all of Ikea’s thin rugs, Wilkinson said, “They seem like a great low-cost way to add some color, but, although they’ll help to protect your floor, they afford very little sound protection or cushioning and tend to fold up and bunch in most areas of high foot traffic. Pursue quality and try to get the thickest rug that is still made of natural fibers — it will ultimately provide better insulation, feel more comfortable to walk on and last longer than a thin one.”

JOKKMOKK Table and Chairs

The JOKKMOKK dining set might seem like a bargain of a buy: one dining room table and four chairs for just $200? But look closer and you will find that the quality of pine wood has been degraded, which can lead to easier wear and tear. The table and chairs tend to get warped pretty quickly, according to customer reviews, who note that sitting at the JOKKMOKK for a long meal can get very uncomfortable.

One anonymous one-star review said the JOKKMOKK is “nice looking for the price. However, one of the chairs broke when I sat on it. Everything was assembled properly, and I only weighed 160 pounds. The chair broke, and when I called the company to purchase a replacement, they were unhelpful and told me I would need to purchase an entire new table set.”

MALM Bed Frame

If you have ever booked a stay at a midscale Airbnb, chances are you’ve found yourself sleeping on an MALM bed frame from Ikea. For only $219, it’s easy to see why the MALM makes its way into so many homes — it appears to be a solid wood veneer with a clean finish and tight lines from the headboard on down. Only looks can be deceiving.

Out of 896 reviews for the MALM on Ikea’s website, 123 are one-star ratings.

One of those customer’s anonymously reported, “This is THE WORST BED EVER MADE. The LADDER system that is supposed to support a mattress falls to pieces and CONSTANTLY caves into the under-space of the bed. This began happening less than one year after buying the bed. I am single, often sleep by myself in this bed, and I am 5’9 and about 175 pounds. So there is NO reason this should happen. ZERO STARS!!! The laminate cover also starts to peel off less than a year after purchase.”

BALKARP Sleeper Sofa

Futons or “sleeper sofas” like the BALKARP are great when you have limited space but lots of guests visiting from out of town. Simply convert your living room sitting furniture into a bed, and voilà: instant sleeping arrangements for just $249.

“They can be great if you’re after real cheap casual seating, although in that case there are likely to be cheaper alternatives available,” said Wilkinson. “However, if you actually need to sleep on them regularly, it’s worth investing in a proper futon — a much more solid product — or a dedicated sofa bed, again with a supportive frame.”

