7 Cheap Luxury Cars You Can Buy on a Budget in 2024

DANIEL KRAUS / DANIEL KRAUS

The words “luxury” and “cheap” don’t usually get tossed around together, but there are exceptions. When it comes to cars, you can get certain luxury models for prices well below the average — and you don’t even have to hunt around for bargains. Many 2024 luxury cars have sticker prices below what you would normally expect to pay for a new car.

Learn More: 6 Questions You Should Never Ask at a Car Dealership

Check Out: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

Whether these cars qualify as “cheap” depends on your definition of cheap. Cars in general have been selling at historically high prices in recent years due to the combination of supply chain issues, rising raw material costs and overall inflation. It’s not easy finding a “cheap” car no matter where you look.

The average transaction price (ATP) for a new vehicle in January 2024 was $47,401, according to the latest report from Cox Automotive’s Kelley Blue Book. That might sound steep, but it actually represented a 2.6% decline from the previous month and a 3.5% dip from the previous year.

The average price paid for a luxury brand vehicle in January was $60,978, down from $62,834 in December and the lowest average transaction price since the summer of 2021. Luxury car prices in January fell 9.7% year over year.

Sales incentives for luxury vehicles averaged 6.2% of ATP in January, according to KBB. That was down slightly from December but more than double the prior year’s average.

“It is common to see lower transaction prices and sales in January, as December typically is a hot month for luxury vehicle sales,” Erin Keating, executive analyst for Cox Automotive, said in a Feb. 12 press release. “However, the year-over-year new-vehicle ATP decline of 3.5% is notable. Prices have been trending downward for roughly six months now as automakers are sweetening deals to keep the sales flowing.”

If you’re in the market for a luxury car but want to pay a comparatively cheap price, here are seven models, according to the TrueCar website, that you should be able to snag for less than $40,000.

Story continues

Chris Tedesco / Acura

1. 2024 Acura Integra

Starting MSRP: $32,995

Starting market average: $32,743

Average savings off MSRP: $252

Discover More: 10 New Cars to Avoid Buying in 2024

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

2. 2024 Cadillac CT4

Starting MSRP: $35,990

Starting market average: $35,521

Average savings off MSRP: $469

vesilvio / Getty Images

3. 2024 Audi A3

Starting MSRP: $36,895

Starting market average: $35,093

Average savings off MSRP: $1,802

Learn More: 7 Hybrid Vehicles To Stay Away From Buying

DANIEL KRAUS / DANIEL KRAUS

4. 2024 BMW 2 Series

Starting MSRP: $39,395

Starting market average: $38,361

Average savings off MSRP: $1,034

5. 2024 Cadillac CT5

Starting MSRP: $39,790

Starting market average: $39,258

Average savings off MSRP: $532

Check Out: 5 Japanese Cars To Stay Away From Buying

GA161076 / Getty Images

6. 2024 Lexus IS

Starting MSRP: $41,235

Starting market average: $38,556

Average savings off MSRP: $2,679

7. 2024 Volvo S60

Starting MSRP: $43,645

Starting market average: $39,932

Average savings off MSRP: $3,713

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Cheap Luxury Cars You Can Buy on a Budget in 2024