7 Cities Where $1,500 Will Get You the Most Apartment Space

When it comes to living space, bigger is usually better. However, finding a large apartment that fits your budget is obviously much easier in some cities than others.

If you’re currently living in a large or otherwise notably expensive city, securing an affordable place with the square footage you need might be unrealistic. When you’re cramped in a space that’s too small, this can feel discouraging, but this isn’t the case everywhere in the U.S.

RentCafe — using data from its sister company Yardi Matrix — recently compiled its annual list of the top 200 U.S. cities where you can rent the biggest apartment on a monthly budget of $1,500. The list is divided into two equal parts — 100 each of large and small U.S. cities, with the Midwest and Southeast offering the most choices.

Nationally, the study revealed that $1,500 in rent secures an average of 782 square feet of apartment space. More than half — 56% — of the cities on the list proved to be an exception to this rule, which means a larger apartment is within reach, but you might have to relocate to get it.

It’s time to finally get the square footage you so desperately need. Here’s a look at the top seven cities where you can get the most space for $1,500.

Macon, Georgia

Apartment size for $1,500: 1,369 square feet

Average monthly apartment rent: $1,120

Average apartment size: 1,022 square feet

Located approximately 80 miles southeast of Atlanta, Macon, Georgia, is known as the festival capital of the state. The birthplace of Southern rock, the city has a bustling downtown area filled with restaurants, bars and live music venues.

Macon has a population of just over 90,000, according to Niche.com. Home to five colleges and universities, residents enjoy thousands of acres of parks and open space.

Toledo, Ohio

Apartment size for $1,500: 1,379 square feet

Average monthly apartment rent: $877

Average apartment size: 806 square feet

The fourth-largest city in Ohio, Toledo is a city rich with culture. Boasting an art museum, symphony orchestra, opera, jazz society, theaters, free concerts and a multitude of art and cultural festivals, there’s never a dull moment.

Situated near the Ohio border, the city is approximately 60 miles southwest of Detroit. The Maumee River and Lake Erie offer plenty of off-shore recreation opportunities, along with more than a dozen parks with miles of hiking and biking trails.

Akron, Ohio

Apartment size for $1,500: 1,393 square feet

Average monthly apartment rent: $985

Average apartment size: 915 square feet

A diverse city with a dense suburban feel, Akron, Ohio, is located approximately 40 miles southeast of Cleveland. Home to Cuyahoga Valley National Park — the only national park in the state — the city offers many opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors.

Something for everyone, this vibrant city is filled with live music, theatres, art galleries and museums. A foodie’s delight, Akron is brimming with amazing local restaurants serving a wide variety of cuisines sure to make your mouth water.

Jackson, Mississippi

Apartment size for $1,500: 1,449 square feet

Average monthly apartment rent: $964

Average apartment size: 931 square feet

The capitol of Mississippi, Jackson is a historic city known for its key role in the Civil Rights Movement. Known as the “City With Soul,” you’ll find museums, Civil Rights experiences, historic districts and a plethora of family-fun opportunities.

Notably diverse, Jackson has a population of approximately 155,000, according to Niche.com. Enjoy eating your way through town, as the city’s vibrant restaurant scene features everything from local gems to renowned James Beard award-winning establishments.

Wichita, Kansas

Apartment size for $1,500: 1,463 square feet

Average monthly apartment rent: $817

Average apartment size: 797 square feet

Featuring a population of more than 389,000, Wichita is the largest city in Kansas and the 48th-largest in the U.S., according to VisitWichita.com. A major hub for the aircraft industry, this lively city is filled with local restaurants, breweries, shops and parks.

Public schools in this dense suburban area are above average, according to Niche.com. There are also plenty of family-friendly activities, including a zoo, wildlife park, ballet, museums and waterparks.

McAllen, Texas

Apartment size for $1,500: 1,471 square feet

Average monthly apartment rent: $930

Average apartment size: 912 square feet

Located just across the border with Mexico, McAllen, Texas, is the most productive birding location in North America. One of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S., the city and its surrounding areas have a population of 780,000, according to VisitMcAllen.com.

The city is very diverse with above-average public schools, according to Niche.com. McAllen also has more than 700 restaurants, great shopping, plenty of arts and entertainment opportunities, and sporting and outdoor activities.

Columbus, Georgia

Apartment size for $1,500: 1,545 square feet

Average monthly apartment rent: $1,074

Average apartment size: 1,106 square feet

A college town, Columbus, Georgia, is the home of Columbus State University. This lively city is filled with amenities, including museums, a botanical garden, a ballet company, outdoor activities, the opera and the state’s fourth-largest airport.

Situated along the Chattahoochee River in western Georgia, the city is approximately 80 miles from Montgomery, Alabama. Columbus is a diverse city with a dense suburban feel and good public schools, according to Niche.com.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Cities Where $1,500 Will Get You the Most Apartment Space