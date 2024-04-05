7 Classic Cars Worth Buying for Those on a Budget in 2024

JeremyWarner / Getty Images

As summer rolls around, there’s something enticing about cruising through town in a classic car. You may think the metal muscle cars of years gone by require a huge investment, plus tons of time and money to refurbish them–but you may be wrong.

Classic car collecting isn’t just for the ultra-wealthy who want to fill multicar garages with speedster that turn heads on the highway. You can find a distinctive classic car for under $50,000. After that, it’s just a matter of hoping gas prices fall so you can afford to drive one of these powerful cars, which aren’t known for their fuel efficiency.

1. Ford Mustang

When you think of a muscle car of the 1960s and 1970s, the Ford Mustang might be the first brand that comes to mind. RoadandTrack.com puts it first on the list of cheap classic cars, and we have to agree.

You can pay six figures for certain models, but you can also find many Mustangs for $40,000 or less, including the high-performance Mustang Mach 1 from 1971 to 1973. Classic.com lists the average selling price at just over $40,000.

2. Volkswagen Beetle

If you’re looking for a distinctive classic car that has stood the test of time, consider a Volkswagen Beetle. Classic.com lists the average price for a Type 1 Beetle at $18,699 across all models from 1938 to 2003.

While an old Bug can be fun to drive, keep in mind that this is not a high-performance sports car. It may be nearly impossible to accelerate to 60 mph in a pinch, according to one reviewer at GearPatrol.com. But for Sunday cruises and car shows, you’ll evoke smiles of delight with this lovable car.

3. 1970s Datsun 240Z

Like the Ford Mustang, the Datsun 240Z of the seventies can range in price from under $40,000 to six figures, depending on the features, mileage, and condition, according to listings at Autotrader Classics. You may even find a project car suitable for rebuilding, for under $10,000.

The sporty bullet shape, speed and handling that reviewers said completed with a Porsche 911 back in the day, plus its relatively affordable price gave the Japanese-built Nissan Datsun a significant role in American sports car history.

4. 1970s – 1980s Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

One of the most recognizable sports cars in U.S. history, the Pontiac Firebird Trans Am played starring roles in Smokey and the Bandit and Knight Rider. In spite of the car’s continuing popularity, you can find models priced under $25,000. They might need a little bit of work, but are considerably cheaper than a limited edition, custom Trans Am from TransAmWorldwide.com, where prices start at $175,000.

5. Ford Torino

In 1970, Ford introduced the Torino as a standalone car rather than a trim package for the Ford Fairline. Americans fell in love with the car and its choices of body styles, including options featuring a powerful V8 engine. Classic.com lists the average price for model years 1970 and 1971 at just under $43,000, but you may be able to snag one for under $10,000.

6. Jeep Wagoneer (1963 to 1984)

If you’re in the market for a Jeep Wagoneer, you might expect to spend more than $62,000 on a 2024 edition, according to KBB.com. But you can own a piece of history for less than half that price with a Jeep Wagoneer from the ’60s, ’70s, or ’80s. Classic.com reports an average price of just under $29,000, with project vehicles selling for as low as $5,600. Plus, you can’t put a price on the memories brought back by the sight of wood paneling.

7. 1970s AMC Hornet

The AMC Hornet may not have the sleek styling of a Mustang or a Firebird, but you’ll find plenty of power in the AMC V-8 engine. Manufactured from 1970 to 1977, the Hornet represents a slice of muscle car history at a price even a casual car enthusiast can afford. You can find quite a few at Classic.com for under $15,000.

Final Note

If you’re in the market for a classic car on a budget, keep in mind costs for parts and repair, as well as insurance and gas. Maintaining or refurbishing classic cars can be a rewarding hobby, giving you a vehicle you love at a lower price than today’s models.

