7 clever hacks to keep your food hot while traveling for the holidays

So you've spent hours whipping up the perfect dish to share with family and friends at your next holiday gathering. You've nailed the recipe and are ready to delight fellow guests with your culinary prowess. There's just one problem: keeping those dishes intact and sizzling hot during the journey can be a nerve-wracking endeavor without the right tricks up your sleeve. But fear not! We’re sharing a set of practical tips to ensure your culinary creations arrive at those festive gatherings in perfect condition.

From effective insulation methods to clever hacks that ward off messy mishaps, these game-changing tricks are life and sanity savers come the holiday season. Here are all the tips you need for packing and keeping food hot for transport.

Party tips: How to keep food warm for a party

Tips for packing and keeping food hot for transport

Transport food in microwave-safe dishes for easy heating and reheating.

Allow the dish to slightly cool before covering it loosely. This helps retain heat while allowing excess moisture to escape.

Utilize a collapsible crate or cardboard box with handles for transporting multiple dishes. Line with a towel for padding and to absorb any accidental splashes/spills. Create layers with cardboard for stacking, and insulate with an additional towel on top.

Use a cooler to transport hot food; the insulation helps maintain higher temperatures for an extended period.

If your slow cooker lacks a latch on the top, cover it with foil, then place the crock pot’s lid over the foil and with rubber bands stretched from the center handle to each side handle. This helps insulate the dish inside the crock pot and maintain temperature.

Place crock pots in containers for added protection against spills.

For pies and baked goods, use a container of similar size, adding a towel to the bottom for padding. Alternatively, you can include a grip shelf liner at the container's bottom to prevent pies from sliding. Place parchment paper on top of the pie for additional protection during transport.

