7 Coins Worth A Lot of Money in 2024

As with any asset, rare coins have varying degrees of value. A coin that sells for hundreds or thousands of dollars on the collectibles market might seem valuable — until you find out that some coins sell for millions of dollars. Although you might think the priciest coins are the oldest, that’s not necessarily the case. Some coins minted within the last century rank among the most valuable in the world.

It’s a challenge finding extremely rare coins outside of an auction house because most have already been discovered and collected. But that doesn’t mean you can’t try. Among the best places to hunt for valuable coins are antique stores, estate sales, flea markets, garage sales, coin shows and bankrolls. You never know when you’ll come across a rare coin that has gone undiscovered.

What should you look for? Rarity is the biggest factor determining a coin’s value. A coin might be rare for several reasons. In some cases, there weren’t many produced to begin with, such as error coins that somehow slipped through the cracks at the mint. Many modern coins fall into that category. Other coins, usually very old ones, simply disappeared over the years, leaving only a small number still around.

A coin’s condition also plays a part in its value. Those in pristine shape, that have been graded by a professional grading service will fetch the highest prices. Coins are graded on a scale from 1 to 70, with 1 being “poor” and 60-70 earning a “mint state” (MS) grading.

The market for rare and collectible coins continues to grow and evolve as more people get involved. Maximize Market Research estimates that the global coin collection market was worth about $9.72 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around $19.5 billion by 2030. The biggest market is North America which is one reason U.S. coins are among the most valuable in the world.

Here’s a look at seven of the most valuable coins in 2024, according to the ZacJohnson.com site.

1933 Double Eagle

This U.S. gold coin, with a denomination of $20, is one of the most highly sought-after because only 14 are known to exist. It rates high for historical significance, craftsmanship and scarcity. One of the 1933 Double Eagles, called the Weitzman Specimen, sold for $18.9 million.

1794 Flowing Hair Dollar

This was the first dollar coin issued by the U.S. government and only 1,758 were ever minted. In 2013, the highest-graded version of the 1794 Flowing Hair Dollar sold for $12 million at auction.

1787 Brasher Doubloon

One of the main attractions of this gold coin is that it was minted by Ephraim Brasher, described as a “renowned goldsmith and silversmith.” Only a few specimens are known to exist today. One version sold for $9.36 million at auction in January 2021, setting a new world record for the highest price ever paid for a gold coin.

1861 Paquet Liberty Head Double Eagle

This coin gets its name from the unique reverse design created by Anthony C. Paquet, which represented a departure from the traditional Liberty Head motif. Because of production issues with the details, only a limited number of these coins were minted before the design was revised. The 1861 Paquet Liberty Head Double Eagle has an estimated value of $7.2 million.

1913 Liberty Head Nickel

The most valuable American nickel by far is the 1913 Liberty Head Nickel. Rumor has it that the coin was produced illegally because it happened during the transition from Liberty Head to Buffalo nickels. Only five 1913 Liberty Head nickels are known to exist, and they were never officially released. The estimated value today ranges from $3 million to $5 million.

1804 Draped Bust Dollar

Only 15 specimens of this coin are known to exist, making them prized by dealers and collectors. The current value of the 1804 Draped Bust Dollar ranges between $3 million and $4 million.

1915 Panama-Pacific $50 Gold Piece

This rare coin was issued to commemorate the completion of the Panama Canal. In addition to its fetching design and historical significance, the 1915 Panama-Pacific $50 Gold Piece is made of 2.5 ounces of gold, which helps push its value up to about $3 million.

