7 Common Myths About Costco

Costco is one of the most popular membership warehouses, known for its $1.50 hot dogs, bulk deals and its Kirkland Signature brand. Over the years, the chain has developed a cult-like following, but there are some common misconceptions that people won’t stop believing.

Here are some of the most common myths about Costco.

You Need To Be a Member

You must be a Costco member to purchase most items at warehouse locations, but non-members can take advantage of Costco’s pharmacy. According to the warehouse chain, nonmembers can purchase prescriptions from Costco pharmacies with cash, debit, Costco Shop Cards or a Visa card. However, you need to be a paid member to enter the warehouse and purchase other items.

You Can Always Save Money

You can find some great deals at Costco, but not every purchase will save you money.

For example, some bulk products may be more expensive than when you purchase individual pieces at a local grocery store. Checking each item’s unit price can help you figure out which items have the most product for the lowest cost. And don’t forget to check the expiration date. If you don’t think you’ll use the entire product before it goes bad, you could end up losing money.

Everything Is in Bulk

Costco has more bulk deals than your local grocery store, but not everything is a bulk purchase. For instance, Costco’s $5 rotisseries chicken isn’t exactly bulk-sized, and you can find normal-sized seasonal items. Most bulk items are just larger portions.

You Can Return Anything

Costco has a 100% satisfaction guarantee. According to Costco, you can bring the product back to any Costco warehouse and make your return at a membership counter. However, there are a few exceptions, including:

Most electronics and appliances can only be returned within 90 days.

Items with a “limited useful life expectancy” can have product-specific limits.

Special order items and custom-installed products may not be returned outside of warranty specifications.

Costco Shop Cards are non-refundable.

Costco does not accept returns on cigarettes or alcohol where prohibited by law.

Airline and live performance event items are non-refundable.

There Are Lots of Free Samples

Costco is known for its free samples, but it doesn’t mean there’s enough to skip a meal and fill your stomach.

Costco’s samples are a clever business strategy. According to The Atlantic, free samples can help boost sales. In some cases, samples have helped increase sales by as much as 2,000%, and it’s a great way to boost customer loyalty to stores and brands over a long period of time.

Anyone Can Eat at Costco’s Food Court

People often believe you can enjoy a meal at Costco’s food court without a membership, but according to the Krazy Coupon Lady, that’s not necessarily accurate.

“Can you go to the Costco food court without a membership? Technically, no. Although every Costco food court is members-only by rule, there’s a workaround: You can always enter Costco if you have a Costco Shop Card gift card — which works all over the store (including at the Costco food court),” the site detailed. You must be a member to get such a card, but an existing cardholder can buy one and give it to you.

The level of enforcement against non-members eating at the food court may vary.

Costco Doesn’t Have Sales

Costco sells bulk items with savings of up to 50% or more, but shoppers can find additional discounts beyond the everyday savings, The Kitchn reported. Costco has monthly promotions that you can find in the brand’s sales ad with upcoming deals. The Kitchn also noted that sales aren’t posted on Costco’s website until the deal the new sales start or sometimes even the day before.

