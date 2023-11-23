7 Costco Black Friday Deals Under $100

BING-JHEN HONG / Getty Images

As the holiday season approaches, savvy shoppers everywhere are gearing up for the biggest retail extravaganza of the year: Black Friday. And what better place to score incredible deals without breaking the bank than everyone’s favorite warehouse wonderland, Costco?

In this guide, we’ll navigate the aisles of discounts and unveil a treasure trove of Black Friday steals, all under the magic budget threshold of $100.

With kitchen and entertainment gadgets on sale, you’ll be able to cross several gifts off your shopping list at once. Consider these standouts.

Ninja Professional Blender 1000 With Auto-iQ

Price: $49.99

This highly rated kitchen workhorse will be marked down an additional $20 for Black Friday, making it $49.99 online or in the warehouse. Make delicious smoothies or frozen cocktails in seconds, and satisfy a crowd with this 72-ounce container. There is a limit of five per order.

Hisense LED LCD TV

Price: $89.99

The Hisense 32-inch Class A45KV Series LED LCD TV is perfect for a kitchen or small space, with a price drop down from $119.99 to $89.99 on Black Friday, online only. It comes with a three-year manufacturer’s warranty and is Alexa compatible. Shipping and handling are included via online order.

Backbone One PlayStation Edition for iPhone

Price: $74.99

Turn your iPhone into a device for any game using the Backbone App as your gaming and streaming hub. It includes a $25 PlayStation store credit (code emailed via Backbone App setup). Shipping and handling are included with online purchase.

Ghirardelli Treats Tower

Price: $29.99

Indulge in the decadence of Costco’s Ghirardelli Treats Tower. Luscious milk chocolate squares, tantalizing dark chocolate with caramel sea salt, comforting double chocolate hot cocoa, scrumptious chocolate chip cookies and more. Unwrap a tower of gourmet delight, perfect for the ultimate chocolate connoisseur. This is $10 off on Black Friday.

$100 Value E-Gift Cards

Price: $74.99

Already cheap at Costco, some restaurant gift cards are an additional $5 off for Black Friday. Check out 4-packs of $25 cards for Red Lobster or Dominoes for $74.99. These make great holiday gifts for everyone from college students to co-workers.

Lasko ThermaSMART Ceramic Tower Heater

Price: $54.99

Compatible with Alexa and Google Home with smart Wi-Fi controls, this room heater is $15 off for Black Friday, so you can add a little toasty warmth to your home or office. With three heat settings and built-in overheat and tip-over protections, this heater will warm up your winter. You can buy it online only, with a limit of five.

Pure Enrichment Ultrasonic .75 G Humidifier

Price: $59.99

Humidifiers transform dry air, banish static, combat sinus issues and effortlessly blend with your decor. This humidifier is good for rooms up to 475 square feet, with scent pads and an optional soft glow night light. Upgrade your space with $20 off on a pack of two humidifiers. Shipping and handling is included. You can buy up to five online only.

Editor’s note: All prices are as of Nov. 20, 2023.

