7 Costco Brand Items To Stock Up on in April

Sam DiSalvo
·2 min read
BING-JHEN HONG / Getty Images
BING-JHEN HONG / Getty Images

Spring has sprung, and with blooming flowers come new deals to stock up on from Costco's Kirkland brand.

Whether you're planning for tons of summer get-togethers, or simply just want to change up your new snack routine, Kirkland has something for you. Here's a look at the best Kirkland items to buy this April.

Costco
Costco

Kirkland Signature Variety Snack Box

Price: $35.99

This box contains 51 pieces of delicious snacks. The assortment contains a mix of granola bars, trail mix, blueberries, almonds, cashews and peanuts. These are perfect for having around the house or bringing to a party.

eugenekeebler / Getty Images/iStockphoto
eugenekeebler / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic Summit Roast K-Cup Pods

Price: $32.99 for 120

For the coffee lover, this is one of the best deals you'll find at Costco right now. These medium roast K-Cup pods are selling for $6 off the usual price of $32.99.

Costco
Costco

Kirkland Signature Men's Shearling Scuff Slipper

Price: $19.99

Just because it's getting warmer doesn't mean your feet don't still get cold in the mornings. These lightweight slippers have a shearling lining and are currently on sale for $8 off the original price of $27.99.

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Kirkland Signature Men's Jean

Price: $9.99

A pair of jeans for under $10? It's a deal that's unheard of in most stores, but it's available right now in Costco. This pair of men's heavy-duty denim jeans has double-seam stitching, a reinforced belt loop and provides a relaxed fit for maximum comfort. Best part: they're usually $13.99, so you're getting a steal.

Oleh_photographer / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Oleh_photographer / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kirkland Signature Elegant Plastic Plates

Price: $12.49 for 50

These disposable plates give a bit of a classier touch to your party than regular old paper plates. Get them now for $3 off what they usually sell for.

EasyBuy4u / Getty Images
EasyBuy4u / Getty Images

Kirkland Signature Chicken Breasts

Price: $21.99 for 6.5 lbs

This is a new item you'll want to take advantage of. These boneless and skinless breasts are 99% fat free, and the chicken was raised without any antibiotics.

Delmaine Donson / Getty Images
Delmaine Donson / Getty Images

Kirkland Signature Daily Facial Towelettes

Price: $16.99 for 180

These facial wipes take off makeup and excess oil for super clean skin. They're enhanced with prebiotics to nourish skin. Right now, they're selling for $3 off the usual price, so stock up while you can.

Disclaimer: Photos are for representational purposes only.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Costco Brand Items To Stock Up on in April

