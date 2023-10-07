7 Costco Drugstore Items That Are a Waste of Money

Laser1987 / iStock.com

Costco usually has amazing deals on everything from clothing and home décor to food. And buying in bulk often saves money, as long as you’ll use the items before they expire. While it can be easy to get swept up in the low per-unit prices, rebate signs and giant packages, not all Costco products are the bargains they seem to be.

This is especially true in the drugstore and personal care aisles, where some of the deals just aren’t as good as they appear to be. Here are some Costco drugstore items that you can find cheaper in other places.

Tylenol and Advil (and Other Over-the-Counter Medications)

While it might seem like a good idea to stock up on Tylenol, Advil, or other over-the-counter medications, these drugs typically expire within a year or two. It’s unlikely a household of even a few adults will go through a 750-count bottle of medicine before it expires, as these drugs aren’t meant to be taken daily. Plus, you don’t want that giant bottle taking up space in your bathroom, as it’s unlikely to fit in a standard sized medicine cabinet.

Razor Blades

Costco often sells name-brand razor blades, like those for the Gilette Mach3, in bulk. But your budget may not accommodate shelling out $43 for 20 razor blades at one time. Even if you change out the blade every 5 to 10 shaves, as experts recommend, those blades could last 200 shaves, or nearly a year for most people. You might be better off waiting for sales at big box retailers (and buying smaller packages) rather than storing that many blades. Changing over to a safety razor or a razor subscription service is also an option.

Toothpaste

Costco’s prices on toothpaste tend to be okay, but you can often find it cheaper in grocery stores. One Costco superfan on Reddit even pointed out that you can often clip coupons to get toothpaste free.

Diapers

New parents know that babies go through a lot of diapers. That’s why it might seem logical to buy a giant box at Costco. However some Reddit users, in a 2022 thread, said that Walmart and Target diapers can be the same price, or cheaper. Target Circle members can often get gift cards back with the purchase, too — and Target Circle membership is free! Plus, babies grow quickly and it’s possible they will outgrow the diapers before you can use them all if you buy in bulk.

Sunscreen

Like over-the-counter medicines, sunscreen expires and loses efficacy after a few years. You don’t want to take a chance of using a product that doesn’t work. Likewise, steer clear of large containers of any skin care and beauty products containing SPF, as they might expire before you can use them all.

Q-tips / Cotton Swabs

Costco’s giant three-pack of Q-tips brand cotton swab may seem like an incredible value at $11.49 for a total of 1750 swabs. But even if you use two per day, that’s still more than two years’ worth of cotton swabs for one person. Unless you have a large house, you’re better off buying a single box when it’s on sale somewhere else.

Eyeglasses and Contacts

You might think you can save money on your contact lenses or prescription eyeglasses at Costco. But that’s not necessarily the case. Walmart and Costco both charge about the same price (~$105+) for a contact lens eye exam, per The Motley Fool and The Krazy Coupon Lady. While some brands of contact lenses are cheaper at Costco, others are not.

It pays to shop around, especially at sites like 1-800-Contacts, to see where you can get the best deal. Costco Optical does take most vision insurance plans, but not all. And the on-site optometrist works independently of the warehouse club and may or may not take your insurance.

