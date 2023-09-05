7 Crazy Expensive Things Owned by Jeff Bezos

©iStock.com

What do a robot dog, a 400-foot yacht and a sprawling ranch have in common?

Jeff Bezos, who founded the e-commerce company Amazon in 1994, owns all of the above. Currently, he's ranked as the world's third richest man. His net worth changes constantly based on market activity, but it's now hovering around an astounding $162 billion.

In addition to his share in Amazon -- of which he owns about 10% -- Bezos owns the Washington Post, Whole Foods Market and 420,000 acres of land. And that's just the beginning.

That amount of wealth and the speed at which Bezos earns it -- roughly $500 per second -- is nearly incomprehensible. So what does someone with that amount of money to do?

If you're Jeff Bezos, you buy a lot of crazy expensive things.

Here are just a few.

A Superyacht

Bezos bought a 417-foot boat -- a mega-yacht worth somewhere near $500 million. The boat is one of the largest sailing yachts ever built in the Netherlands and has multiple decks, masts and even a helipad.

A Big Clock

Bezos spent $42 million to build a giant clock in the mountains of West Texas. Known as a "10,000-year clock," it supposedly symbolizes long-term thinking. It's taking more than a huge sum of money to make this vision a reality -- it's being built in the remote wilderness far from any type of development. The idea is for it to last for thousands of years with minimal maintenance -- while running on solar power.

A Private Jet

It may not be as pricey as his superyacht, but Bezos' $65 million private jet can get him where he needs to go a little faster. Bezos' Gulfstream G-650ER seats eight in reportedly extravagant comfort.

A Robot Dog

Bezos might have purchased one of the world's most expensive pets -- a $74,500 robot. "Spot" was designed and built by Boston Dynamics, a robotics company under Hyundai Motor Company. This robot dog might be smarter than your typical pooch -- it can even open doors.

A Rocketship Company

Blue Origin is Bezos' private space company -- a project with the goal of creating a future where people live and work in space. He founded the company in 2000 and owns a launch facility of over 150,000 acres in West Texas.

A Historical Museum-Turned-Mansion

Jeff Bezos has property all over the country, but perhaps one of his most unique pieces of real estate is the old Textile Museum in Washington, D.C. He bought the 27,000-square-foot building for $23 million and spent $12 million to renovate it. What's inside? No less than one ballroom, 11 bedrooms and 25 bathrooms.

A Three-Story Penthouse in Manhattan

Bezos has been quickly buying up unit after unit at 212 Fifth Avenue in New York City. He now owns five units in the building, which includes a penthouse suite and three floors. Counting all five units, Bezos reportedly owns $119 million worth of property in a single Manhattan building.

In a 2022 interview, Bezos said he planned to give away the majority of his wealth during his lifetime. Given that 0.8% of his wealth could pay for emergency repairs to all U.S. bridges and roads -- or that 1.9% could fund a year of pre-k for every child in the U.S. -- the impact of this potential philanthropy could be unimaginable. Only time will tell how Bezos continues to spend -- or give away -- his massive fortune.

