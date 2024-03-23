7 Electronics Frugal People Buy at Sam’s Club

jmoor17 / Getty Images

What’s the best way to be frugal when shopping for electronics? According to the Reddit community, the answer to this question ranges from not buying the latest version of electronics like a smartphone or laptop to skipping over smart home purchases. Many frugal individuals agree that shopping during a sale can be your best bet for getting electronics at cheap prices — and Sam’s Club has plenty of good sales in their electronics department.

Whether you need a new laptop or charging cables for your smartphone, Sam’s Club has it in stock at affordable prices. Check out these seven electronics worth buying for less at Sam’s Club.

Philips 42″ Class 6500 Series Roku Smart TV

Frugal shoppers in the market for a new television will want to add Philips Roku Smart TV to their shopping carts. Originally priced at $189.00, members receive $40 off in instant savings.

Sale price aside, this 42-inch inch television also comes with a three-year manufacturer’s extended warranty and a free Roku app to pair with it being a Roku Smart TV. Don’t wait too long to shop though: this sale ends on April 7.

Member’s Mark Type-C USB Charge & Sync Cables

One smartphone accessory nobody, frugal or not, can be without is a charging cable. Sam’s Club members that shop Member’s Mark Type-C USB charge and sync cables to get more for less.

Each set includes a pack of two cables, which means shoppers pay around $7.49 per cable. Keep a spare in your car to charge while you’re on the go and another at home or in the office to ensure your devices always have enough battery life.

ASUS UltraThin Laptop

Need a new laptop at an affordable price? The ASUS UltraThin laptop may be just what you’re looking for.

Originally priced at $299.00, Sam’s Club members receive $99.09 off the list price. Each laptop features 128 GB storage, 4 GB RAM and Windows 11 Home S Mode.

HP Chromebase All-in-One Touchscreen

Buying a new desktop computer may be a bit more expensive than a laptop, but there are still plenty of great deals if you know where to look.

Frugal shoppers won’t want to miss out on the HP Chromebase all-in-one touchscreen, now on sale for $397.91. Sam’s Club members receive $261.09 in savings.

TCL Tablet Bundle with Flip Case

No matter how frugal you may be, it’s possible you’ll find yourself in a position where you need to buy a tablet. If you find that’s the case, it’s a good idea to shop the TCL tablet bundle with flip case. Now through March 31, this bundle is on sale at Sam’s Club for $30 off its list price of $129.00.

Holding a 4.6 rating on the Sam’s Club website, this tablet bundle includes a long-lasting 4080 mAh battery with ease in charging on the go and a MediaTek Quad-Core processor. Enjoy seamless streaming and downloading with Eye Care nodes that allow for comfortable focus.

JBL Vibe Flex Wireless Earbuds

Wireless earbuds under $25? Yes, really! JBL vibe flex wireless earbuds are a Sam’s Club exclusive and priced at just $22.91 per pair.

Each pair of earbuds features a deep bass sound, comfortable fit, the ability to take hands-free calls using VoiceAware and up to 32 hours of battery life with speed charging.

Member’s Mark Alkaline AA Batteries (48 Pack)

It may seem surprising that we included batteries on this roundup, but we have some good reasons. Batteries are listed under the electronics department at Sam’s Club and work to operate electronics like wall clocks, TV remotes, flashlights and games among many other items.

Frugal individuals won’t want to miss out on shopping for Member’s Mark alkaline AA batteries, which happen to be on sale for $17.98. Each package comes with 48 batteries, costing shoppers about 37 cents per battery. As an added bonus, these batteries have a guaranteed shelf life of 12 years.

