7 Electronics You Should Never Buy at a Yard Sale

If you’re a budget-friendly, avid yard sale visitor, you’ve likely spotted many deals in the past. While there are many items that you could flip from a yard sale or reuse at home, some purchases simply aren’t worth it.

What electronics aren’t a good idea to buy at a yard sale? Read on to find out.

Also, in addition to these seven electronics, here are 10 items to steer clear of at garage sales.

Portable Electronics

“Portable electronics are probably best avoided as they’re more likely to have been accidentally dropped or banged around compared to things like TVs or stereo systems that are designed to sit still,” said Todd Stearn, founder and CEO of The Money Manual. “So think of things like laptops, tablets and cell phones as items you’re better off avoiding.”

While you may find a deal on a laptop or a cell phone, remember that these items have likely been dropped many times and could be damaged. You may not always be able to spot the issues when you’re in the moment at a yard sale.

“Buying a used smartphone at a yard sale can be risky business,” said Renee McBride, digital marketing manager at Acumen Connections, an electronic payment processor. “You may end up with a device that’s locked to a specific carrier, has a short battery life or is prone to software glitches. Plus, you’ll miss out on warranty protection and customer support.”

Older-Model TVs

“While snagging a vintage TV might seem like a steal, older models can be a money pit,” McBride said. “They often lack modern features and may be more prone to breakdowns, leaving you stuck with a hefty repair bill.”

With TV prices dropping over the years, you’re better off spending the money on a quality one to get a warranty and not have to worry about repairs. The cost of repairs and maintenance can add up quickly.

DVD/VHS Players

“With streaming services taking over, DVD and VHS players are becoming relics of the past,” McBride said. “Buying one at a yard sale might save you a few bucks, but it’s likely to be outdated and unreliable.”

Owning a DVD player may seem like a fun idea from a nostalgic perspective, but you may be stuck with a device that doesn’t work and you may struggle to find DVDs to play on it.

Printers

“Yard sale printers may seem like a bargain, but think twice before making the purchase,” McBride said. “Ink cartridges can be pricey, and older printers are notorious for jamming and other issues. You’re better off investing in a newer model that’s more cost-effective in the long run.”

The biggest issue with old printers is that it may be challenging to find ink cartridges, leaving you stuck with a device that doesn’t serve its initial purpose.

Digital Cameras

“While a cheap digital camera might tempt you, be wary of older models,” McBridge said. “They often lack the features and image quality of newer cameras and may not be worth the investment.”

With recent advancements in technology, you’re better off purchasing a new cell phone with a high-quality camera.

Business Tools

“Whether you run a home business out of your garage or are setting up a startup, avoid garage sale electronics,” McBride said. “Instead, stick with modern electronics that haven’t been pre-owned and come with a warranty.”

As tempting as it will be to cut costs with your new small business, you don’t want to rely on old electronics that you find at a yard sale. You want to invest in quality tools so that you can focus on performing your duties without stressing about the product breaking down on you.

Anything That’s Too Expensive

“If you do decide to buy any electronics at a yard sale, make sure they’re so cheap that you wouldn’t be too upset about the money if they broke quickly,” Stearn said. “The life of electronics is hard to predict even when they’re well cared for and you’ll have no idea what these have been through.”

You don’t want to overpay for some gadget that you won’t get much use out of. If you purchase something from a yard sale, you must negotiate the best deal possible so that you’re not frustrated when it stops working.

Final Thoughts

“When it comes to electronics at yard sales, it’s best to proceed with caution,” McBride said. “While you might find a hidden gem, there’s also a chance you’ll wind up with a lemon. Consider investing in new or certified refurbished electronics for peace of mind and reliability.”

These electronics aren’t worth the money because they’re likely to break, they may not work well or they’re just not worth the hassle.

“Before buying any electronics at a yard sale, you’ll want to make sure the sellers have a power source available for you to test it out. It won’t matter how cheap you got something if it doesn’t work,” Stearn said.

You want to ensure that whatever product you purchase works before bringing it home with you. This will help you save some money and frustration down the line.

