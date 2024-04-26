7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SEM) Has Announced That Its Dividend Will Be Reduced To MYR0.027

7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SEM) is reducing its dividend from last year's comparable payment to MYR0.027 on the 28th of May. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 1.4%, which is lower than the average for the industry.

7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Even though 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad isn't generating a profit, it is generating healthy free cash flows that easily cover the dividend. We generally think that cash flow is more important than accounting measures of profit, so we are fairly comfortable with the dividend at this level.

According to analysts, EPS should be several times higher next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 42%, so there isn't too much pressure on the dividend.

7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. Since 2015, the dividend has gone from MYR0.025 total annually to MYR0.027. Dividend payments have been growing, but very slowly over the period. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Berhad hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Given that earnings are not growing, the dividend does not look nearly so attractive. Very few businesses see earnings consistently shrink year after year in perpetuity though, and so it might be worth seeing what the 3 analysts we track are forecasting for the future. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

