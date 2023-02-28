U.S. markets open in 1 hour 40 minutes

7-Eleven, Speedway Bringing New, Local Jobs to Enon, Ohio and Surrounding Communities

·3 min read

Hiring event to fill roles across customer service, IT support and alarm center dispatch

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Today 7-Eleven, Inc. announced the creation of new jobs based out of the organization's Store Support Center in Enon, OH, supporting customers, employees and Franchisees across the 7-Eleven, Inc. banner of brands including 7-Eleven®, Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits.

(PRNewsfoto/7-Eleven, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/7-Eleven, Inc.)

Next week, the company is hosting a hiring event to fill the open roles across customer service, IT support and alarm center dispatch. The event is scheduled for 9 a.m.4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7 at the Enon Store Support Center located at 500 Speedway Dr., Enon, OH 45323.

IT support jobs will be responsible for troubleshooting IT issues and ensuring compliance of in-store equipment, in addition to fulfilling requests from our loyal customers. Alarm center dispatch jobs will support stores' emergency mitigation and response and ensure customer safety protocol.

Employee benefits include competitive hourly wages, flexible work schedules, paid time off and career advancement opportunities. Tuition reimbursement is also available to qualifying employees.

"For more than 95 years, 7-Eleven has been leading the way to revolutionize convenience – and in 2023 our family of brands is committed to investing in even more local growth opportunities to continue this legacy to serve our customers, stores and Franchisees," said Sam Mulkey, Senior Vice President, General Manager of Speedway and Speedway Integration. "Bringing local, domestic jobs to the hometown of Speedway helps fulfill our mission to give our customers what they want, when and where they want it."

In addition to the in-person hiring event, interested applicants can also apply online at the Speedway careers website. All levels of work experience will be considered.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.
7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®Stripes®Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 2,000 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/7-eleven-speedway-bringing-new-local-jobs-to-enon-ohio-and-surrounding-communities-301757634.html

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.

