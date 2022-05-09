U.S. markets open in 1 hour 39 minutes

7-Eleven's 'Brands with Heart' Program Returns for the Fourth Time

·4 min read

Up-and-Coming and Innovative Brands Invited to Apply

IRVING, Texas, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all innovative brands seeking to get their product on the shelves of the world's largest convenience store retailer! The 7-Eleven, Inc. Brands with Heart™ event has returned. This program is designed to give brands the opportunity to enter a new retail channel and introduce their products to 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® customers across the US. Applications are now live and will remain open through the end of May.

7-Eleven, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/7-Eleven, Inc.)
7-Eleven, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/7-Eleven, Inc.)

7-Eleven knows that customers who purchase its iconic food and beverages – such as Slurpee® drinks, Big Bite® hot dogs, taquitos and coffee – are also more likely to couple it with another packaged food item or bottled drink, which is why the company is always on the lookout for exciting new products to introduce to customers. The brand has built a team to identify new food and beverage trends, find up-and-coming brands aligned with those trends, and ultimately support the development of those brands to be sold at 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores and beyond.

For the fourth year, emerging brands are invited to make their case for why they deserve a spot on the shelves of 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores. Whether a product is ready to go to market or is still up-and-coming, all brands are invited to apply. 7-Eleven is looking to diversify its product offerings beyond the traditional c-store assortment and put innovative products on the shelves that meet the needs of its on-the-go customers. This includes a variety of snacks, beverages, confectionery, and 'better-for-you' items.

Following the application process, stand out brands will be invited to participate in an in-store test at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores located in their region. Fan-favorite brands from each market will move on to the Brands with Heart showcase where they will present their products to a panel of leaders from the company. Selected brands from the showcase will be paired with 7-Eleven leaders for coaching, mentoring, and training to prepare them for the opportunity to secure a place on shelves at participating stores throughout the US.

"The Brands with Heart showcase attracts hundreds of applicants from up-and-coming brands each year and gives us the unique opportunity to scope out new products that might make the perfect addition to our stores' shelves – such as Lemon Perfect, which was discovered during our 2019 Brands with Heart event," said Jack Stout, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer at 7-Eleven. "It is our mission to help these rising brands grow, and we're excited to see…and taste… the many innovative products that participate. We're committed to elevating our product assortment for customers who are always seeking new and delicious items that fit into their busy lifestyles."

To apply for the Brands with Heart showcase, visit https://www.rangeme.com/brandswithheart2022. Submissions close May 31.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.
7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 2,000 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com.

