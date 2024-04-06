7 Everyday Items That Are Worth Breaking Your Frugal Habits For

sergiophoto84 / Getty Images

In our daily lives, there are certain items on our shopping lists we shouldn’t compromise on due to their impact on our well-being, productivity and long-term financial health.

“High-quality items might come with a higher upfront cost but can lead to significant savings and benefits over time,” said David Rafalovsky, CEO of Oxygen. “For instance, a well-made pair of shoes or an ergonomic office chair might seem pricey initially but considering their durability and comfort, they prove to be cost-effective in the long run. These are not mere purchases but investments in your health and productivity.”

Similarly, Isaac Bullen, marketing director at 3WH, prioritizes investing in items that enhance his daily life.

“Quality over quantity is my mantra, so I make it a point to carefully consider each purchase instead of succumbing to impulse buying,” said Bullen. “Whenever something catches my interest, I jot it down in my notes app. After revisiting the list about a week later, I find that about 80% of the items that initially seemed essential are no longer needed, demonstrating the value of thoughtful consideration,” he explained. “The remaining 20% undergo meticulous research to ensure I’m selecting the best options available in the market.

Below are more everyday items experts believe are worth breaking your frugal habits for.

Home Office Chair

“Given the 8-10 hours I spend daily in my home office, having an ergonomic chair is crucial to maintain proper posture and avoid joint pain,” said Bullen. “I invested in a Herman Miller chair a few years back and highly recommend it for its comfort and durability.”

Coffee Machine

“Working from home means I rely heavily on caffeine, so a high-quality, user-friendly coffee machine is essential,” said Bullen. “It’s not just about the convenience; a good coffee machine can make a significant difference in the quality of my daily brew.”

Computer and Mobile Phone

In today’s digital age, having a reliable and efficient computer or smartphone is non-negotiable.

“These devices are central to managing my business and staying connected, so opting for models that offer the best performance and longevity is a smart decision,” said Bullen.

He adds that investing in these items has not only improved his productivity and well-being but also ensured that he’s getting the best value for his money in the long term.

Tom Bruzek, land buying specialist at Selling Land Fast, agrees spending extra on top-tier technological devices is wise.

“In today’s world, we rely on technology for pretty much everything. While it might be tempting to go for the cheapest option, investing in quality devices ensures they’ll perform well and last longer,” he explained. “Plus, you’ll save money in the long run by avoiding constant repairs or replacements,” said Buzek.

Running Shoes

“As a marathon runner, it’s vital for me to have top-notch running shoes that support my performance and help me achieve my best,” said Bullen. “Investing in high-quality running shoes pays off in the long run, both in terms of endurance and foot health.”

Bruzek equally believes in spending on quality footwear.

“Your feet carry you everywhere, so it’s important to treat them right. Investing in good shoes might seem pricey at first, but they’re worth it for the comfort and support they provide. Plus, they’ll last way longer than cheaper options,” said Bruzek.

Mattresses

“We spend a third of our lives sleeping, so it makes sense to invest in a good mattress,” said Bruzek. “A quality one can make a huge difference in how well you sleep, which affects everything from your mood to your productivity.”

Getting quality sleep is also very important for your overall health, productivity and looking after your mind.

“So investing in a good mattress and high-quality sleep accessories can do wonders for someone who has trouble sleeping or just wants better sleep overall,” said Rafalovsky.

Kitchen Tools

If you love cooking (or even if just out of necessity), you know how important good kitchen tools are. According to experts, quality knives, cookware and appliances make meal prep a breeze and last you for years.

Skincare Products

“Your skin is your body’s largest organ, so it pays to take care of it,” said Bruzek. “Cheap skincare products often contain harsh ingredients that can do more harm than good. Investing in high-quality ones formulated with good stuff can keep your skin healthy and glowing.”

According to Rafi Friedman, president of Coastal Luxury Outdoors, if you spend a lot of time outside, either for your job or recreation, don’t skimp on sunscreen.

“You should always get a sunscreen that’s SPF 30 at the bare minimum, you should reapply it every few hours, especially if you’ve been sweating or going in the water, and you should always throw out expired sunscreen rather than continuing to use it,” said Friedman. “This last one in particular may feel wasteful if you’re frugal, but a new bottle of sunscreen is a lot cheaper than skin cancer.”

