U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,370.36
    -33.97 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,474.83
    -290.91 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,316.93
    -157.70 (-1.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,850.06
    -21.46 (-1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.00
    -0.39 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,919.50
    +4.30 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.74
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0877
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3080
    +0.0500 (+1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2747
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.7010
    -0.5810 (-0.40%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,442.03
    -2,445.03 (-8.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    596.02
    -20.65 (-3.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,310.21
    -46.67 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,626.00
    -140.82 (-0.44%)
     

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

432
Gabrielle Olya
·1 min read
Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too.

Buying a House? Here's How To Get a 4% Mortgage Rate
Discover: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

MoveBuddha identified the fastest-growing cities in Florida, as well as how much home prices have risen in these cities in recent years. Here's a look at the seven Florida cities where home prices have increased by more than 50% from 2020 to 2022.

7. Palm Coast, Florida

  • Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 22.8%

  • Average home value in 2020: $237,635

  • Average home value in 2022: $358,590

  • Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 51%

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Buy Real Estate in These 5 Countries To Be Rich in 10 Years
Housing Market 2023: These 15 Cities Are Poised for the Most Stable Growth and Are Likely To Keep Their Value

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

6. Port Saint Lucie, Florida

Find Out: Why Retirees Are Expected To Sell Their Homes in These 10 Cities

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

5. St. Petersburg, Florida

Stephen Orsillo / Shutterstock.com
Stephen Orsillo / Shutterstock.com

4. Bonita Springs, Florida

BobPalosaari / Getty Images/iStockphoto
BobPalosaari / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Fort Myers, Florida

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

2. North Port, Florida

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

1. Cape Coral, Florida

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing